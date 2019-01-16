NHL 19: Nashville Predators Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
The Nashville Predators are one of the best teams in the NHL, probably the best in the Western Conference, and are equally strong in NHL 19. Two seasons ago, they made it to the Stanley Cup Finals; last season, they won the Presidents’ Trophy; this season they’ll be looking to make it to the finals once again.
Filip Forsberg, Left Wing, 86 OVR
Age: 24Role: Power ForwardHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control
Filip Forsberg has evolved into one of Nashville’s most reliable and consistent point scorers over the last few years, leading the team with 26 goals and 64 points in 67 games last season, and collecting 18 goals and 26 points through an injury-riddled 30-game start to this campaign. In NHL 19, the Swede boasts tremendous puck skills, with his 88 in acceleration, agility, and speed and 89 or greater in all shooting skills making him far more valuable to your play than his questionable 86 overall rating suggests.
Roman Josi, Defenseman, 88 OVR
Age: 28Role: Two-WayHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Defensive Awareness. 90 Passing, Puck Control, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power
When Shea Weber was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban, it was understood that Roman Josi would need to take that next step up to becoming a complete defenseman, which the Swiss blueliner has certainly achieved. Josi is one of the best defensemen in the NHL for his all-around game, boasting strong puck-moving and shooting ability as well as great skating and incredible defensive skills. At the 47-game mark, Josi was joint-second among Predators in points with 34.
Pekka Rinne, Goaltender, 89 OVR
Age: 35Role: HybridHeight: 196cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Rebound Control, Recover. 91 Five Hole, Breakaway
Always focussed and always calm, Pekka Rinne has been a strong presence for the Nashville Predators in the crease and the kind of goaltender who can inspire a Stanley Cup run. Last season, the Finnish goaltender notched a whopping eight shutouts with a .927 save percentage and 2.31 goals against average. This season, through 33 starts, Rinne has three shutouts, a .915 save percentage, and a 2.43 goals against average.
NHL 19 Nashville Predators Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Nashville Predators’ first lines start. This is a very strong and very deep team, boasting difference makers throughout. Keep in mind that this top line doesn’t have room for P.K. Subban, Kyle Turris, Mattias Ekholm, or Kevin Fiala, showing the immense strength that the Predators boast.
Filip Forsberg (86) – Ryan Johansen (85) – Viktor Arvidsson (84)Roman Josi (88) – Ryan Ellis (84)Pekka Rinne (89)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|P.K. Subban
|88
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|29
|Right
|92 Slap Shot Power. 91 Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness
|Kyle Turris
|85
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|29
|Right
|89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Ryan Johansen
|85
|Playmaker Center
|191cm
|26
|Right
|90 Strength, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Passing, Puck Control
|Ryan Ellis
|84
|Two-Way Defenseman
|178cm
|27
|Right
|89 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility
|Viktor Arvidsson
|84
|Right Wing Sniper
|175cm
|25
|Right
|90 Deking. 89 Acceleration, Speed, Agility
|Mattias Ekholm
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|193cm
|28
|Left
|90 Discipline. 89 Shot Blocking, Balance, Strength
|Kevin Fiala
|82
|Left Wing Sniper
|178cm
|22
|Left
|90 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Craig Smith
|82
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|29
|Right
|87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Nick Bonino
|80
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|30
|Left
|88 Speed, Discipline. 87 Slap Shot Power, Agility, Acceleration
|Calle Jarnkrok
|80
|Right Wing Sniper
|180cm
|26
|Right
|89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Dan Hamhuis
|79
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|35
|Left
|87 Stick Checking. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Discipline, Poise, Balance, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
|Ryan Hartman
|79
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|23
|Right
|90 Aggressiveness. 85 Body Checking, Durability, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Balance, Deking, Hand-Eye
|Austin Watson
|79
|Right Wing Grinder
|193cm
|26
|Right
|89 Aggressiveness. 88 Body Checking, Strength, Balance
|Colton Sissons
|79
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|24
|Right
|85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|Matt Irwin
|78
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|30
|Left
|87 Strength, Balance, Aggressiveness
|Connor Brickley
|77
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|26
|Left
|86 Agility, Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Balance, Acceleration, Stick Checking
|Mikka Salomaki
|77
|Two-Way Left Wing
|180cm
|25
|Left
|86 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Eeli Tolvanen
|77
|Left Wing Sniper
|178cm
|19
|Left
|88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Wrist Shot Power, Deking, Agility
|Anthony Bitetto
|76
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|28
|Left
|87 Balance, Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power
|Juuse Saros
|81
|Hybrid Goaltender
|180cm
|23
|Left
|89 Speed, Agility. 87 Breakaway, Angles
Juuse Saros, Goaltender, 81 OVR
Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 180cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med
The Nashville Predators have been taking their time and easing Juuse Saros in as Pekka Rinne’s successor, with the young Finn putting in very strong performances as the backup goaltender. In NHL 19, Saros develops into a strong starting goalie over the first few seasons, with his 89 speed and agility making him a trusty choice from day one.
As you would expect from a top team that already has the likes of Kevin Fiala and Eeli Tolvanen pulled into the squad on NHL 19, Nashville’s prospect pool is quite shallow. The Predators are well-stocked in all areas, so the best that these prospects could hope for is a bottom line place in a few years.
NHL 19 Nashville Predators Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Vladislav Yeryomenko
|55
|Defensive Defenseman
|183cm
|19
|Right
|7th D med
|Jacob Paquette
|58
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|19
|Left
|7th D med
|Pavel Koltygin
|60
|Left Wing Sniper
|183cm
|19
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Zachary Magwood
|58
|Center Sniper
|178cm
|20
|Right
|AHL Top 6 med
|Hardy Haman Aktell
|62
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|20
|Left
|7th D med
|Frederic Allard
|66
|Offensive Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Tanner Jeannot
|62
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Top 6 med
|Anthony Richard
|67
|Playmaker Center
|175cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Alexandre Carrier
|67
|Offensive Defenseman
|180cm
|21
|Right
|7th D med
|Yakov Trenin
|69
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|21
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Milan Kloucek
|69
|Stand-up Goaltender
|183cm
|20
|Left
|AHL Starter med
|Niclas Westerholm
|60
|Hybrid Goaltender
|193cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Starter med
|Miroslav Svoboda
|59
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|23
|Left
|AHL Fringe med