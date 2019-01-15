NHL 19: New Jersey Devils Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

With Taylor Hall scoring 93 points in 76 games while surrounded by a developing team, leading them to the playoffs by a single point over the Florida Panthers, there were high hopes for the ever-improving New Jersey Devils coming into 2018/19. Stacked with young talent and stalwart veterans, the Devils are a great team to grow into a playoff contender in NHL 19.

Taylor Hall, Left Wing, 90 OVR

Age: 26Role: SniperHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 95 Speed. 94 Acceleration. 93 Puck Control, Wrist Shot Accuracy

Taylor Hall is a world-class scoring machine and has left Edmonton Oilers fans wondering what could have been if the team didn’t trade him away and had him playing alongside Connor McDavid. Still only 26-years-old, Hall is one of the best snipers in the game for puck skills and shooting attributes, with speed that’s second only to McDavid. Injuries have hampered his play this season, but with 11 goals and 37 points in 33 games, he’s set to eclipse an average of a point-per-game anyway.

Will Butcher, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Age: 23Role: Two-WayHeight: 178cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control

In a defensive corps of mostly young blueliners, Will Butcher has stepped up to become a reliable source of points, scoring 44 last season, and having the ability to minute munch. He only has 14 points in 43 games this season with the whole team slumping and being 12 points off of the playoff race, but Butcher has a bright future with the Devils. In NHL 19, his puck skills, skating, and shooting make him a good offensive weapon.

Cory Schneider, Goaltender, 88 OVR

Age: 32Role: HybridHeight: 191cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Angles, Vision. 91 Stick Low

Cory Schneider posted incredible numbers from the 2013/14 season through to the end of the 2015/16 season, but since then, he’s been on the decline until ultimately being replaced by Keith Kinkaid at the end of 2017/18. Injuries have had their say over the last year, and Schneider returned from offseason hip surgery to deliver a 0-5-1 record with a 4.66goals against average and .852 save percentage. He’s back on the injured-reserve now, with Kinkaid continuing as the team’s starter with 13 wins, a 3.07 goals against average, and a .899 save percentage through 30 starts. At least in NHL 19, the Devils have a very highly-rated Schneider to keep in net.

NHL 19 New Jersey Devils Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the New Jersey Devils’ first lines start. Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall highlight the top line with their speed and skill, with the play certainly being funneled through the dynamic duo. For now, it’s a process of waiting for their many young players to develop into stars.

Taylor Hall (90) – Nico Hischier (84) – Jesper Bratt (81)Andy Greene (78) – Sami Vatanen (82)Cory Schneider (88)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Damon Severson 84 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 24 Right 88 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking Nico Hischier 84 Two-Way Center 185cm 19 Left 90 Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking Kyle Palmieri 83 Two-Way Right Wing 180cm 27 Right 88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control, Slap Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy Marcus Johansson 83 Left Wing Playmaker 180cm 27 Left 95 Discipline. 88 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility Sami Vatanen 82 Offensive Defenseman 178cm 27 Right 90 Deking, Speed, Acceleration, Agility Jesper Bratt 81 Left Wing Playmaker 178cm 20 Left 90 Discipline. 87 Deking, Passing, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Pavel Zacha 80 Left Wing Power Forward 191cm 21 Left 88 Balance. 87 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking Miles Wood 80 Two-Way Left Wing 188cm 23 Left 90 Aggressiveness. 88 Speed. 87 Acceleration, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power Brian Boyle 80 Power Forward Center 198cm 33 Left 94 Balance. 93 Strength. 90 Stick Checking Mirco Mueller 79 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 23 Left 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Strength Stefan Noesen 79 Two-Way Right Wing 185cm 25 Right 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Strength Ben Lovejoy 79 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 34 Right 87 Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking Blake Coleman 79 Two-Way Center 180cm 26 Left 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed Travis Zajac 79 Two-Way Center 188cm 33 Right 86 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Agility, Balance, Acceleration, Stick Checking Andy Greene 78 Two-Way Defenseman 180cm 35 Left 86 Stick Checking. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Drew Stafford 75 Two-Way Right Wing 188cm 32 Right 86 Strength. 85 Durability, Balance, Stick Checking Nick Lappin 73 Two-Way Right Wing 185cm 25 Right 85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power. 83 Agility, Speed, Acceleration, Wrist Shot Power Keith Kinkaid 81 Hybrid 191cm 29 Left 87 Speed, Agility. 86 Recover, Stick Low, Five Hole, Angles

John Quenneville, Left Wing, 73 OVR

Age: 22Role: Two-WayHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 9 med

The New Jersey Devils are teeming with young talented forwards, and with the likes of Taylor Hall, Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt, Pavel Zacha, and Miles Wood all offering a different style on the left wing – the oldest of which is Johansson at 27-years-old – there doesn’t appear to be a place in the lines for John Quenneville. But, with youth on his side and decent potential, he could serve as a viable scratch in a season or two, ready to step in when injuries occur, or a decent trade piece.

New Jersey has an exciting young team already, but there are more great prospects set to join the Devils’ ranks in the coming seasons. Although fairly diminutive, Ty Smith looks to become a real weapon on the blueline, while Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod could become strong two-way centers to offer more defensive support to the forward lines. Also, if made the de facto starter in the AHL and then given opportunities in the NHL over the next few seasons, MacKenzie Blackwood can become a viable starter.

NHL 19 New Jersey Devils Top Prospects