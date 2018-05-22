Novak Djokovic: His three greatest Roland Garros moments

(Photo credit: Yann Caradec)

Novak Djokovic is unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time. The Serbian’s numbers speak to that. A twelve-time Grand Slam champion, he has also won 30 Masters tournaments, second only to Nadal, and is a five-time winner at the ATP Finals, including four in a row between 2012 and 2015. He has also reigned at the top of the rankings for 223 weeks, putting him fifth on the all-time list, behind only Federer amongst active players.

The last two years have not been easy for him. He has struggled with injuries, particularly a serious problem with his right elbow that required changes to his game and surgery. That coincided with off-the-court issues. A racquet change, which as Federer can attest to is never smooth sailing, has also doubtless not helped. But Djokovic seemed to have rediscovered some of his old form in Rome and may be a danger going into Roland Garros. And in honour of his 31st birthday, RealSport are looking back at his three greatest Roland Garros moments.