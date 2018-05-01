NRL 2018: Round 9 Injury Ward

A third of the season has passed and for mine I can lock in the Dragons, Storm and Panthers to make the top 4, as for who else nabs the last spot it's unknown with the Warriors still front-runners in my mind. The North Queensland Cowboys play for their season on Friday in Bathurst, what a way it would be for Johnathan Thurston to go out should the Cowboys fail to make the finals.

The obvious game of the round this week is the Dragons v Storm in Wollongong, although nearly every other match up promises to be a close and fierce contest. Enjoy your week of footy folks!﻿