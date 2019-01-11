NHL 19: Los Angeles Kings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
A similar case to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Los Angeles Kings are now feeling the consequences of success with the supporting talent dwindling around the top-class core that made them so menacing about half-a-decade ago. After winning the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup, Los Angeles looks to be entering the end-phase of their Cup-winning phase, which most likely means that they’ll miss out on the playoffs for the third time in five years.
Anze Kopitar, Center, 90 OVR
Age: 31Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 191cmWeight: 101kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Defensive Awareness. 92 Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
In NHL 19, Anze Kopitar still boasts the attribute levels that earned him 92 points in 82 games last season. But, the team captain is now feeling the pinch of age and a fading team with just 18 points through his first 27 games of the season. He’ll undoubtedly remain an important figurehead for the Kings, likely sticking around to helm the team and usher in the next phase.
Drew Doughty, Defenseman, 92 OVR
Age: 28Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 94 Offensive Awareness, Passing, Defensive Awareness
Drew Doughty is the highest-rated defenseman in the game. With ten goals and 60 points last season, the 28-year-old defenseman proved his two-way capabilities and has followed up with a strong start of 15 points through 28 contests this season. Capable of eating up big minutes each game, Doughty looks to become the Kings’ most important player this season and in the seasons to come.
Jonathan Quick, Goaltender, 89 OVR
Age: 32Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 94 Aggressiveness. 92 Vision. 91 Agility, Speed, Stick Low, Breakaway, Angles
Jonathan Quick is both one of the Los Angeles Kings’ strongest assets and their biggest weakness. With Quick on the ice, there’s a sense that the Kings could win any game, with his performances last season being a huge reason behind the Kings making it to the playoffs. However, whenever he’s injured for long periods of time – such as in 2016/17 and at the start of this season – the team struggles a great deal. But, even having a fit Quick in net doesn’t appear to be helping the Kings, with his seven starts yielding just one win, in which he kept a shutout.
NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Los Angeles Kings’ first lines start. These top lines boast many of the core players responsible for Los Angeles’ rise to prominence, with the addition of Ilya Kovalchuk, who was a major factor in the New Jersey Devils meeting the Kings in the 2012 Stanley Cup finals. It’s a hard-hitting group of players with plenty of playmaking ability from the blueline and up the middle.
Ilya Kovalchuk (86) – Anze Kopitar (90) – Dustin Brown (81)Jake Muzzin (85) – Drew Doughty (92)Jonathan Quick (89)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|86
|Right Wing Sniper
|191cm
|35
|Right
|93 Hand-Eye, Slap Shot Power. 92 Deking, Offensive Awareness, Wrist Shot Accuracy
|Jeff Carter
|86
|Center Sniper
|191cm
|33
|Right
|92 Slap Shot Power. 90 Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed
|Jake Muzzin
|85
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|29
|Left
|89 Offensive Awareness, Shot Blocking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Speed
|Alec Martinez
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|31
|Left
|89 Stick Checking. 88 Shot Blocking, Endurance, Passing, Puck Control
|Tyler Toffoli
|83
|Right Wing Sniper
|183cm
|26
|Right
|90 Discipline, Deking, Hand-Eye
|*Tanner Pearson
|82
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|26
|Left
|90 Discipline. 88 Speed. 87 Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Acceleration, Agility, Puck Control, Deking, Hand-Eye
|Adrian Kempe
|81
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|22
|Left
|88 Agility. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Derek Forbort
|81
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|26
|Left
|89 Shot Blocking. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Body Checking, Strength
|Dustin Brown
|81
|Right Wing Grinder
|183cm
|33
|Right
|91 Body Checking. 88 Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance
|Dion Phaneuf
|81
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|33
|Left
|90 Slap Shot Power. 89 Body Checking. 88 Shot Blocking, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength
|Trevor Lewis
|80
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|31
|Right
|90 Speed. 89 Acceleration. 88 Agility
|Alex Iafallo
|79
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|24
|Left
|87 Agility. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Acceleration, Speed, Durability, Wrist Shot Power
|Paul LaDue
|78
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|26
|Right
|87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Wrist Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Durability, Strength
|Kyle Clifford
|78
|Right Wing Grinder
|188cm
|27
|Left
|92 Aggressiveness. 90 Body Checking, Fighting Skill, Strength
|Emerson Etem
|76
|Left Wing Power Forward
|185cm
|26
|Left
|95 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Balance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|Nate Thompson
|75
|Center Grinder
|183cm
|33
|Left
|89 Aggressiveness. 87 Balance, Strength
|Mike Amadio
|73
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|22
|Right
|85 Discipline, Slap Shot Power, Durability
|Peter Budaj
|77
|Hybrid Goaltender
|185cm
|35
|Left
|84 Breakaway, Aggressiveness, Agility, Speed, Vision
*Tanner Pearson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 14.
Alex Lintuniemi, Defenseman, 73 OVR
Age: 22Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 105kgShoots: LeftPotential: 7th D med
While not the most inspiring prospect by any means, the sheer size of Alex Lintuniemi coupled with his 90 balance, adequate speed stats, 90 strength, 88 body checking, and 90 stick checking make him a very enjoyable player to have on the bottom line or to deploy in a tight game against a rival team – such as the San Jose Sharks or Anaheim Ducks.
For the most part, there’s not a lot to look forward to in the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect pool – a consequence of years of success – but a few bright spots are breaking through. Two-way centers Gabriel Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan could develop into decent NHLers, as could two-way defenseman Kale Clague, if given a season or two to hone their skills further.
NHL 19 Los Angeles Kings Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Aidan Dudas
|58
|Playmaker Center
|173cm
|18
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Rasmus Kupari
|63
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|18
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Akil Thomas
|62
|Playmaker Center
|180cm
|18
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Johan Sodergran
|56
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|18
|Left
|Top 9 low
|Markus Phillips
|61
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 low
|Gabriel Vilardi
|67
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|63
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Kale Clague
|68
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Drake Rymsha
|61
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|20
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Jacob Moverare
|62
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Jacob Friend
|59
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|21
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|*Stepan Falkovsky
|69
|Defensive Defenseman
|201cm
|21
|Left
|7th D med
|Matt Luff
|69
|Right Wing Power Forward
|188cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 low
|Chaz Reddekopp
|64
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Top 2 high
|Austin Wagner
|67
|Left Wing Grinder
|188cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Austin Strand
|61
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|21
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|Brad Morrison
|62
|Playmaker Center
|180cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Top 6 high
|Jacob Ingham
|57
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|18
|Left
|AHL Starter high
|Matthew Villalta
|57
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|19
|Left
|Fringe Starter low
|Cole Kehler
|59
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|20
|Right
|AHL Starter med
|Cal Petersen
|71
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|23
|Right
|Fringe Starter med
*Stephan Falkovsky was traded to the Minnesota Wild on November 21.