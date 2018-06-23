header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

23 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland – 5 things we learned as Group D just got interesting

World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland – 5 things we learned as Group D just got interesting

The Viking invasion stumbled as Nigeria set up a huge game against Argentina with an impressive win in Volgograd.

Jump To

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A game of few chances exploded into life during a second half which announced Nigeria’s arrival into this tournament.

Ahmed Musa became the country’s newest hero, his two goals sandwiching a fine curling shot which left the crossbar shaking in the 74th minute. 

It was enough to pave the way to victory for the Super Eagles, keeping their destiny firmly within their own control. 

For Iceland, however, it was a bitter blow to their hopes of progression. Like Argentina, they still hold a faint hope of reaching the knockout stages but unlike Argentina, victory may not be enough to prevent their exit.

This was to be Nigeria’s day though, producing a performance which few had thought them capable of. 

Here are five reasons they achieved this and what else we learned before judgement day arrives on Tuesday.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy