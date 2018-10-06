NHL 19 Ratings: Top Offensive Defensemen

(Photo Credit: EA Sports NHL, via Twitter)

The job of an offensive defenseman is simple: provide another threat while in the offensive zone and make attack-minded plays. Defense comes into their mind now and then, but their primary goal is to get the offense rolling. These are the offensive defensemen with the highest overall ratings in NHL 19.

Erik Karlsson (90 OVR)

Team: San Jose SharksAge: 28Nationality: SwedishHeight: 183cmWeight: 87kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 95, Poise 95, Deking 95, Passing 95, Puck Control 95

Mere hours before the worldwide release of NHL 19, the San Jose Sharks announced the trade that would bring one of, if not the, best defensemen in the world to the Shark Tank. After a quick day one update, NHL 19 players can now enjoy Erik Karlsson in teal. Karlsson boasts ratings in the 90s all over his sheet, including in defensive awareness (92), stick checking (91), slap shot power (90), and wrist shot power (90). Most importantly, he’s the fastest defenseman on NHL 19 with a 92 in acceleration and a 92 in speed.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (88)

Team: Arizona CoyotesAge: 27Nationality: SwedishHeight: 188cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Passing 93, Puck Control 93, Offensive Awareness 92, Slap Shot Power 91, Wrist Shot Power 91

Despite playing for the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes for the entirety of his professional career, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has managed to prove to the league that he is a formidable offensive defenseman. He boasts many skills in the 90s to couple his best stats above, including 90 speed, 90 defensive awareness, and 90 poise.

John Klingberg (87 OVR)

Team: Dallas StarsAge: 26Nationality: SwedishHeight: 188cmWeight: 80kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Passing 93, Puck Control 92, Offensive Awareness 91, Slap Shot Power 91, Wrist Shot Power 91

Completing a hat trick for Sweden in top NHL 19 offensive defensemen, John Klingberg is an almighty presence on Dallas’ blueline. Not only is he strong when facing the opposition goal, but he also boasts great defensive attributes as well, including a 90 defensive awareness and 90 stick checking. Also importantly on the game, he rocks 90s in acceleration, agility, and speed.

Shayne Gostisbehere (OVR 86)

Team: Philadelphia FlyersAge: 25Nationality: AmericanHeight: 180cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Deking 94, Passing 92, Puck Control 92, Offensive Awareness 92

Shayne Gostisbehere was the first of many great young defensemen to break into the Philadelphia Flyers ranks as their prospects begin to make their way to the NHL. While his offensive skills are supreme, Gostisbehere’s immense mobility with ratings of 91 in acceleration, agility, and speed make him a constant threat coming up the ice and a trusty number to track back to stop attacks.

Justin Faulk (﻿85 OVR)

Team: Carolina HurricanesAge: 26Nationality: AmericanHeight: 193cmWeight: 97kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Stick Checking 92, Passing 90, Puck Control 90, Offensive Awareness 90, Endurance 90, Slap Shot Power 90

Justin Faulk does everything to a high standard and led the Carolina Hurricanes through their low times. Now that there’s a decent team around him, he’s really been able to shine. With 86 strength, 85 body checking, 89 agility, and 87 defensive awareness, Faulk is an all-situations type of defenseman who happens also to have a knack for notching points.

Other best offensive defensemen in NHL 19