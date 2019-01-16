NHL 19: Nashville Predators Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The Nashville Predators are one of the best teams in the NHL, probably the best in the Western Conference, and are equally strong in NHL 19. Two seasons ago, they made it to the Stanley Cup Finals; last season, they won the Presidents’ Trophy; this season they’ll be looking to make it to the finals once again.

Filip Forsberg, Left Wing, 86 OVR

Age: 24Role: Power ForwardHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control

Filip Forsberg has evolved into one of Nashville’s most reliable and consistent point scorers over the last few years, leading the team with 26 goals and 64 points in 67 games last season, and collecting 18 goals and 26 points through an injury-riddled 30-game start to this campaign. In NHL 19, the Swede boasts tremendous puck skills, with his 88 in acceleration, agility, and speed and 89 or greater in all shooting skills making him far more valuable to your play than his questionable 86 overall rating suggests.

Roman Josi, Defenseman, 88 OVR

Age: 28Role: Two-WayHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Defensive Awareness. 90 Passing, Puck Control, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power

When Shea Weber was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban, it was understood that Roman Josi would need to take that next step up to becoming a complete defenseman, which the Swiss blueliner has certainly achieved. Josi is one of the best defensemen in the NHL for his all-around game, boasting strong puck-moving and shooting ability as well as great skating and incredible defensive skills. At the 47-game mark, Josi was joint-second among Predators in points with 34.

Pekka Rinne, Goaltender, 89 OVR

Age: 35Role: HybridHeight: 196cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Rebound Control, Recover. 91 Five Hole, Breakaway

Always focussed and always calm, Pekka Rinne has been a strong presence for the Nashville Predators in the crease and the kind of goaltender who can inspire a Stanley Cup run. Last season, the Finnish goaltender notched a whopping eight shutouts with a .927 save percentage and 2.31 goals against average. This season, through 33 starts, Rinne has three shutouts, a .915 save percentage, and a 2.43 goals against average.

NHL 19 Nashville Predators Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Nashville Predators’ first lines start. This is a very strong and very deep team, boasting difference makers throughout. Keep in mind that this top line doesn’t have room for P.K. Subban, Kyle Turris, Mattias Ekholm, or Kevin Fiala, showing the immense strength that the Predators boast.

Filip Forsberg (86) – Ryan Johansen (85) – Viktor Arvidsson (84)Roman Josi (88) – Ryan Ellis (84)Pekka Rinne (89)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats P.K. Subban 88 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 29 Right 92 Slap Shot Power. 91 Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness Kyle Turris 85 Two-Way Center 185cm 29 Right 89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Ryan Johansen 85 Playmaker Center 191cm 26 Right 90 Strength, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Passing, Puck Control Ryan Ellis 84 Two-Way Defenseman 178cm 27 Right 89 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility Viktor Arvidsson 84 Right Wing Sniper 175cm 25 Right 90 Deking. 89 Acceleration, Speed, Agility Mattias Ekholm 83 Two-Way Defenseman 193cm 28 Left 90 Discipline. 89 Shot Blocking, Balance, Strength Kevin Fiala 82 Left Wing Sniper 178cm 22 Left 90 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Craig Smith 82 Two-Way Right Wing 185cm 29 Right 87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Nick Bonino 80 Two-Way Center 185cm 30 Left 88 Speed, Discipline. 87 Slap Shot Power, Agility, Acceleration Calle Jarnkrok 80 Right Wing Sniper 180cm 26 Right 89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Dan Hamhuis 79 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 35 Left 87 Stick Checking. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Discipline, Poise, Balance, Endurance, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength Ryan Hartman 79 Two-Way Right Wing 183cm 23 Right 90 Aggressiveness. 85 Body Checking, Durability, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Balance, Deking, Hand-Eye Austin Watson 79 Right Wing Grinder 193cm 26 Right 89 Aggressiveness. 88 Body Checking, Strength, Balance Colton Sissons 79 Two-Way Center 185cm 24 Right 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength Matt Irwin 78 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 30 Left 87 Strength, Balance, Aggressiveness Connor Brickley 77 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 26 Left 86 Agility, Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Balance, Acceleration, Stick Checking Mikka Salomaki 77 Two-Way Left Wing 180cm 25 Left 86 Stick Checking, Balance, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Eeli Tolvanen 77 Left Wing Sniper 178cm 19 Left 88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Wrist Shot Power, Deking, Agility Anthony Bitetto 76 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 28 Left 87 Balance, Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power Juuse Saros 81 Hybrid Goaltender 180cm 23 Left 89 Speed, Agility. 87 Breakaway, Angles

Juuse Saros, Goaltender, 81 OVR

Age: 23Role: HybridHeight: 180cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

The Nashville Predators have been taking their time and easing Juuse Saros in as Pekka Rinne’s successor, with the young Finn putting in very strong performances as the backup goaltender. In NHL 19, Saros develops into a strong starting goalie over the first few seasons, with his 89 speed and agility making him a trusty choice from day one.

As you would expect from a top team that already has the likes of Kevin Fiala and Eeli Tolvanen pulled into the squad on NHL 19, Nashville’s prospect pool is quite shallow. The Predators are well-stocked in all areas, so the best that these prospects could hope for is a bottom line place in a few years.

