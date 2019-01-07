NHL 19: Edmonton Oilers Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

Not just in NHL 19, but the Edmonton Oilers have a decent team that’s full of top young talents and very useful veterans. However, there’s too much of a focus on funneling everything through the phenomenally talented Connor McDavid, making him carry the team. While he has nailed back-to-back 100-point seasons, that won’t bring the team wins every night. Regardless of this, any user will want to give the 21-year-old the puck whenever he’s on the ice. In reality, however, until the rest of the team steps up to make game-winning plays while their captain is on the bench, they’ll miss the playoffs again.

Connor McDavid, Center, 94 OVR

Age: 21Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 97 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Offensive Awareness

While there is some debate as to who the best player in the league is, in NHL 19, it’s all about Connor McDavid. With insane speed stats and immense puck skills, he can win games on his own. Last season, McDavid clocked in his highest points tally to date with 41 goals and 108 points in 82 games. This season, having missed one game so far, he has 14 goals and 35 points in 26 games.

Oscar Klefbom, Defenseman, 84 OVR

Age: 25Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 97kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 90 Discipline. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Slap Shot Power, Shot Blocking, Defensive Awareness

Oscar Klefbom has the makings of a top-class defenseman who can work both ends of the ice effectively. While often more concerned with his defensive duties, he will step up to create chances when he can. Through 27 games of this season, Klefbom has two goals and 14 points, putting him on track to top his 21 points in 66 games of last season.

Cam Talbot, Goaltender, 83 OVR

Age: 31Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 193cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 89 Breakaway, Speed. 88 Vision, Agility, Aggressiveness

In his first couple of seasons as an Oiler, Cam Talbot showed that he could be one of the top goaltenders in the league, even playing 73 games in 2016/17 before playing 13 more in the postseason. Last season, however, through 67 games he posted a weak 3.02 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. With many bad games under his belt this season, Mikko Koskinen has been able to muscle into the crease and post a 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage through 12 starts.

NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Edmonton Oilers’ first lines start. Edmonton’s strength is Connor McDavid, whose offensive prowess is complemented well by the two-way play of Oscar Klefbom and defense-first mindset of Adam Larsson.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (84) – Connor McDavid (94) – Ty Rattie (77)Oscar Klefbom (84) – Adam Larsson (83)Cam Talbot (83)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Leon Draisaitl 87 Two-Way Center 188cm 22 Left 91 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 84 Playmaker Center 183cm 25 Left 90 Deking, Agility. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Offensive Awareness Adam Larsson 83 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 25 Right 88 Stick Checking, Defensive Awareness, Balance Darnell Nurse 82 Two-Way Defenseman 193cm 23 Left 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power Milan Lucic 82 Left Wing Power Forward 191cm 30 Left 95 Body Checking. 94 Strength, Balance Andrej Sekera 82 Offensive Defenseman 183cm 32 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Passing, Puck Control *Ryan Strome 80 Playmaker Center 185cm 25 Right 88 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Deking, Puck Control Matt Benning 80 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 24 Right 87 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Balance, Body Checking, Strength Jujhar Khaira 79 Center Grinder 193cm 24 Left 89 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power Tobias Rieder 79 Two-Way Left Wing 180cm 25 Left 95 Discipline. 88 Acceleration, Speed Jesse Puljujarvi 79 Right Wing Sniper 193cm 20 Right 87 Acceleration, Balance, Speed Drake Caggiula 79 Two-Way Left Wing 178cm 24 Left 88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Kris Russell 79 Defensive Defenseman 178cm 31 Left 90 Shot Blocking. 87 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Scottie Upshall 78 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 34 Left 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Strength, Speed, Balance, Agility, Acceleration, Deking Pontus Aberg 78 Right Wing Sniper 180cm 24 Right 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Zack Kassian 78 Right Wing Power Forward 191cm 27 Right 90 Balance, Aggressiveness, Strength, Body Checking Alex Chiasson 75 Right Wing Power Forward 193cm 27 Right 87 Aggressiveness. 86 Balance, Strength *Jakub Jerabek 75 Two-Way Defenseman 178cm 27 Left 90 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Speed Ethan Bear 75 Offensive Defenseman 180cm 21 Right 86 Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Al Montoya 80 Hybrid Goaltender 188cm 33 Left 90 Puck Playing Frequency. 89 Passing. 88 Agility

*Jakub Jerabek was traded to the St. Louis Blues on October 1.*Ryan Strome was traded to the New York Rangers on November 16.

Stuart Skinner, Goaltender, 63 OVR

Age: 19Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 193cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftPotential: Starter med

Stuart Skinner is the perfect age and of strong enough potential to work his way up to being Cam Talbot’s successor over a few seasons of the game. His 82 for speed and agility alongside an 80 for durability bode well for Skinner’s future attributes if given opportunities at the right time.

The Oilers’ fairly shallow pool in terms of the player count is moderately deep in talent. However, with the exception of Kailer Yamamoto, many of the better prospects have a few more seasons to wait until they can be deemed NHL-ready.

NHL 19 Edmonton Oilers Top Prospects