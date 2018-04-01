Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/1/18

The 76ers (45-30) are taking advantage of a soft stretch of schedule to make an extended push for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, with seven of their nine consecutive wins coming against teams who will miss the playoffs. Each of the next three opponents and five of their final seven also fall into that category.

Philadelphia are seeking their first ten-game run since opening the 2000/01 season 10-0 after posting a 101-91 victory at Atlanta on Friday night. Rookie Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his fifth triple-double in ten games and 11th overall as the 76ers used a center by committee without All-Star Joel Embiid, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season following surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone.

Charlotte (34-43) are looking to avoid a third straight loss following a 107-93 defeat at Washington on Saturday. Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds while rookie Malik Monk added 17 points off the bench for the Hornets, who committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Wizards as they clinched a spot in the postseason.

The Hornets have lost five straight to the 76ers after winning the previous six. Philadelphia have not swept the season series since winning all three games in 2011/12.