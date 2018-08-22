header decal
22 Aug 2018

NRL: Five players that have excelled in multiple positions

Corey Oates and Kalyn Ponga seem destined to change positions in the future, so we thought we'd look at five players that have done it better than most.

Picture credit: Ryan Pierse

Kalyn Ponga has startled the world of Rugby League with his pace, his dazzling footwork and his ball-playing skills that have to be seen to be believed and was short odds to be the Dally M player of the year in his first full year of First Grade, before injury struck.  Playing from fullback, many people questioned his ability to transition to the halves because of the extra defensive workload, but then he played 50 minutes at Lock on Origin debut and put paid to any of that talk.  His future is almost certainly in the halves.

Corey Oates is an interesting case; as he has proven to be a dominant winger capable of influencing results, yet he sees his immediate future in the backrow and wants an opportunity in that position, even if that means he has to leave the Broncos.  Time will tell whether he will get his way and whether that will be a successful move for him.

For every player that has succeeded in a new position, there are 10 that have failed and gone back to their old position with their tail between their legs.  Here are five that killed it.

