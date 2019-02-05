NHL 19: Winnipeg Jets Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
Since relocating from Atlanta in 2011, the Winnipeg Jets have been seen as little more than a rebuilding team, but last season, they finally arrived, and in a big way. The Jets breezed past the Minnesota Wild, won a tough seven-game series against the Nashville Predators, but came up short against the tsunami of momentum that was carrying the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, the Jets are poised as one of the best teams in the Western Conference and are fully equipped to be dominant for years to come.
Patrik Laine, Right Wing, 89 OVR
Age: 20Role: SniperHeight: 196cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Hand-Eye. 94 Deking, Slap Shot Accuracy
If anyone is going to take Alex Ovechkin’s scoring title in the coming years, it’s most likely going to be Finnish sniper Patrik Laine. Last season, only Laine’s second in the NHL, he scored 44 goals and 70 points to miss out on the Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy by five goals. Laine is among a handful of truly elite-level scorers in NHL 19, boasting 94 slap shot accuracy, 93 slap shot power, 95 wrist shot accuracy, 93 wrist shot power, 95 hand-eye, and 93 offensive awareness.
Dustin Byfuglien, Defenseman, 87 OVR
Age: 33Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 118kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Balance, Strength. 93 Stick Checking, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power
Dustin Byfuglien is a notoriously strong defenseman who also has an eye for goal. In fact, like Brent Burns for the San Jose Sharks, Byfuglien has been given time as a winger due to his strong offensive skills. Despite only playing 69 games last season, the towering blueliner clocked in 45 points to finish sixth among Jets scorers. While his 95 strength, 93 stick checking, and 93 body checking are Byfuglien’s primary assets in NHL 19, his shooting powers of 93 and 92 can see him rifle in a goal whenever the puck floats to him at the blueline.
Connor Hellebuyck, Goaltender, 87 OVR
Age: 25Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Glove Low, Stick Low. 89 Angles, Five Hole, Glove High, Rebound Control, Recover, Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision
One of the major causes behind the Jets’ sudden surge up the standings was Connor Hellebuyck finally being able to enjoy a whole season as the unquestionable starter. In 64 starts and 67 games, the Winnipeg netminder tallied six shutouts, a 2.36 goals against average, and an almighty .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck’s NHL 19 sheet is stuffed with near-90s, and as he’s only 25-years-old, they’re certain to breach the 90-mark if the team fulfills its lofty potential.
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Winnipeg Jets’ first lines start. Even without Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jacob Trouba, or Tyler Myers, this is still a very strong top line. Byfuglien is a great weapon to have in all situations, and while Kyle Connor’s 83 overall may appear low, he has incredibly lofty numbers in all of the right places to couple nicely as the sniper alongside the playmaking skill of Mark Scheifele.
NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Roster
Kyle Connor (83) – Mark Scheifele (89) – Blake Wheeler (89)Ben Chiarot (78) – Dustin Byfuglien (87)Connor Hellebuyck (87)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Blake Wheeler
|89
|Right Wing Power Forward
|196cm
|32
|Right
|92 Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power. 91 Wrist Shot Power, Strength
|Mark Scheifele
|89
|Playmaker Center
|191cm
|25
|Right
|93 Offensive Awareness, Passing. 92 Deking, Puck Control
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|85
|Right Wing Playmaker
|183cm
|22
|Left
|93 Deking. 92 Hand-Eye, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Jacob Trouba
|84
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|24
|Right
|89 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Kyle Connor
|83
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|21
|Left
|88 Offensive Awareness. 87 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power
|Bryan Little
|83
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|30
|Right
|87 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Tyler Myers
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|203cm
|28
|Right
|91 Balance, Slap Shot Power. 90 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Stick Checking
|Josh Morrissey
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|23
|Left
|90 Slap Shot Power. 89 Wrist Shot Power. 88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Mathieu Perreault
|81
|Left Wing Playmaker
|178cm
|30
|Left
|88 Speed, Agility, Acceleration
|Adam Lowry
|80
|Two-Way Center
|196cm
|25
|Left
|89 Body Checking, Strength. 88 Balance
|Andrew Copp
|79
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|24
|Left
|90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Dmitry Kulikov
|79
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|27
|Left
|87 Stick Checking, Endurance, Slap Shot Power
|Jack Roslovic
|78
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|21
|Right
|90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed
|Brandon Tanev
|78
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|26
|Left
|86 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking
|Joe Morrow
|78
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|25
|Left
|87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|Ben Chiarot
|78
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|27
|Left
|91 Body Checking, Strength. 90 Balance, Aggressiveness
|Marko Dano
|77
|Two-Way Right Wing
|180cm
|23
|Left
|86 Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Nic Petan
|76
|Right Wing Playmaker
|175cm
|23
|Left
|87 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Tucker Poolman
|74
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|25
|Right
|86 Balance, Strength. 85 Body Checking, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Laurent Brossoit
|75
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|25
|Left
|85 Agility, Speed. 83 Endurance, Recover
Eric Comrie, Goaltender, 80 OVR
Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 183cmWeight: 79kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med
In NHL 19, Eric Comrie has an overall that is five points better than that of backup Laurent Brossoit, resulting in many players making the youngster their number two. Comrie is a worthy backup and will develop while in the backup role. But, if you plan on keeping Hellebuyck, it’s best to cash in on Comrie’s value after a season or two.
Already boasting a team that’s filled with elite young stars, the Winnipeg Jets have even more top-class skaters in the pipeline. Left winger Kristian Vesalainen headlines the current crop with his lofty 75 overall at the age of 19, as well as his Elite med potential. There are also the defensemen Luke Green, Logan Stanley, and Sami Niku who all have the potential to develop into great players in the years to come.
NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|David Gustafsson
|55
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Giovanni Vallati
|55
|Offensive Defenseman
|185cm
|18
|Left
|7th D med
|Declan Chisholm
|55
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|18
|Left
|7th D med
|Leon Gawanke
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|19
|Right
|AHL Top 2 high
|Kristian Vesalainen
|75
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|19
|Left
|Elite med
|Luke Green
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|20
|Right
|Top 4 med
|Jacob Cederholm
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|193cm
|20
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Skyler McKenzie
|62
|Playmaker Center
|170cm
|20
|Left
|AHL Top 6 med
|Logan Stanley
|66
|Defensive Defenseman
|198cm
|20
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Simon Bourque
|60
|Offensive Defenseman
|183cm
|21
|Left
|7th D med
|Jansen Harkins
|67
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Michael Spacek
|69
|Playmaker Center
|180cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Sami Niku
|74
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|21
|Left
|Top 4 med