Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

Having jumped out to a 14-0 lead in quick time on a hot afternoon at Panthers Stadium, the Parramatta Eels and head coach Brad Arthur will be left questioning just how the second half managed to go so wrong and two points slip through their fingers.

The Panthers, shuffled around from the program listing midweek with Vili Kikau dropping back to the bench alongside Kangaroos prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Moses Leota thrust into the starting XIII, looked a different side in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points in a big win.﻿