NHL 19: Pittsburgh Penguins Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins were brought back down to earth last summer, being defeated by the eventual champions and Sidney Crosby’s media-hyped nemesis, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. This season, with Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby continuing their elite-level play, the Penguins are still in the battle for the postseason, despite a somewhat faded roster starting around the two legendary centers.

Sidney Crosby, Center, 93 OVR

Age: 31Role: PlaymakerHeight: 180cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 95 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Poise

Sidney Crosby, and the Penguins as a whole, endured a rather poor start to the season, but something clicked within the superstar center, and he exploded back into his usual ways to carry the team back up the standings. He scored 89 points in 82 games last season and had notched 57 points through 45 games so far this season, continuing to be the player that makes Pittsburgh a playoff team. In NHL 19, he’s among the fastest players on the game and boasts an impeccable 95 rating in all puck skill attributes.

Kris Letang, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Age: 31Role: Two-WayHeight: 183cmWeight: 91kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 90 Stick Checking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Poise, Slap Shot Power

For a long time, Kris Letang has been Pittsburgh’s only truly elite defenseman. While Justin Schultz has helped to carry some of the burden in recent years – but suffering a long term injury this season – Letang is very much relied upon as the team’s go-to defenseman in all situations. With 40 points and a +9 rating in 46 games, Letang is on track for the biggest points tally of his 13-year career. Given his 90 puck control, offensive awareness of 90, and lofty shooting power, Letang is a decent weapon on the blueline in NHL 19, but his lowly accuracy lets him down.

Matt Murray, Goaltender, 87 OVR

Age: 24Role: HybridHeight: 193cmWeight: 81kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Rebound Control, Vision. 89 Angles, Breakaway, Five Hole, Glove Low, Stick Low, Poke Check, Aggressiveness, Agility, Endurance, Speed

Since being given the starting role over Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray has struggled to impress. Regular injury issues have hindered him, but the 24-year-old posted a .906 save percentage and 2.92 goals against average in 49 games last season, following up with a 2.86 GAA and .913 save percentage in 22 games this season – weaker than Casey DeSmith, who has been filling in this season. But with strong attributes across the board in NHL 19 and age on his side, Murray becomes one of the better goalies in the game.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first lines start. The first line doesn’t look like much, but Evgeni Malkin, Justin Schultz, Derick Brassard, and Phil Kessel lurk in the lines beneath. Creating linkups between Letang and Crosby is the way to score points here.

NHL 19 Pittsburgh Penguins Roster

Jake Guentzel (83) – Sidney Crosby (93) – Patric Hornqvist (84)Brian Dumoulin (81) – Kris Letang (87)Matt Murray (87)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Evgeni Malkin 91 Playmaker Center 191cm 32 Left 94 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy Phil Kessel 89 Right Wing Sniper 183cm 30 Right 94 Hand-Eye, Wrist Shot Accuracy. 93 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power Patric Hornqvist 84 Right Wing Power Forward 180cm 31 Right 89 Hand-Eye, Aggressiveness. 88 Strength, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Stick Checking Derick Brassard 84 Two-Way Center 185cm 30 Left 88 Speed, Acceleration, Agility Jake Guentzel 83 Center Sniper 180cm 23 Left 88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Acceleration, Speed, Agility, Wrist Shot Accuracy Justin Schultz 83 Offensive Defenseman 188cm 28 Right 90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power Olli Maatta 82 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 24 Left 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 87 Passing, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Bryan Rust 81 Two-Way Center 180cm 26 Right 90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power Brian Dumoulin 81 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 27 Left 87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Strength Riley Sheahan 80 Two-Way Center 191cm 26 Left 90 Discipline. 89 Balance. 88 Strength *Carl Hagelin 80 Two-Way Left Wing 180cm 30 Left 90 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Deking, Discipline, Agility Jack Johnson 80 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 31 Left 89 Slap Shot Power, Balance. 87 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Body Checking *Jamie Oleksiak 79 Defensive Defenseman 201cm 25 Left 84 Balance, Strength. 90 Body Checking *Daniel Sprong 78 Right Wing Sniper 183cm 21 Right 88 Durability. 87 Deking, Discipline, Acceleration, agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power Chad Ruhwedel 78 Two-Way Defenseman 180cm 28 Right 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Durability, Strength, Wrist Shot Power Jimmy Hayes 78 Right Wing Power Forward 196cm 28 Right 90 Balance, Strength. 88 Body Checking *Derek Grant 78 Two-Way Center 191cm 28 Left 85 Discipline, Balance, Speed, Strength, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Zach Aston-Reese 77 Two-Way Right Wing 183cm 24 Left 85 Acceleration, Balance, Agility, Speed, Body Checking, Strength, Durability, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Dominik Simon 75 Sniper Center 180cm 24 Left 87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Casey DeSmith 74 Hybrid Goaltender 183cm 27 Left 84 Speed, Agility. 83 Recover

*Carl Hagelin traded to the Los Angeles Kings on November 14.*Daniel Sprong traded to the Anaheim Ducks on December 3.*Derek Grant traded to the Anaheim Ducks on January 17.*Jamie Oleksiak traded to the Dallas Stars on January 28.

Tristan Jarry, Goaltender, 79 OVR

Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 188cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

Tristan Jarry has been given a taste of NHL life, but he’s not quite there just yet. It won’t be long before the highly-touted goaltending prospect starts to challenge for Murray’s crease, though. In NHL 19, if given the backup role out of the gate and blended in as a starter over the next couple of seasons, Jarry becomes a good starter, but with Murray there, he often ends up being a backup unless traded.

Years of success have left the Pittsburgh prospect pool looking rather sparse, but there’s still some hope for 18-year-olds Filip Hallander and Calen Addison.

