Juan Martin del Potro: His three greatest moments

(Photo credit: Andy Tyler)

There are few, if any, players on the men’s Tour as universally beloved as Argentina’s gentle giant Juan Martin del Potro. Perhaps more than any other player in the modern era, he represents promise unfulfilled after injuries have forced him away from the court time and time again, leaving him able to challenge the greats of the game only sporadically. But when he does, when that forehand fires and the chants of ‘ole, ole, ole’ ring out around tennis’ most famous stadiums it is a sight to behold.

So on his 30th birthday RealSport are looking back at the three greatest moments of his career.