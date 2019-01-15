header decal
15 Jan 2019

NHL 19: New Jersey Devils Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

NHL 19: New Jersey Devils Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the New Jersey Devils to glory with this roster?

Taylor Hall, Left Wing, 90 OVR

Will Butcher, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Cory Schneider, Goaltender, 88 OVR

NHL 19 New Jersey Devils Roster

John Quenneville, Left Wing, 73 OVR

NHL 19 New Jersey Devils Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

With Taylor Hall scoring 93 points in 76 games while surrounded by a developing team, leading them to the playoffs by a single point over the Florida Panthers, there were high hopes for the ever-improving New Jersey Devils coming into 2018/19. Stacked with young talent and stalwart veterans, the Devils are a great team to grow into a playoff contender in NHL 19.

Age: 26Role: SniperHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 95 Speed. 94 Acceleration. 93 Puck Control, Wrist Shot Accuracy

Taylor Hall is a world-class scoring machine and has left Edmonton Oilers fans wondering what could have been if the team didn’t trade him away and had him playing alongside Connor McDavid. Still only 26-years-old, Hall is one of the best snipers in the game for puck skills and shooting attributes, with speed that’s second only to McDavid. Injuries have hampered his play this season, but with 11 goals and 37 points in 33 games, he’s set to eclipse an average of a point-per-game anyway. 

Age: 23Role: Two-WayHeight: 178cmWeight: 86kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 89 Passing, Puck Control 

In a defensive corps of mostly young blueliners, Will Butcher has stepped up to become a reliable source of points, scoring 44 last season, and having the ability to minute munch. He only has 14 points in 43 games this season with the whole team slumping and being 12 points off of the playoff race, but Butcher has a bright future with the Devils. In NHL 19, his puck skills, skating, and shooting make him a good offensive weapon.

Age: 32Role: HybridHeight: 191cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Angles, Vision. 91 Stick Low

Cory Schneider posted incredible numbers from the 2013/14 season through to the end of the 2015/16 season, but since then, he’s been on the decline until ultimately being replaced by Keith Kinkaid at the end of 2017/18. Injuries have had their say over the last year, and Schneider returned from offseason hip surgery to deliver a 0-5-1 record with a 4.66goals against average and .852 save percentage. He’s back on the injured-reserve now, with Kinkaid continuing as the team’s starter with 13 wins, a 3.07 goals against average, and a .899 save percentage through 30 starts. At least in NHL 19, the Devils have a very highly-rated Schneider to keep in net.

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the New Jersey Devils’ first lines start. Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall highlight the top line with their speed and skill, with the play certainly being funneled through the dynamic duo. For now, it’s a process of waiting for their many young players to develop into stars.

Taylor Hall (90) – Nico Hischier (84) – Jesper Bratt (81)Andy Greene (78) – Sami Vatanen (82)Cory Schneider (88)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Damon Severson84Two-Way Defenseman188cm24Right88 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking
Nico Hischier84Two-Way Center185cm19Left90 Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
Kyle Palmieri83Two-Way Right Wing180cm27Right88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control, Slap Shot Accuracy, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Marcus Johansson83Left Wing Playmaker180cm27Left95 Discipline. 88 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility
Sami Vatanen82Offensive Defenseman178cm27Right90 Deking, Speed, Acceleration, Agility
Jesper Bratt81Left Wing Playmaker178cm20Left90 Discipline. 87 Deking, Passing, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Pavel Zacha80Left Wing Power Forward191cm21Left88 Balance. 87 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking
Miles Wood80Two-Way Left Wing188cm23Left90 Aggressiveness. 88 Speed. 87 Acceleration, Body Checking, Slap Shot Power
Brian Boyle80Power Forward Center198cm33Left94 Balance. 93 Strength. 90 Stick Checking
Mirco Mueller79Defensive Defenseman191cm23Left87 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Strength
Stefan Noesen79Two-Way Right Wing185cm25Right86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Strength
Ben Lovejoy79Defensive Defenseman185cm34Right87 Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
Blake Coleman79Two-Way Center180cm26Left86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed
Travis Zajac79Two-Way Center188cm33Right86 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Agility, Balance, Acceleration, Stick Checking
Andy Greene78Two-Way Defenseman180cm35Left86 Stick Checking. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Drew Stafford75Two-Way Right Wing188cm32Right86 Strength. 85 Durability, Balance, Stick Checking
Nick Lappin73Two-Way Right Wing185cm25Right85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power. 83 Agility, Speed, Acceleration, Wrist Shot Power
Keith Kinkaid81Hybrid191cm29Left87 Speed, Agility. 86 Recover, Stick Low, Five Hole, Angles

Age: 22Role: Two-WayHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 9 med

The New Jersey Devils are teeming with young talented forwards, and with the likes of Taylor Hall, Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt, Pavel Zacha, and Miles Wood all offering a different style on the left wing – the oldest of which is Johansson at 27-years-old – there doesn’t appear to be a place in the lines for John Quenneville. But, with youth on his side and decent potential, he could serve as a viable scratch in a season or two, ready to step in when injuries occur, or a decent trade piece. 

New Jersey has an exciting young team already, but there are more great prospects set to join the Devils’ ranks in the coming seasons. Although fairly diminutive, Ty Smith looks to become a real weapon on the blueline, while Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod could become strong two-way centers to offer more defensive support to the forward lines. Also, if made the de facto starter in the AHL and then given opportunities in the NHL over the next few seasons, MacKenzie Blackwood can become a viable starter.

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Mitchell Hoelscher52Two-Way Center180cm18LeftBottom 6 med
Eetu Pakkila56Two-Way Left Wing183cm18LeftBottom 6 med
Xavier Bernard59Defensive Defenseman191cm18LeftTop 6 med
Ty Smith62Offensive Defenseman178cm18LeftTop 4 med
Jesper Boqvist57Two-Way Center178cm19LeftTop 6 med
Jocktan Chainey59Two-Way Defenseman183cm19Left7th D med
Marian Studenic60Two-Way Right Wing183cm19LeftBottom 6 med
Fabian Zetterlund61Two-Way Center178cm19RightTop 9 med
Michael McLeod68Two-Way Center185cm20RightTop 6 med
Nathan Bastian67Two-Way Center193cm20RightTop 9 med
Brandon Gignac61Left Wing Sniper178cm20LeftBottom 6 med
Colby Sissons60Two-Way Defenseman188cm20Left7th D med
Blake Speers65Center Sniper180cm21RightTop 9 med
Colton White64Two-Way Defenseman183cm21Left7th med
MacKenzie Blackwood71Hybrid Goaltender193cm21LeftFringe Starter med
Gilles Senn66Hybrid Goaltender196cm22LeftFringe Starter med
