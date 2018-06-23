World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland – 5 things we learned as Group D just got interesting

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A game of few chances exploded into life during a second half which announced Nigeria’s arrival into this tournament.

Ahmed Musa became the country’s newest hero, his two goals sandwiching a fine curling shot which left the crossbar shaking in the 74th minute.

It was enough to pave the way to victory for the Super Eagles, keeping their destiny firmly within their own control.

For Iceland, however, it was a bitter blow to their hopes of progression. Like Argentina, they still hold a faint hope of reaching the knockout stages but unlike Argentina, victory may not be enough to prevent their exit.

This was to be Nigeria’s day though, producing a performance which few had thought them capable of.

Here are five reasons they achieved this and what else we learned before judgement day arrives on Tuesday.