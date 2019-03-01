header decal
News

01 Mar 2019

NHL 19: Vancouver Canucks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

NHL 19: Vancouver Canucks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Vancouver Canucks to glory with this roster?

Brock Boeser, Right Wing, 85 OVR

Christopher Tanev, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Jacob Markstr ﻿ om, Goaltender, 82 OVR

NHL 19 Vancouver Canucks Roster

Thatcher Demko, Goaltender, 79 OVR

NHL 19 Vancouver Canucks Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

It has been four years since the Vancouver Canucks last went to the postseason. The team’s last playoff run that surpassed the first round was in 2011 when they lost to the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals. But in a season which was expected to see the Canucks tussling for better lottery odds, their rebuild looks to be much further ahead than expected as they’re contending for a wild card place. In NHL 19, the Canucks are not equipped to go on a Stanley Cup run at the start, but they have all of the right pieces in all of the right places to grow into a very strong team. 

Brock Boeser, Right Wing, 85 OVR

Age: 21Role: SniperHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 90 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness 

Despite only playing in 62 games of his rookie campaign in 2017/18, Brock Boeser emerged as Vancouver’s joint-top point scorer with 29 goals and 55 points to tie Daniel Sedin and outscore Henrik Sedin by five points. With the legendary Swedes gone, Boeser has continued to put up points for his team, with 17 goals and 35 points through an injury-hindered 39 games. In NHL 19, Boeser is quite the prospect, already boasting 91s and 90s for all shooting attributes, which continue to improve. 

Christopher Tanev, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Age: 28Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 89 Defensive Awareness. 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength

While not the most offensively gifted and having missed his fair share of games, Christopher Tanev managed to hold a +7 rating while on the fifth-worst team in the NHL last season, which ended with a -46 goal differential. With a +4 rating through 47 games this season, Tanev continues to be dependable in the defensive zone. His 88 for shot blocking, stick checking, and 87 body checking make him a very serviceable defenseman in the game.

Jacob Markstr﻿om, Goaltender, 82 OVR

Age: 28Role: HybridHeight: 198cmWeight: 89kgShoots: LeftBest Stats:88 Agility, Speed. 87 Recover, Angles 

Certainly not the highest-rated starting goaltender in NHL 19, or in the NHL for that matter, Jacob Markstrom still manages to be tough to beat thanks to his athleticism and size. Through 60 games last season, Markstrom held a .912 save percentage and holds a .910 through 38 games this season. On NHL 19, he is merely a filler until the highly-touted Thatcher Demko comes of age. 

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Vancouver Canucks’ first lines start. There’s not much to be excited about with this starting line, but combining the playmaking skill of Bo Horvat with the ferocious sniping of Brock Boeser is a must if you want to score. 

NHL 19 Vancouver Canucks Roster

Sven Baertschi (82) – Bo Horvat (85) – Brock Boeser (85)Alexander Edler (82) – Christopher Tanev (84)Jacob Markstrom (82)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Bo Horvat85Two-Way Center183cm23Left90 Stick Checking. 88 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Body Checking, Strength
Sven Baertschi82Left Wing Sniper180cm25Left90 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Loui Eriksson82Two-Way Left Wing188cm33Left90 Discipline. 87 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Alexander Edler82Two-Way Defenseman191cm32Left89 Balance. 88 Shot Blocking, Slap Shot Power, Strength
Sam Gagner80Playmaker Center180cm29Right90 Deking. 87 Passing, Puck Control, Agility
Ben Hutton80Two-Way Defenseman188cm25Left87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
*Michael Del Zotto79Two-Way Defenseman183cm28Left87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed
Brandon Sutter79Two-Way Center191cm29Right90 Discipline. 87 Body Checking, Strength, Acceleration, Balance, Endurance, Speed
Jay Beagle79Two-Way Center191cm32Right90 Discipline. 87 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
Jake Virtanen79Right Wing Power Forward185cm22Right90 Speed. 89 Body Checking, Slap Shot Power
Antoine Roussel79Left Wing Grinder180cm28Left94 Aggressiveness. 90 Body Checking. 87 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Brendan Leipsic79Two-Way Left Wing178cm24Left88 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Agility, Aggressiveness
Derrick Pouliot79Offensive Defenseman183cm24Left87 Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Troy Stecher79Two-Way Defenseman178cm24Right88 Acceleration, Agility. 87 Speed
Markus Granlund79Two-Way Center183cm25Left90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Speed, Agility
Nikolay Goldobin78Right Wing Sniper183cm22Left90 Discipline. 88 Agility, Speed
Tim Schaller78Two-Way Center188cm27Left87 Strength, Balance. 85 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Brendan Gaunce77Two-Way Left Wing188cm24Left87 Strength, Balance. 86 Stick Checking, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Tyler Motte75Two-Way Left Wing178cm23Left87 Speed, Acceleration, Agility
*Anders Nilsson79Hybrid Goaltender198cm28Left85 Glove Low, Stick Low, Poke Check

*Anders Nilsson traded to the Ottawa Senators on January 2.*Michael Del Zotto traded to the Anaheim Ducks on January 17. 

Thatcher Demko, Goaltender, 79 OVR

Age: 22Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftPotential: Elite med

Thatcher Demko is the superstar goaltender in the making that every team wants. Over the next few seasons, Demko becomes one of the best in the league, able to backstop the ever-improving Canucks deep into the playoffs. Being only three points down on Markstrom in terms of overall ratings, some Canucks users may opt to give Demko a trial by fire right out of the gate. 

This is a very good batch of prospects. In real life, Elias Pettersson already leads the Canucks with 23 goals and 46 points despite only playing 41 of their 52 games; Jett Woo becomes a very useful defenseman if given a chance in the NHL lines in a season or two; and then there’s Olli Juolevi, Jonathan Dahlen, and Kole Lind who grow into decent players as well. 

NHL 19 Vancouver Canucks Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Toni Utunen56Two-Way Defenseman180cm18Left7th D med
Jett Woo63Two-Way Defenseman183cm18RightTop 4 med
Elias Pettersson78Two-Way Center188cm19LeftElite med
Jonah Gadjovich65Left Wing Power Forward188cm19LeftTop 9 med
Kole Lind66Two-Way Right Wing183cm19RightTop 6 med
Matt Brassard58Two-Way Defenseman185cm20RightTop 6 med
Jonathan Dahlen65Center Sniper180cm20LeftTop 6 med
Olli Juolevi70Two-Way Defenseman188cm20LeftTop 4 med
Adam Gaudette74Two-Way Center185cm21RightTop 9 med
Guillaume Brisebois71Two-Way Defenseman188cm21LeftTop 6 low
Kristoffer Gunnarsson58Two-Way Defenseman183cm21LeftAHL Top 2 med
Petrus Palmu60Right Wing Sniper168cm21RightTop 9 med
Lukas Jasek60Two-Way Right Wing185cm21RightTop 9 med
Michael DiPietro63Hybrid183cm19LeftStarter med
