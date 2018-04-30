Round 8 brought us the usual thrills and spills we've come to expect from a season of the National Rugby League. From the Parramatta Eels notching just their second win of the season to the Tigers slipping away from their previous lofty heights, the round held plenty of surprises and more than a few top-shelf performances.
News
30 Apr 2018
NRL Round 8: Winners and losers
With another round of footy in the rear-view mirror, RealSports rounds up the winners and losers from Week 8 of the 2018 season.
