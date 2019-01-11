header decal
11 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Los Angeles Kings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

NHL 19: Los Angeles Kings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Los Angeles Kings to glory with this roster?

Anze Kopitar, Center, 90 OVR

Drew Doughty, Defenseman, 92 OVR

Jonathan Quick, Goaltender, 89 OVR

NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Roster

Alex Lintuniemi, Defenseman, 73 OVR

NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

A similar case to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Los Angeles Kings are now feeling the consequences of success with the supporting talent dwindling around the top-class core that made them so menacing about half-a-decade ago. After winning the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup, Los Angeles looks to be entering the end-phase of their Cup-winning phase, which most likely means that they’ll miss out on the playoffs for the third time in five years. 

Anze Kopitar, Center, 90 OVR

Age: 31Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 101kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Defensive Awareness. 92 Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power

In NHL 19, Anze Kopitar still boasts the attribute levels that earned him 92 points in 82 games last season. But, the team captain is now feeling the pinch of age and a fading team with just 18 points through his first 27 games of the season. He’ll undoubtedly remain an important figurehead for the Kings, likely sticking around to helm the team and usher in the next phase.

Drew Doughty, Defenseman, 92 OVR

Age: 28Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 94 Offensive Awareness, Passing, Defensive Awareness

Drew Doughty is the highest-rated defenseman in the game. With ten goals and 60 points last season, the 28-year-old defenseman proved his two-way capabilities and has followed up with a strong start of 15 points through 28 contests this season. Capable of eating up big minutes each game, Doughty looks to become the Kings’ most important player this season and in the seasons to come. 

Jonathan Quick, Goaltender, 89 OVR

Age: 32Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 94 Aggressiveness. 92 Vision. 91 Agility, Speed, Stick Low, Breakaway, Angles

Jonathan Quick is both one of the Los Angeles Kings’ strongest assets and their biggest weakness. With Quick on the ice, there’s a sense that the Kings could win any game, with his performances last season being a huge reason behind the Kings making it to the playoffs. However, whenever he’s injured for long periods of time – such as in 2016/17 and at the start of this season – the team struggles a great deal. But, even having a fit Quick in net doesn’t appear to be helping the Kings, with his seven starts yielding just one win, in which he kept a shutout. 

NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Los Angeles Kings’ first lines start. These top lines boast many of the core players responsible for Los Angeles’ rise to prominence, with the addition of Ilya Kovalchuk, who was a major factor in the New Jersey Devils meeting the Kings in the 2012 Stanley Cup finals. It’s a hard-hitting group of players with plenty of playmaking ability from the blueline and up the middle.

Ilya Kovalchuk (86) – Anze Kopitar (90) – Dustin Brown (81)Jake Muzzin (85) – Drew Doughty (92)Jonathan Quick (89)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Ilya Kovalchuk86Right Wing Sniper191cm35Right93 Hand-Eye, Slap Shot Power. 92 Deking, Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Jeff Carter86Center Sniper191cm33Right92 Slap Shot Power. 90 Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed
Jake Muzzin85Two-Way Defenseman191cm29Left89 Offensive Awareness, Shot Blocking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Speed
Alec Martinez83Two-Way Defenseman185cm31Left89 Stick Checking. 88 Shot Blocking, Endurance, Passing, Puck Control
Tyler Toffoli83Right Wing Sniper183cm26Right90 Discipline, Deking, Hand-Eye
*Tanner Pearson82Two-Way Left Wing185cm26Left90 Discipline. 88 Speed. 87 Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Acceleration, Agility, Puck Control, Deking, Hand-Eye
Adrian Kempe81Two-Way Left Wing188cm22Left88 Agility. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Derek Forbort81Defensive Defenseman193cm26Left89 Shot Blocking. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Body Checking, Strength
Dustin Brown81Right Wing Grinder183cm33Right91 Body Checking. 88 Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance
Dion Phaneuf81Two-Way Defenseman191cm33Left90 Slap Shot Power. 89 Body Checking. 88 Shot Blocking, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength
Trevor Lewis80Two-Way Right Wing185cm31Right90 Speed. 89 Acceleration. 88 Agility
Alex Iafallo79Two-Way Center183cm24Left87 Agility. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Acceleration, Speed, Durability, Wrist Shot Power
Paul LaDue78Two-Way Defenseman185cm26Right87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Wrist Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Durability, Strength
Kyle Clifford78Right Wing Grinder188cm27Left92 Aggressiveness. 90 Body Checking, Fighting Skill, Strength
Emerson Etem76Left Wing Power Forward185cm26Left95 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Balance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Nate Thompson75Center Grinder183cm33Left89 Aggressiveness. 87 Balance, Strength
Mike Amadio73Two-Way Center185cm22Right85 Discipline, Slap Shot Power, Durability
Peter Budaj77Hybrid Goaltender185cm35Left84 Breakaway, Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision

*Tanner Pearson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 14.

Alex Lintuniemi, Defenseman, 73 OVR

Age: 22Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 105kgShoots: LeftPotential: 7th D med

While not the most inspiring prospect by any means, the sheer size of Alex Lintuniemi coupled with his 90 balance, adequate speed stats, 90 strength, 88 body checking, and 90 stick checking make him a very enjoyable player to have on the bottom line or to deploy in a tight game against a rival team – such as the San Jose Sharks or Anaheim Ducks. 

For the most part, there’s not a lot to look forward to in the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect pool – a consequence of years of success – but a few bright spots are breaking through. Two-way centers Gabriel Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan could develop into decent NHLers, as could two-way defenseman Kale Clague, if given a season or two to hone their skills further.

NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Aidan Dudas58Playmaker Center173cm18 RightBottom 6 med
Rasmus Kupari63Two-Way Center180cm18RightTop 6 med
Akil Thomas62Playmaker Center180cm18RightTop 9 med
Johan Sodergran56Two-Way Center188cm18LeftTop 9 low
Markus Phillips61Two-Way Defenseman180cm19LeftTop 6 low
Gabriel Vilardi67Two-Way Center188cm19RightTop 6 med
Jaret Anderson-Dolan63Two-Way Center178cm19LeftTop 6 med
Kale Clague68Two-Way Defenseman183cm20LeftTop 4 med
Drake Rymsha61Two-Way Center180cm20RightBottom 6 med
Jacob Moverare62Defensive Defenseman188cm20LeftTop 6 med
Jacob Friend59Defensive Defenseman185cm21RightAHL Top 2 med
*Stepan Falkovsky69Defensive Defenseman201cm21Left7th D med
Matt Luff69Right Wing Power Forward188cm21RightTop 9 low
Chaz Reddekopp64Defensive Defenseman191cm21LeftAHL Top 2 high
Austin Wagner67Left Wing Grinder188cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Austin Strand61Defensive Defenseman191cm21RightAHL Top 2 med
Brad Morrison62Playmaker Center180cm21LeftAHL Top 6 high
Jacob Ingham57Hybrid Goaltender191cm18LeftAHL Starter high
Matthew Villalta57Hybrid Goaltender188cm19LeftFringe Starter low
Cole Kehler59Hybrid Goaltender191cm20RightAHL Starter med
Cal Petersen71Hybrid Goaltender191cm23RightFringe Starter med

*Stephan Falkovsky was traded to the Minnesota Wild on November 21.

