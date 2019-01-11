NHL 19: Los Angeles Kings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

A similar case to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Los Angeles Kings are now feeling the consequences of success with the supporting talent dwindling around the top-class core that made them so menacing about half-a-decade ago. After winning the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup, Los Angeles looks to be entering the end-phase of their Cup-winning phase, which most likely means that they’ll miss out on the playoffs for the third time in five years.

Anze Kopitar, Center, 90 OVR

Age: 31Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 101kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Defensive Awareness. 92 Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power

In NHL 19, Anze Kopitar still boasts the attribute levels that earned him 92 points in 82 games last season. But, the team captain is now feeling the pinch of age and a fading team with just 18 points through his first 27 games of the season. He’ll undoubtedly remain an important figurehead for the Kings, likely sticking around to helm the team and usher in the next phase.

Drew Doughty, Defenseman, 92 OVR

Age: 28Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 94 Offensive Awareness, Passing, Defensive Awareness

Drew Doughty is the highest-rated defenseman in the game. With ten goals and 60 points last season, the 28-year-old defenseman proved his two-way capabilities and has followed up with a strong start of 15 points through 28 contests this season. Capable of eating up big minutes each game, Doughty looks to become the Kings’ most important player this season and in the seasons to come.

Jonathan Quick, Goaltender, 89 OVR

Age: 32Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 94 Aggressiveness. 92 Vision. 91 Agility, Speed, Stick Low, Breakaway, Angles

Jonathan Quick is both one of the Los Angeles Kings’ strongest assets and their biggest weakness. With Quick on the ice, there’s a sense that the Kings could win any game, with his performances last season being a huge reason behind the Kings making it to the playoffs. However, whenever he’s injured for long periods of time – such as in 2016/17 and at the start of this season – the team struggles a great deal. But, even having a fit Quick in net doesn’t appear to be helping the Kings, with his seven starts yielding just one win, in which he kept a shutout.

NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Los Angeles Kings’ first lines start. These top lines boast many of the core players responsible for Los Angeles’ rise to prominence, with the addition of Ilya Kovalchuk, who was a major factor in the New Jersey Devils meeting the Kings in the 2012 Stanley Cup finals. It’s a hard-hitting group of players with plenty of playmaking ability from the blueline and up the middle.

Ilya Kovalchuk (86) – Anze Kopitar (90) – Dustin Brown (81)Jake Muzzin (85) – Drew Doughty (92)Jonathan Quick (89)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Ilya Kovalchuk 86 Right Wing Sniper 191cm 35 Right 93 Hand-Eye, Slap Shot Power. 92 Deking, Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Accuracy Jeff Carter 86 Center Sniper 191cm 33 Right 92 Slap Shot Power. 90 Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed Jake Muzzin 85 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 29 Left 89 Offensive Awareness, Shot Blocking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Speed Alec Martinez 83 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 31 Left 89 Stick Checking. 88 Shot Blocking, Endurance, Passing, Puck Control Tyler Toffoli 83 Right Wing Sniper 183cm 26 Right 90 Discipline, Deking, Hand-Eye *Tanner Pearson 82 Two-Way Left Wing 185cm 26 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Speed. 87 Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Acceleration, Agility, Puck Control, Deking, Hand-Eye Adrian Kempe 81 Two-Way Left Wing 188cm 22 Left 88 Agility. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Derek Forbort 81 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 26 Left 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Body Checking, Strength Dustin Brown 81 Right Wing Grinder 183cm 33 Right 91 Body Checking. 88 Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance Dion Phaneuf 81 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 33 Left 90 Slap Shot Power. 89 Body Checking. 88 Shot Blocking, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength Trevor Lewis 80 Two-Way Right Wing 185cm 31 Right 90 Speed. 89 Acceleration. 88 Agility Alex Iafallo 79 Two-Way Center 183cm 24 Left 87 Agility. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Acceleration, Speed, Durability, Wrist Shot Power Paul LaDue 78 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 26 Right 87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Wrist Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Durability, Strength Kyle Clifford 78 Right Wing Grinder 188cm 27 Left 92 Aggressiveness. 90 Body Checking, Fighting Skill, Strength Emerson Etem 76 Left Wing Power Forward 185cm 26 Left 95 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Balance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power Nate Thompson 75 Center Grinder 183cm 33 Left 89 Aggressiveness. 87 Balance, Strength Mike Amadio 73 Two-Way Center 185cm 22 Right 85 Discipline, Slap Shot Power, Durability Peter Budaj 77 Hybrid Goaltender 185cm 35 Left 84 Breakaway, Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision

*Tanner Pearson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 14.

Alex Lintuniemi, Defenseman, 73 OVR

Age: 22Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 105kgShoots: LeftPotential: 7th D med

While not the most inspiring prospect by any means, the sheer size of Alex Lintuniemi coupled with his 90 balance, adequate speed stats, 90 strength, 88 body checking, and 90 stick checking make him a very enjoyable player to have on the bottom line or to deploy in a tight game against a rival team – such as the San Jose Sharks or Anaheim Ducks.

For the most part, there’s not a lot to look forward to in the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect pool – a consequence of years of success – but a few bright spots are breaking through. Two-way centers Gabriel Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan could develop into decent NHLers, as could two-way defenseman Kale Clague, if given a season or two to hone their skills further.

NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential Aidan Dudas 58 Playmaker Center 173cm 18 Right Bottom 6 med Rasmus Kupari 63 Two-Way Center 180cm 18 Right Top 6 med Akil Thomas 62 Playmaker Center 180cm 18 Right Top 9 med Johan Sodergran 56 Two-Way Center 188cm 18 Left Top 9 low Markus Phillips 61 Two-Way Defenseman 180cm 19 Left Top 6 low Gabriel Vilardi 67 Two-Way Center 188cm 19 Right Top 6 med Jaret Anderson-Dolan 63 Two-Way Center 178cm 19 Left Top 6 med Kale Clague 68 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 20 Left Top 4 med Drake Rymsha 61 Two-Way Center 180cm 20 Right Bottom 6 med Jacob Moverare 62 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 20 Left Top 6 med Jacob Friend 59 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 21 Right AHL Top 2 med *Stepan Falkovsky 69 Defensive Defenseman 201cm 21 Left 7th D med Matt Luff 69 Right Wing Power Forward 188cm 21 Right Top 9 low Chaz Reddekopp 64 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 21 Left AHL Top 2 high Austin Wagner 67 Left Wing Grinder 188cm 21 Left Bottom 6 med Austin Strand 61 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 21 Right AHL Top 2 med Brad Morrison 62 Playmaker Center 180cm 21 Left AHL Top 6 high Jacob Ingham 57 Hybrid Goaltender 191cm 18 Left AHL Starter high Matthew Villalta 57 Hybrid Goaltender 188cm 19 Left Fringe Starter low Cole Kehler 59 Hybrid Goaltender 191cm 20 Right AHL Starter med Cal Petersen 71 Hybrid Goaltender 191cm 23 Right Fringe Starter med

*Stephan Falkovsky was traded to the Minnesota Wild on November 21.