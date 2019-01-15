NHL 19: New Jersey Devils Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
With Taylor Hall scoring 93 points in 76 games while surrounded by a developing team, leading them to the playoffs by a single point over the Florida Panthers, there were high hopes for the ever-improving New Jersey Devils coming into 2018/19. Stacked with young talent and stalwart veterans, the Devils are a great team to grow into a playoff contender in NHL 19.
Taylor Hall, Left Wing, 90 OVR
Age: 26Role: SniperHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 95 Speed. 94 Acceleration. 93 Puck Control, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Taylor Hall is a world-class scoring machine and has left Edmonton Oilers fans wondering what could have been if the team didn’t trade him away and had him playing alongside Connor McDavid. Still only 26-years-old, Hall is one of the best snipers in the game for puck skills and shooting attributes, with speed that’s second only to McDavid. Injuries have hampered his play this season, but with 11 goals and 37 points in 33 games, he’s set to eclipse an average of a point-per-game anyway.
Will Butcher, Defenseman, 84 OVR
Age: 23Role: Two-WayHeight: 178cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control
In a defensive corps of mostly young blueliners, Will Butcher has stepped up to become a reliable source of points, scoring 44 last season, and having the ability to minute munch. He only has 14 points in 43 games this season with the whole team slumping and being 12 points off of the playoff race, but Butcher has a bright future with the Devils. In NHL 19, his puck skills, skating, and shooting make him a good offensive weapon.
Cory Schneider, Goaltender, 88 OVR
Age: 32Role: HybridHeight: 191cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Angles, Vision. 91 Stick Low
Cory Schneider posted incredible numbers from the 2013/14 season through to the end of the 2015/16 season, but since then, he’s been on the decline until ultimately being replaced by Keith Kinkaid at the end of 2017/18. Injuries have had their say over the last year, and Schneider returned from offseason hip surgery to deliver a 0-5-1 record with a 4.66goals against average and .852 save percentage. He’s back on the injured-reserve now, with Kinkaid continuing as the team’s starter with 13 wins, a 3.07 goals against average, and a .899 save percentage through 30 starts. At least in NHL 19, the Devils have a very highly-rated Schneider to keep in net.
NHL 19 New Jersey Devils Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the New Jersey Devils’ first lines start. Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall highlight the top line with their speed and skill, with the play certainly being funneled through the dynamic duo. For now, it’s a process of waiting for their many young players to develop into stars.
Taylor Hall (90) – Nico Hischier (84) – Jesper Bratt (81)Andy Greene (78) – Sami Vatanen (82)Cory Schneider (88)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Damon Severson
|84
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|24
|Right
|88 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking
|Nico Hischier
|84
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|19
|Left
|90 Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
|Kyle Palmieri
|83
|Two-Way Right Wing
|180cm
|27
|Right
|88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control, Slap Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy
|Marcus Johansson
|83
|Left Wing Playmaker
|180cm
|27
|Left
|95 Discipline. 88 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility
|Sami Vatanen
|82
|Offensive Defenseman
|178cm
|27
|Right
|90 Deking, Speed, Acceleration, Agility
|Jesper Bratt
|81
|Left Wing Playmaker
|178cm
|20
|Left
|90 Discipline. 87 Deking, Passing, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Pavel Zacha
|80
|Left Wing Power Forward
|191cm
|21
|Left
|88 Balance. 87 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking
|Miles Wood
|80
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|23
|Left
|90 Aggressiveness. 88 Speed. 87 Acceleration, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power
|Brian Boyle
|80
|Power Forward Center
|198cm
|33
|Left
|94 Balance. 93 Strength. 90 Stick Checking
|Mirco Mueller
|79
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|23
|Left
|87 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Strength
|Stefan Noesen
|79
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|25
|Right
|86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Strength
|Ben Lovejoy
|79
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|34
|Right
|87 Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
|Blake Coleman
|79
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|26
|Left
|86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed
|Travis Zajac
|79
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|33
|Right
|86 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Agility, Balance, Acceleration, Stick Checking
|Andy Greene
|78
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|35
|Left
|86 Stick Checking. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Drew Stafford
|75
|Two-Way Right Wing
|188cm
|32
|Right
|86 Strength. 85 Durability, Balance, Stick Checking
|Nick Lappin
|73
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|25
|Right
|85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power. 83 Agility, Speed, Acceleration, Wrist Shot Power
|Keith Kinkaid
|81
|Hybrid
|191cm
|29
|Left
|87 Speed, Agility. 86 Recover, Stick Low, Five Hole, Angles
John Quenneville, Left Wing, 73 OVR
Age: 22Role: Two-WayHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 9 med
The New Jersey Devils are teeming with young talented forwards, and with the likes of Taylor Hall, Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt, Pavel Zacha, and Miles Wood all offering a different style on the left wing – the oldest of which is Johansson at 27-years-old – there doesn’t appear to be a place in the lines for John Quenneville. But, with youth on his side and decent potential, he could serve as a viable scratch in a season or two, ready to step in when injuries occur, or a decent trade piece.
New Jersey has an exciting young team already, but there are more great prospects set to join the Devils’ ranks in the coming seasons. Although fairly diminutive, Ty Smith looks to become a real weapon on the blueline, while Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod could become strong two-way centers to offer more defensive support to the forward lines. Also, if made the de facto starter in the AHL and then given opportunities in the NHL over the next few seasons, MacKenzie Blackwood can become a viable starter.
NHL 19 New Jersey Devils Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Mitchell Hoelscher
|52
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|18
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Eetu Pakkila
|56
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|18
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Xavier Bernard
|59
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Ty Smith
|62
|Offensive Defenseman
|178cm
|18
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Jesper Boqvist
|57
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Jocktan Chainey
|59
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|19
|Left
|7th D med
|Marian Studenic
|60
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|19
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Fabian Zetterlund
|61
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Michael McLeod
|68
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|20
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Nathan Bastian
|67
|Two-Way Center
|193cm
|20
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Brandon Gignac
|61
|Left Wing Sniper
|178cm
|20
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Colby Sissons
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|20
|Left
|7th D med
|Blake Speers
|65
|Center Sniper
|180cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Colton White
|64
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|21
|Left
|7th med
|MacKenzie Blackwood
|71
|Hybrid Goaltender
|193cm
|21
|Left
|Fringe Starter med
|Gilles Senn
|66
|Hybrid Goaltender
|196cm
|22
|Left
|Fringe Starter med