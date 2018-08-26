header decal
26 Aug 2018

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

The Cowboys have given Johnathan Thurston the ideal home farewell by destroying the Eels.

The Cowboys have given their legendary skipper Johnathan Thurston the farewell he deserved in his final appearance in Townsville as a player, with a resounding 44-6 victory over a disappointing Eels outfit. 

The Cows set up their thumping win with a blistering opening half while remaining in cruise control in the second half. This win not only sees the Cowboys leap into 14th place but it also effectively consigns the Eels to the 2018 wooden spoon. 

Of course, JT wasn’t the only one who was celebrating something significant in this match, with Matt Scott and Jake Granville celebrating milestones in this match. Here are five things we learned from the match:

