16 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Nashville Predators Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Nashville Predators to glory with this roster?

Filip Forsberg, Left Wing, 86 OVR

Roman Josi, Defenseman, 88 OVR

Pekka Rinne, Goaltender, 89 OVR

NHL 19 Nashville Predators Roster

Juuse Saros, Goaltender, 81 OVR

NHL 19 Nashville Predators Top Prospects

The Nashville Predators are one of the best teams in the NHL, probably the best in the Western Conference, and are equally strong in NHL 19. Two seasons ago, they made it to the Stanley Cup Finals; last season, they won the Presidents’ Trophy; this season they’ll be looking to make it to the finals once again. 

Age: 24Role: Power ForwardHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control 

Filip Forsberg has evolved into one of Nashville’s most reliable and consistent point scorers over the last few years, leading the team with 26 goals and 64 points in 67 games last season, and collecting 18 goals and 26 points through an injury-riddled 30-game start to this campaign. In NHL 19, the Swede boasts tremendous puck skills, with his 88 in acceleration, agility, and speed and 89 or greater in all shooting skills making him far more valuable to your play than his questionable 86 overall rating suggests. 

Age: 28Role: Two-WayHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Defensive Awareness. 90 Passing, Puck Control, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power 

When Shea Weber was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban, it was understood that Roman Josi would need to take that next step up to becoming a complete defenseman, which the Swiss blueliner has certainly achieved. Josi is one of the best defensemen in the NHL for his all-around game, boasting strong puck-moving and shooting ability as well as great skating and incredible defensive skills. At the 47-game mark, Josi was joint-second among Predators in points with 34. 

Age: 35Role: HybridHeight: 196cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Rebound Control, Recover. 91 Five Hole, Breakaway 

Always focussed and always calm, Pekka Rinne has been a strong presence for the Nashville Predators in the crease and the kind of goaltender who can inspire a Stanley Cup run. Last season, the Finnish goaltender notched a whopping eight shutouts with a .927 save percentage and 2.31 goals against average. This season, through 33 starts, Rinne has three shutouts, a .915 save percentage, and a 2.43 goals against average. 

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Nashville Predators’ first lines start. This is a very strong and very deep team, boasting difference makers throughout. Keep in mind that this top line doesn’t have room for P.K. Subban, Kyle Turris, Mattias Ekholm, or Kevin Fiala, showing the immense strength that the Predators boast.

Filip Forsberg (86) – Ryan Johansen (85) – Viktor Arvidsson (84)Roman Josi (88) – Ryan Ellis (84)Pekka Rinne (89)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
P.K. Subban88Two-Way Defenseman183cm29Right92 Slap Shot Power. 91 Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness
Kyle Turris85Two-Way Center185cm29Right89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Ryan Johansen85Playmaker Center191cm26Right90 Strength, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Passing, Puck Control
Ryan Ellis84Two-Way Defenseman178cm27Right89 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility
Viktor Arvidsson84Right Wing Sniper175cm25Right90 Deking. 89 Acceleration, Speed, Agility
Mattias Ekholm83Two-Way Defenseman193cm28Left90 Discipline. 89 Shot Blocking, Balance, Strength
Kevin Fiala82Left Wing Sniper178cm22Left90 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Craig Smith82Two-Way Right Wing185cm29Right87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Nick Bonino80Two-Way Center185cm30Left88 Speed, Discipline. 87 Slap Shot Power, Agility, Acceleration
Calle Jarnkrok80Right Wing Sniper180cm26Right89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Dan Hamhuis79Two-Way Defenseman185cm35Left87 Stick Checking. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Discipline, Poise, Balance, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
Ryan Hartman79Two-Way Right Wing183cm23Right90 Aggressiveness. 85 Body Checking, Durability, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Balance, Deking, Hand-Eye
Austin Watson79Right Wing Grinder193cm26Right89 Aggressiveness. 88 Body Checking, Strength, Balance
Colton Sissons79Two-Way Center185cm24Right85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
Matt Irwin78Defensive Defenseman185cm30Left87 Strength, Balance, Aggressiveness
Connor Brickley77Two-Way Left Wing183cm26Left86 Agility, Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Balance, Acceleration, Stick Checking
Mikka Salomaki77Two-Way Left Wing180cm25Left86 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Eeli Tolvanen77Left Wing Sniper178cm19Left88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Wrist Shot Power, Deking, Agility
Anthony Bitetto76Defensive Defenseman185cm28Left87 Balance, Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power
Juuse Saros81Hybrid Goaltender180cm23Left89 Speed, Agility. 87 Breakaway, Angles

Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 180cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

The Nashville Predators have been taking their time and easing Juuse Saros in as Pekka Rinne’s successor, with the young Finn putting in very strong performances as the backup goaltender. In NHL 19, Saros develops into a strong starting goalie over the first few seasons, with his 89 speed and agility making him a trusty choice from day one.

As you would expect from a top team that already has the likes of Kevin Fiala and Eeli Tolvanen pulled into the squad on NHL 19, Nashville’s prospect pool is quite shallow. The Predators are well-stocked in all areas, so the best that these prospects could hope for is a bottom line place in a few years.

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Vladislav Yeryomenko55Defensive Defenseman183cm19Right7th D med
Jacob Paquette58Defensive Defenseman188cm19Left7th D med
Pavel Koltygin60Left Wing Sniper183cm19LeftBottom 6 med
Zachary Magwood58Center Sniper178cm20RightAHL Top 6 med
Hardy Haman Aktell62Defensive Defenseman193cm20Left7th D med
Frederic Allard66Offensive Defenseman183cm20RightTop 6 med
Tanner Jeannot62Two-Way Left Wing188cm21LeftAHL Top 6 med
Anthony Richard67Playmaker Center175cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Alexandre Carrier67Offensive Defenseman180cm21Right7th D med
Yakov Trenin69Two-Way Left Wing188cm21LeftTop 9 med
Milan Kloucek69Stand-up Goaltender183cm20LeftAHL Starter med
Niclas Westerholm60Hybrid Goaltender193cm21LeftAHL Starter med
Miroslav Svoboda59Hybrid Goaltender191cm23LeftAHL Fringe med
