NRL 2018: Round 8 Injury Ward

Seven rounds in and as a passionate Rugby League fan I can say the competition this year has exceeded all expectations. The standard of competitiveness, surprise wins and general fighting spirit of each side has been unrivalled to anything I have witnessed since following the National Rugby League of 2004.

Heading into this round the competition is poised for another round of upsets and nightmare tipping as a list of players return and more injured. Check out the lists below for the full rundown and a reminder here now that games for the week start tomorrow.