header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

07 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Edmonton Oilers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

NHL 19: Edmonton Oilers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Edmonton Oilers to glory with this roster?

Jump To
link decal

Connor McDavid, Center, 94 OVR

link decal

Oscar Klefbom, Defenseman, 84 OVR

link decal

Cam Talbot, Goaltender, 83 OVR

link decal

NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Roster

link decal

Stuart Skinner, Goaltender, 63 OVR

link decal

NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

Not just in NHL 19, but the Edmonton Oilers have a decent team that’s full of top young talents and very useful veterans. However, there’s too much of a focus on funneling everything through the phenomenally talented Connor McDavid, making him carry the team. While he has nailed back-to-back 100-point seasons, that won’t bring the team wins every night. Regardless of this, any user will want to give the 21-year-old the puck whenever he’s on the ice. In reality, however, until the rest of the team steps up to make game-winning plays while their captain is on the bench, they’ll miss the playoffs again.

Connor McDavid, Center, 94 OVR

Age: 21Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 97 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Offensive Awareness

While there is some debate as to who the best player in the league is, in NHL 19, it’s all about Connor McDavid. With insane speed stats and immense puck skills, he can win games on his own. Last season, McDavid clocked in his highest points tally to date with 41 goals and 108 points in 82 games. This season, having missed one game so far, he has 14 goals and 35 points in 26 games.

Oscar Klefbom, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Age: 25Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 97kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Slap Shot Power, Shot Blocking, Defensive Awareness 

Oscar Klefbom has the makings of a top-class defenseman who can work both ends of the ice effectively. While often more concerned with his defensive duties, he will step up to create chances when he can. Through 27 games of this season, Klefbom has two goals and 14 points, putting him on track to top his 21 points in 66 games of last season.

Cam Talbot, Goaltender, 83 OVR

Age: 31Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 193cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 89 Breakaway, Speed. 88 Vision, Agility, Aggressiveness

In his first couple of seasons as an Oiler, Cam Talbot showed that he could be one of the top goaltenders in the league, even playing 73 games in 2016/17 before playing 13 more in the postseason. Last season, however, through 67 games he posted a weak 3.02 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. With many bad games under his belt this season, Mikko Koskinen has been able to muscle into the crease and post a 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage through 12 starts.

NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Edmonton Oilers’ first lines start. Edmonton’s strength is Connor McDavid, whose offensive prowess is complemented well by the two-way play of Oscar Klefbom and defense-first mindset of Adam Larsson. 

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (84) – Connor McDavid (94) – Ty Rattie (77)Oscar Klefbom (84) – Adam Larsson (83)Cam Talbot (83)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Leon Draisaitl87Two-Way Center188cm 22Left91 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins84Playmaker Center183cm25Left90 Deking, Agility. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Offensive Awareness
Adam Larsson83Defensive Defenseman191cm25Right88 Stick Checking, Defensive Awareness, Balance
Darnell Nurse82Two-Way Defenseman193cm23Left88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power
Milan Lucic82Left Wing Power Forward191cm30Left95 Body Checking. 94 Strength, Balance
Andrej Sekera82Offensive Defenseman183cm32Left90 Discipline. 88 Passing, Puck Control
*Ryan Strome80Playmaker Center185cm25Right88 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Deking, Puck Control
Matt Benning80Two-Way Defenseman185cm24Right87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Body Checking, Strength
Jujhar Khaira79Center Grinder193cm24Left89 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Tobias Rieder79Two-Way Left Wing180cm25Left95 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed
Jesse Puljujarvi79Right Wing Sniper193cm20Right87 Acceleration, Balance, Speed
Drake Caggiula79Two-Way Left Wing178cm24Left88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Kris Russell79Defensive Defenseman178cm31Left90 Shot Blocking. 87 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Scottie Upshall78Two-Way Left Wing183cm34Left86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength, Speed, Balance, Agility, Acceleration, Deking
Pontus Aberg78Right Wing Sniper180cm24Right87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Zack Kassian78Right Wing Power Forward191cm27Right90 Balance, Aggressiveness, Strength, Body Checking
Alex Chiasson75Right Wing Power Forward193cm27Right87 Aggressiveness. 86 Balance, Strength
*Jakub Jerabek75Two-Way Defenseman178cm27Left90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Speed
Ethan Bear75Offensive Defenseman180cm21Right86 Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Al Montoya80Hybrid Goaltender188cm33Left90 Puck Playing Frequency. 89 Passing. 88 Agility

*Jakub Jerabek was traded to the St. Louis Blues on October 1.*Ryan Strome was traded to the New York Rangers on November 16.

Stuart Skinner, Goaltender, 63 OVR

Age: 19Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 193cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

Stuart Skinner is the perfect age and of strong enough potential to work his way up to being Cam Talbot’s successor over a few seasons of the game. His 82 for speed and agility alongside an 80 for durability bode well for Skinner’s future attributes if given opportunities at the right time.

The Oilers’ fairly shallow pool in terms of the player count is moderately deep in talent. However, with the exception of Kailer Yamamoto, many of the better prospects have a few more seasons to wait until they can be deemed NHL-ready. 

NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Evan Bouchard65Two-Way Defenseman188cm18RightTop 4 med
Ryan McLeod63Two-Way Center185cm18LeftTop 6 med
Ostap Safin60Left Wing Sniper193cm19LeftTop 9 med
Dmitri Samorukov56Two-Way Defenseman183cm19LeftTop 6 low
Kirill Maksimov63Right Wing Playmaker185cm19RightTop 9 med
Kailer Yamamoto73Right Wing Playmaker173cm19RightTop 6 med
Tyler Benson64Two-Way Left Wing180cm20LeftTop 6 low
Cameron Hebig62Playmaker Center178cm21RightTop 9 med
Filip Berglund61Two-Way Defenseman191cm21RightAHL Top 2 med
Caleb Jones71Two-Way Defenseman185cm21LeftTop 6 med
Olivier Rodrigue58Hybrid Goaltender185cm18LeftFringe Starter med
Dylan Wells63Hybrid Goaltender188cm20LeftBackup med
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy