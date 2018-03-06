Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Lineups, preview & prediction 3/6/18

The 76ers (34-28) played breathtaking basketball in the first quarter Sunday night at Milwaukee, hitting their first ten shots and grabbing a 20-point lead en route to a 43-31 lead after 12 minutes. But the other 36 left much to be desired as the Bucks held them to 14 third-quarter points and rallied to a 118-110 victory.

Rookie Ben Simmons had 12 points and matched a season high with 15 assists, but he also committed six of Philadelphia's season-worst 26 turnovers that led to 36 points for Milwaukee. Joel Embiid had seven turnovers that offset his 19 points as all those giveaways negated the 76ers hitting 50 percent (14 for 28) from 3-point range and 55.7 percent overall as they had 25 fewer attempts than the Bucks.

Charlotte (28-36) are fighting for their playoff lives, but their getting bloodied in the process as they enter this contest looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Hornets completed an empty road swing against Atlantic Division opponents with a 103-98 defeat at Toronto on Sunday night.

Kemba Walker scored 27 points while Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky combined for 31 off the bench as the Hornets were swept in the season series by the Raptors and fell 5.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.