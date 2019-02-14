header decal
14 Feb 2019

NHL 19: Pittsburgh Penguins Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

NHL 19: Pittsburgh Penguins Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Pittsburgh Penguins to glory with this roster?

(Image Source: EA Sports)

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins were brought back down to earth last summer, being defeated by the eventual champions and Sidney Crosby’s media-hyped nemesis, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. This season, with Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby continuing their elite-level play, the Penguins are still in the battle for the postseason, despite a somewhat faded roster starting around the two legendary centers.

Sidney Crosby, Center, 93 OVR

Age: 31Role: PlaymakerHeight: 180cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 95 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Poise 

Sidney Crosby, and the Penguins as a whole, endured a rather poor start to the season, but something clicked within the superstar center, and he exploded back into his usual ways to carry the team back up the standings. He scored 89 points in 82 games last season and had notched 57 points through 45 games so far this season, continuing to be the player that makes Pittsburgh a playoff team. In NHL 19, he’s among the fastest players on the game and boasts an impeccable 95 rating in all puck skill attributes.

Kris Letang, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Age: 31Role: Two-WayHeight: 183cmWeight: 91kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Stick Checking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Poise, Slap Shot Power 

For a long time, Kris Letang has been Pittsburgh’s only truly elite defenseman. While Justin Schultz has helped to carry some of the burden in recent years – but suffering a long term injury this season – Letang is very much relied upon as the team’s go-to defenseman in all situations. With 40 points and a +9 rating in 46 games, Letang is on track for the biggest points tally of his 13-year career. Given his 90 puck control, offensive awareness of 90, and lofty shooting power, Letang is a decent weapon on the blueline in NHL 19, but his lowly accuracy lets him down.

Matt Murray, Goaltender, 87 OVR

Age: 24Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 81kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Rebound Control, Vision. 89 Angles, Breakaway, Five Hole, Glove Low, Stick Low, Poke Check, Aggressiveness, Agility, Endurance, Speed 

Since being given the starting role over Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray has struggled to impress. Regular injury issues have hindered him, but the 24-year-old posted a .906 save percentage and 2.92 goals against average in 49 games last season, following up with a 2.86 GAA and .913 save percentage in 22 games this season – weaker than Casey DeSmith, who has been filling in this season. But with strong attributes across the board in NHL 19 and age on his side, Murray becomes one of the better goalies in the game.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first lines start. The first line doesn’t look like much, but Evgeni Malkin, Justin Schultz, Derick Brassard, and Phil Kessel lurk in the lines beneath. Creating linkups between Letang and Crosby is the way to score points here.

NHL 19 Pittsburgh Penguins Roster

Jake Guentzel (83) – Sidney Crosby (93) – Patric Hornqvist (84)Brian Dumoulin (81) – Kris Letang (87)Matt Murray (87)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Evgeni Malkin91Playmaker Center191cm32Left94 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Phil Kessel89Right Wing Sniper183cm30Right94 Hand-Eye, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 93 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power
Patric Hornqvist84Right Wing Power Forward180cm31Right89 Hand-Eye, Aggressiveness. 88 Strength, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Stick Checking
Derick Brassard84Two-Way Center185cm30Left88 Speed, Acceleration, Agility
Jake Guentzel83Center Sniper180cm23Left88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Acceleration, Speed, Agility, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Justin Schultz83Offensive Defenseman188cm28Right90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Olli Maatta82Two-Way Defenseman188cm24Left88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 87 Passing, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Bryan Rust81Two-Way Center180cm26Right90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Brian Dumoulin81Defensive Defenseman193cm27Left87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Strength
Riley Sheahan80Two-Way Center191cm26Left90 Discipline. 89 Balance. 88 Strength
*Carl Hagelin80Two-Way Left Wing180cm30Left90 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Deking, Discipline, Agility
Jack Johnson80Two-Way Defenseman185cm31Left89 Slap Shot Power, Balance. 87 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Body Checking
*Jamie Oleksiak79Defensive Defenseman201cm25Left84 Balance, Strength. 90 Body Checking
*Daniel Sprong78Right Wing Sniper183cm21Right88 Durability. 87 Deking, Discipline, Acceleration, agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Chad Ruhwedel78Two-Way Defenseman180cm28Right86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Durability, Strength, Wrist Shot Power
Jimmy Hayes78Right Wing Power Forward196cm28Right90 Balance, Strength. 88 Body Checking
*Derek Grant78Two-Way Center191cm28Left85 Discipline, Balance, Speed, Strength, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Zach Aston-Reese77Two-Way Right Wing183cm24Left85 Acceleration, Balance, Agility, Speed, Body Checking, Strength, Durability, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Dominik Simon75Sniper Center180cm24Left87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Casey DeSmith74Hybrid Goaltender183cm27Left84 Speed, Agility. 83 Recover

*Carl Hagelin traded to the Los Angeles Kings on November 14.*Daniel Sprong traded to the Anaheim Ducks on December 3.*Derek Grant traded to the Anaheim Ducks on January 17.*Jamie Oleksiak traded to the Dallas Stars on January 28.

Tristan Jarry, Goaltender, 79 OVR

Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 188cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med 

Tristan Jarry has been given a taste of NHL life, but he’s not quite there just yet. It won’t be long before the highly-touted goaltending prospect starts to challenge for Murray’s crease, though. In NHL 19, if given the backup role out of the gate and blended in as a starter over the next couple of seasons, Jarry becomes a good starter, but with Murray there, he often ends up being a backup unless traded.

Years of success have left the Pittsburgh prospect pool looking rather sparse, but there’s still some hope for 18-year-olds Filip Hallander and Calen Addison. 

NHL 19 Pittsburgh Penguins Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Calen Addison52Offensive Defenseman175cm18RightTop 4 low
Filip Hallander60Two-Way Center183cm18LeftTop 6 med
Zachary Lauzon58Defensive Defenseman183cm19LeftTop 6 med
Jordy Bellerive59Two-Way Center178cm19LeftBottom 6 med
Justin Almeida60Playmaker Center175cm19LeftTop 9 med
Jan Drozg60Two-Way Left Wing183cm19RightAHL Top 6 high
Niclas Almari58Two-Way Defenseman185cm20LeftTop 6 low
Sam Miletic61Two-Way Left Wing185cm21LeftTop 9 med
Linus Olund60Two-Way Center180cm21LeftTop 9 med
Alex D’Orio57Hybrid Goaltender188cm19RightAHL Starter high
