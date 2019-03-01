NHL 19: Vancouver Canucks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

It has been four years since the Vancouver Canucks last went to the postseason. The team’s last playoff run that surpassed the first round was in 2011 when they lost to the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals. But in a season which was expected to see the Canucks tussling for better lottery odds, their rebuild looks to be much further ahead than expected as they’re contending for a wild card place. In NHL 19, the Canucks are not equipped to go on a Stanley Cup run at the start, but they have all of the right pieces in all of the right places to grow into a very strong team.

Brock Boeser, Right Wing, 85 OVR

Age: 21Role: SniperHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 90 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness

Despite only playing in 62 games of his rookie campaign in 2017/18, Brock Boeser emerged as Vancouver’s joint-top point scorer with 29 goals and 55 points to tie Daniel Sedin and outscore Henrik Sedin by five points. With the legendary Swedes gone, Boeser has continued to put up points for his team, with 17 goals and 35 points through an injury-hindered 39 games. In NHL 19, Boeser is quite the prospect, already boasting 91s and 90s for all shooting attributes, which continue to improve.

Christopher Tanev, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Age: 28Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 89 Defensive Awareness. 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength

While not the most offensively gifted and having missed his fair share of games, Christopher Tanev managed to hold a +7 rating while on the fifth-worst team in the NHL last season, which ended with a -46 goal differential. With a +4 rating through 47 games this season, Tanev continues to be dependable in the defensive zone. His 88 for shot blocking, stick checking, and 87 body checking make him a very serviceable defenseman in the game.

Jacob Markstr﻿om, Goaltender, 82 OVR

Age: 28Role: HybridHeight: 198cmWeight: 89kgShoots: LeftBest Stats:88 Agility, Speed. 87 Recover, Angles

Certainly not the highest-rated starting goaltender in NHL 19, or in the NHL for that matter, Jacob Markstrom still manages to be tough to beat thanks to his athleticism and size. Through 60 games last season, Markstrom held a .912 save percentage and holds a .910 through 38 games this season. On NHL 19, he is merely a filler until the highly-touted Thatcher Demko comes of age.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Vancouver Canucks’ first lines start. There’s not much to be excited about with this starting line, but combining the playmaking skill of Bo Horvat with the ferocious sniping of Brock Boeser is a must if you want to score.

NHL 19 Vancouver Canucks Roster

Sven Baertschi (82) – Bo Horvat (85) – Brock Boeser (85)Alexander Edler (82) – Christopher Tanev (84)Jacob Markstrom (82)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Bo Horvat 85 Two-Way Center 183cm 23 Left 90 Stick Checking. 88 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Body Checking, Strength Sven Baertschi 82 Left Wing Sniper 180cm 25 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Loui Eriksson 82 Two-Way Left Wing 188cm 33 Left 90 Discipline. 87 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Speed, Slap Shot Power Alexander Edler 82 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 32 Left 89 Balance. 88 Shot Blocking, Slap Shot Power, Strength Sam Gagner 80 Playmaker Center 180cm 29 Right 90 Deking. 87 Passing, Puck Control, Agility Ben Hutton 80 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 25 Left 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength *Michael Del Zotto 79 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 28 Left 87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed Brandon Sutter 79 Two-Way Center 191cm 29 Right 90 Discipline. 87 Body Checking, Strength, Acceleration, Balance, Endurance, Speed Jay Beagle 79 Two-Way Center 191cm 32 Right 90 Discipline. 87 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking Jake Virtanen 79 Right Wing Power Forward 185cm 22 Right 90 Speed. 89 Body Checking, Slap Shot Power Antoine Roussel 79 Left Wing Grinder 180cm 28 Left 94 Aggressiveness. 90 Body Checking. 87 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power Brendan Leipsic 79 Two-Way Left Wing 178cm 24 Left 88 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Agility, Aggressiveness Derrick Pouliot 79 Offensive Defenseman 183cm 24 Left 87 Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Troy Stecher 79 Two-Way Defenseman 178cm 24 Right 88 Acceleration, Agility. 87 Speed Markus Granlund 79 Two-Way Center 183cm 25 Left 90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Speed, Agility Nikolay Goldobin 78 Right Wing Sniper 183cm 22 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Agility, Speed Tim Schaller 78 Two-Way Center 188cm 27 Left 87 Strength, Balance. 85 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Brendan Gaunce 77 Two-Way Left Wing 188cm 24 Left 87 Strength, Balance. 86 Stick Checking, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Tyler Motte 75 Two-Way Left Wing 178cm 23 Left 87 Speed, Acceleration, Agility *Anders Nilsson 79 Hybrid Goaltender 198cm 28 Left 85 Glove Low, Stick Low, Poke Check

*Anders Nilsson traded to the Ottawa Senators on January 2.*Michael Del Zotto traded to the Anaheim Ducks on January 17.

Thatcher Demko, Goaltender, 79 OVR

Age: 22Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftPotential: Elite med

Thatcher Demko is the superstar goaltender in the making that every team wants. Over the next few seasons, Demko becomes one of the best in the league, able to backstop the ever-improving Canucks deep into the playoffs. Being only three points down on Markstrom in terms of overall ratings, some Canucks users may opt to give Demko a trial by fire right out of the gate.

This is a very good batch of prospects. In real life, Elias Pettersson already leads the Canucks with 23 goals and 46 points despite only playing 41 of their 52 games; Jett Woo becomes a very useful defenseman if given a chance in the NHL lines in a season or two; and then there’s Olli Juolevi, Jonathan Dahlen, and Kole Lind who grow into decent players as well.

NHL 19 Vancouver Canucks Top Prospects