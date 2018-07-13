The Sharks have extended their good recent record over the Panthers at the foot of the Blue Mountains, with a 24-12 victory over a Panthers side, who were missing some key personnel. This was the return of former Panthers skipper Matt Moylan to his former surroundings, and he would have the last laugh over his club, scoring a try in the process. Here are five things we learned from the match:
13 Jul 2018
Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks: Five things we learned
The Sharks have boosted their top four chances with a well deserved victory over the Panthers, to kick off round 18.
