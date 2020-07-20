BREAKING* NHL 21 Release Date REVEALED in Development Update

NHL 21 officially has a release date window and some new info on features thanks to a new dev update!

It looks like EA has moved on from its full ratings reveals for Madden 21 to give the community some big news about NHL 21, its release date, and plans for next-gen consoles.

Let’s go over everything we learned in the new NHL 21 Development Update.

NHL 21’s release date will officially be in October as announced by the development update.

NHL 21 had a release date window of Q3 2020 thanks to EA’s roadmap.

ROADMAP: EA gave us only a vague idea of NHL 21’s release date to this point

With a better idea for the release date, we can expect some more content updates soon. Speaking of…

NHL 21 on Next-Gen Consoles

The development update revealed that NHL 21 will not be developed specifically with next gen consoles in mind.

Instead the team has focused on adding new gameplay features the release on Xbox One and PS4.

TAKE THE ICE: We now know when NHL 21 is coming, and we can expect plenty of new game features

The game will still be available on next-gen consoles thanks to forward compatibility.

This is a surprise however as it makes NHL 21 the first of EA’s major sports titles not to be developed for next-gen consoles.