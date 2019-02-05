NHL 19: Winnipeg Jets Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

Since relocating from Atlanta in 2011, the Winnipeg Jets have been seen as little more than a rebuilding team, but last season, they finally arrived, and in a big way. The Jets breezed past the Minnesota Wild, won a tough seven-game series against the Nashville Predators, but came up short against the tsunami of momentum that was carrying the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, the Jets are poised as one of the best teams in the Western Conference and are fully equipped to be dominant for years to come.

Patrik Laine, Right Wing, 89 OVR

Age: 20Role: SniperHeight: 196cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Hand-Eye. 94 Deking, Slap Shot Accuracy

If anyone is going to take Alex Ovechkin’s scoring title in the coming years, it’s most likely going to be Finnish sniper Patrik Laine. Last season, only Laine’s second in the NHL, he scored 44 goals and 70 points to miss out on the Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy by five goals. Laine is among a handful of truly elite-level scorers in NHL 19, boasting 94 slap shot accuracy, 93 slap shot power, 95 wrist shot accuracy, 93 wrist shot power, 95 hand-eye, and 93 offensive awareness.

Dustin Byfuglien, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Age: 33Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 118kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 95 Balance, Strength. 93 Stick Checking, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power

Dustin Byfuglien is a notoriously strong defenseman who also has an eye for goal. In fact, like Brent Burns for the San Jose Sharks, Byfuglien has been given time as a winger due to his strong offensive skills. Despite only playing 69 games last season, the towering blueliner clocked in 45 points to finish sixth among Jets scorers. While his 95 strength, 93 stick checking, and 93 body checking are Byfuglien’s primary assets in NHL 19, his shooting powers of 93 and 92 can see him rifle in a goal whenever the puck floats to him at the blueline.

Connor Hellebuyck, Goaltender, 87 OVR

Age: 25Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Glove Low, Stick Low. 89 Angles, Five Hole, Glove High, Rebound Control, Recover, Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision

One of the major causes behind the Jets’ sudden surge up the standings was Connor Hellebuyck finally being able to enjoy a whole season as the unquestionable starter. In 64 starts and 67 games, the Winnipeg netminder tallied six shutouts, a 2.36 goals against average, and an almighty .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck’s NHL 19 sheet is stuffed with near-90s, and as he’s only 25-years-old, they’re certain to breach the 90-mark if the team fulfills its lofty potential.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Winnipeg Jets’ first lines start. Even without Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jacob Trouba, or Tyler Myers, this is still a very strong top line. Byfuglien is a great weapon to have in all situations, and while Kyle Connor’s 83 overall may appear low, he has incredibly lofty numbers in all of the right places to couple nicely as the sniper alongside the playmaking skill of Mark Scheifele.

NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Roster

Kyle Connor (83) – Mark Scheifele (89) – Blake Wheeler (89)Ben Chiarot (78) – Dustin Byfuglien (87)Connor Hellebuyck (87)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Blake Wheeler 89 Right Wing Power Forward 196cm 32 Right 92 Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power. 91 Wrist Shot Power, Strength Mark Scheifele 89 Playmaker Center 191cm 25 Right 93 Offensive Awareness, Passing. 92 Deking, Puck Control Nikolaj Ehlers 85 Right Wing Playmaker 183cm 22 Left 93 Deking. 92 Hand-Eye, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Jacob Trouba 84 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 24 Right 89 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Kyle Connor 83 Two-Way Left Wing 185cm 21 Left 88 Offensive Awareness. 87 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power Bryan Little 83 Two-Way Center 183cm 30 Right 87 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Tyler Myers 83 Two-Way Defenseman 203cm 28 Right 91 Balance, Slap Shot Power. 90 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Stick Checking Josh Morrissey 83 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 23 Left 90 Slap Shot Power. 89 Wrist Shot Power. 88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Mathieu Perreault 81 Left Wing Playmaker 178cm 30 Left 88 Speed, Agility, Acceleration Adam Lowry 80 Two-Way Center 196cm 25 Left 89 Body Checking, Strength. 88 Balance Andrew Copp 79 Two-Way Center 185cm 24 Left 90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Dmitry Kulikov 79 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 27 Left 87 Stick Checking, Endurance, Slap Shot Power Jack Roslovic 78 Two-Way Center 185cm 21 Right 90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Speed Brandon Tanev 78 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 26 Left 86 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking Joe Morrow 78 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 25 Left 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength Ben Chiarot 78 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 27 Left 91 Body Checking, Strength. 90 Balance, Aggressiveness Marko Dano 77 Two-Way Right Wing 180cm 23 Left 86 Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Nic Petan 76 Right Wing Playmaker 175cm 23 Left 87 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Tucker Poolman 74 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 25 Right 86 Balance, Strength. 85 Body Checking, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Laurent Brossoit 75 Hybrid Goaltender 191cm 25 Left 85 Agility, Speed. 83 Endurance, Recover

Eric Comrie, Goaltender, 80 OVR

Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 183cmWeight: 79kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

In NHL 19, Eric Comrie has an overall that is five points better than that of backup Laurent Brossoit, resulting in many players making the youngster their number two. Comrie is a worthy backup and will develop while in the backup role. But, if you plan on keeping Hellebuyck, it’s best to cash in on Comrie’s value after a season or two.

Already boasting a team that’s filled with elite young stars, the Winnipeg Jets have even more top-class skaters in the pipeline. Left winger Kristian Vesalainen headlines the current crop with his lofty 75 overall at the age of 19, as well as his Elite med potential. There are also the defensemen Luke Green, Logan Stanley, and Sami Niku who all have the potential to develop into great players in the years to come.

NHL 19 Winnipeg Jets Top Prospects