05 Feb 2019

NHL 19: Winnipeg Jets Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Winnipeg Jets to glory with this roster?

Patrik Laine, Right Wing, 89 OVR

Dustin Byfuglien, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Connor Hellebuyck, Goaltender, 87 OVR

NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Roster

Eric Comrie, Goaltender, 80 OVR

NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Top Prospects

Since relocating from Atlanta in 2011, the Winnipeg Jets have been seen as little more than a rebuilding team, but last season, they finally arrived, and in a big way. The Jets breezed past the Minnesota Wild, won a tough seven-game series against the Nashville Predators, but came up short against the tsunami of momentum that was carrying the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, the Jets are poised as one of the best teams in the Western Conference and are fully equipped to be dominant for years to come. 

Patrik Laine, Right Wing, 89 OVR

Age: 20Role: SniperHeight: 196cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Hand-Eye. 94 Deking, Slap Shot Accuracy 

If anyone is going to take Alex Ovechkin’s scoring title in the coming years, it’s most likely going to be Finnish sniper Patrik Laine. Last season, only Laine’s second in the NHL, he scored 44 goals and 70 points to miss out on the Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy by five goals. Laine is among a handful of truly elite-level scorers in NHL 19, boasting 94 slap shot accuracy, 93 slap shot power, 95 wrist shot accuracy, 93 wrist shot power, 95 hand-eye, and 93 offensive awareness.

Dustin Byfuglien, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Age: 33Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 118kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Balance, Strength. 93 Stick Checking, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power 

Dustin Byfuglien is a notoriously strong defenseman who also has an eye for goal. In fact, like Brent Burns for the San Jose Sharks, Byfuglien has been given time as a winger due to his strong offensive skills. Despite only playing 69 games last season, the towering blueliner clocked in 45 points to finish sixth among Jets scorers. While his 95 strength, 93 stick checking, and 93 body checking are Byfuglien’s primary assets in NHL 19, his shooting powers of 93 and 92 can see him rifle in a goal whenever the puck floats to him at the blueline.

Connor Hellebuyck, Goaltender, 87 OVR

Age: 25Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Glove Low, Stick Low. 89 Angles, Five Hole, Glove High, Rebound Control, Recover, Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision 

One of the major causes behind the Jets’ sudden surge up the standings was Connor Hellebuyck finally being able to enjoy a whole season as the unquestionable starter. In 64 starts and 67 games, the Winnipeg netminder tallied six shutouts, a 2.36 goals against average, and an almighty .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck’s NHL 19 sheet is stuffed with near-90s, and as he’s only 25-years-old, they’re certain to breach the 90-mark if the team fulfills its lofty potential.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Winnipeg Jets’ first lines start. Even without Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jacob Trouba, or Tyler Myers, this is still a very strong top line. Byfuglien is a great weapon to have in all situations, and while Kyle Connor’s 83 overall may appear low, he has incredibly lofty numbers in all of the right places to couple nicely as the sniper alongside the playmaking skill of Mark Scheifele. 

NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Roster

Kyle Connor (83) – Mark Scheifele (89) – Blake Wheeler (89)Ben Chiarot (78) – Dustin Byfuglien (87)Connor Hellebuyck (87)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Blake Wheeler89Right Wing Power Forward196cm32Right92 Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power. 91 Wrist Shot Power, Strength
Mark Scheifele89Playmaker Center191cm25Right93 Offensive Awareness, Passing. 92 Deking, Puck Control
Nikolaj Ehlers85Right Wing Playmaker183cm22Left93 Deking. 92 Hand-Eye, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Jacob Trouba84Two-Way Defenseman191cm24Right89 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Kyle Connor83Two-Way Left Wing185cm21Left88 Offensive Awareness. 87 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power
Bryan Little83Two-Way Center183cm30Right87 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Tyler Myers83Two-Way Defenseman203cm28Right91 Balance, Slap Shot Power. 90 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Stick Checking
Josh Morrissey83Two-Way Defenseman183cm23Left90 Slap Shot Power. 89 Wrist Shot Power. 88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Mathieu Perreault81Left Wing Playmaker178cm30Left88 Speed, Agility, Acceleration
Adam Lowry80Two-Way Center196cm25Left89 Body Checking, Strength. 88 Balance
Andrew Copp79Two-Way Center185cm24Left90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Dmitry Kulikov79Two-Way Defenseman185cm27Left87 Stick Checking, Endurance, Slap Shot Power
Jack Roslovic78Two-Way Center185cm21Right90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed
Brandon Tanev78Two-Way Left Wing183cm26Left86 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking
Joe Morrow78Two-Way Defenseman183cm25Left87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
Ben Chiarot78Defensive Defenseman191cm27Left91 Body Checking, Strength. 90 Balance, Aggressiveness
Marko Dano77Two-Way Right Wing180cm23Left86 Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Nic Petan76Right Wing Playmaker175cm23Left87 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Tucker Poolman74Defensive Defenseman193cm25Right86 Balance, Strength. 85 Body Checking, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Laurent Brossoit75Hybrid Goaltender191cm25Left85 Agility, Speed. 83 Endurance, Recover

Eric Comrie, Goaltender, 80 OVR

Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 183cmWeight: 79kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

In NHL 19, Eric Comrie has an overall that is five points better than that of backup Laurent Brossoit, resulting in many players making the youngster their number two. Comrie is a worthy backup and will develop while in the backup role. But, if you plan on keeping Hellebuyck, it’s best to cash in on Comrie’s value after a season or two.

Already boasting a team that’s filled with elite young stars, the Winnipeg Jets have even more top-class skaters in the pipeline. Left winger Kristian Vesalainen headlines the current crop with his lofty 75 overall at the age of 19, as well as his Elite med potential. There are also the defensemen Luke Green, Logan Stanley, and Sami Niku who all have the potential to develop into great players in the years to come. 

NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
David Gustafsson55Two-Way Center185cm18LeftTop 9 med
Giovanni Vallati55Offensive Defenseman185cm18Left7th D med
Declan Chisholm55Two-Way Defenseman183cm18Left7th D med
Leon Gawanke60Two-Way Defenseman185cm19RightAHL Top 2 high
Kristian Vesalainen75Two-Way Left Wing188cm19LeftElite med
Luke Green60Two-Way Defenseman180cm20RightTop 4 med
Jacob Cederholm60Two-Way Defenseman193cm20RightTop 6 med
Skyler McKenzie62Playmaker Center170cm20LeftAHL Top 6 med
Logan Stanley66Defensive Defenseman198cm20LeftTop 4 med
Simon Bourque60Offensive Defenseman183cm21Left7th D med
Jansen Harkins67Two-Way Center185cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Michael Spacek69Playmaker Center180cm21RightTop 9 med
Sami Niku74Two-Way Defenseman183cm21LeftTop 4 med
