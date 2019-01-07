NHL 19: Edmonton Oilers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
Not just in NHL 19, but the Edmonton Oilers have a decent team that’s full of top young talents and very useful veterans. However, there’s too much of a focus on funneling everything through the phenomenally talented Connor McDavid, making him carry the team. While he has nailed back-to-back 100-point seasons, that won’t bring the team wins every night. Regardless of this, any user will want to give the 21-year-old the puck whenever he’s on the ice. In reality, however, until the rest of the team steps up to make game-winning plays while their captain is on the bench, they’ll miss the playoffs again.
Connor McDavid, Center, 94 OVR
Age: 21Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 97 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Offensive Awareness
While there is some debate as to who the best player in the league is, in NHL 19, it’s all about Connor McDavid. With insane speed stats and immense puck skills, he can win games on his own. Last season, McDavid clocked in his highest points tally to date with 41 goals and 108 points in 82 games. This season, having missed one game so far, he has 14 goals and 35 points in 26 games.
Oscar Klefbom, Defenseman, 84 OVR
Age: 25Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 97kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Slap Shot Power, Shot Blocking, Defensive Awareness
Oscar Klefbom has the makings of a top-class defenseman who can work both ends of the ice effectively. While often more concerned with his defensive duties, he will step up to create chances when he can. Through 27 games of this season, Klefbom has two goals and 14 points, putting him on track to top his 21 points in 66 games of last season.
Cam Talbot, Goaltender, 83 OVR
Age: 31Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 193cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 89 Breakaway, Speed. 88 Vision, Agility, Aggressiveness
In his first couple of seasons as an Oiler, Cam Talbot showed that he could be one of the top goaltenders in the league, even playing 73 games in 2016/17 before playing 13 more in the postseason. Last season, however, through 67 games he posted a weak 3.02 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. With many bad games under his belt this season, Mikko Koskinen has been able to muscle into the crease and post a 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage through 12 starts.
NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Edmonton Oilers’ first lines start. Edmonton’s strength is Connor McDavid, whose offensive prowess is complemented well by the two-way play of Oscar Klefbom and defense-first mindset of Adam Larsson.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (84) – Connor McDavid (94) – Ty Rattie (77)Oscar Klefbom (84) – Adam Larsson (83)Cam Talbot (83)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Leon Draisaitl
|87
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|22
|Left
|91 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|84
|Playmaker Center
|183cm
|25
|Left
|90 Deking, Agility. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Offensive Awareness
|Adam Larsson
|83
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|25
|Right
|88 Stick Checking, Defensive Awareness, Balance
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|Two-Way Defenseman
|193cm
|23
|Left
|88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power
|Milan Lucic
|82
|Left Wing Power Forward
|191cm
|30
|Left
|95 Body Checking. 94 Strength, Balance
|Andrej Sekera
|82
|Offensive Defenseman
|183cm
|32
|Left
|90 Discipline. 88 Passing, Puck Control
|*Ryan Strome
|80
|Playmaker Center
|185cm
|25
|Right
|88 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Deking, Puck Control
|Matt Benning
|80
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|24
|Right
|87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Body Checking, Strength
|Jujhar Khaira
|79
|Center Grinder
|193cm
|24
|Left
|89 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|Tobias Rieder
|79
|Two-Way Left Wing
|180cm
|25
|Left
|95 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|79
|Right Wing Sniper
|193cm
|20
|Right
|87 Acceleration, Balance, Speed
|Drake Caggiula
|79
|Two-Way Left Wing
|178cm
|24
|Left
|88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Kris Russell
|79
|Defensive Defenseman
|178cm
|31
|Left
|90 Shot Blocking. 87 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Scottie Upshall
|78
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|34
|Left
|86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength, Speed, Balance, Agility, Acceleration, Deking
|Pontus Aberg
|78
|Right Wing Sniper
|180cm
|24
|Right
|87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Zack Kassian
|78
|Right Wing Power Forward
|191cm
|27
|Right
|90 Balance, Aggressiveness, Strength, Body Checking
|Alex Chiasson
|75
|Right Wing Power Forward
|193cm
|27
|Right
|87 Aggressiveness. 86 Balance, Strength
|*Jakub Jerabek
|75
|Two-Way Defenseman
|178cm
|27
|Left
|90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Speed
|Ethan Bear
|75
|Offensive Defenseman
|180cm
|21
|Right
|86 Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Al Montoya
|80
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|33
|Left
|90 Puck Playing Frequency. 89 Passing. 88 Agility
*Jakub Jerabek was traded to the St. Louis Blues on October 1.*Ryan Strome was traded to the New York Rangers on November 16.
Stuart Skinner, Goaltender, 63 OVR
Age: 19Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 193cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med
Stuart Skinner is the perfect age and of strong enough potential to work his way up to being Cam Talbot’s successor over a few seasons of the game. His 82 for speed and agility alongside an 80 for durability bode well for Skinner’s future attributes if given opportunities at the right time.
The Oilers’ fairly shallow pool in terms of the player count is moderately deep in talent. However, with the exception of Kailer Yamamoto, many of the better prospects have a few more seasons to wait until they can be deemed NHL-ready.
NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Evan Bouchard
|65
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|18
|Right
|Top 4 med
|Ryan McLeod
|63
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Ostap Safin
|60
|Left Wing Sniper
|193cm
|19
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Dmitri Samorukov
|56
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 low
|Kirill Maksimov
|63
|Right Wing Playmaker
|185cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Kailer Yamamoto
|73
|Right Wing Playmaker
|173cm
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Tyler Benson
|64
|Two-Way Left Wing
|180cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 low
|Cameron Hebig
|62
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Filip Berglund
|61
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|21
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|Caleb Jones
|71
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|21
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Olivier Rodrigue
|58
|Hybrid Goaltender
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Fringe Starter med
|Dylan Wells
|63
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|20
|Left
|Backup med