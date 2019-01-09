NHL 19: Detroit Red Wings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
There are a few very talented young forwards currently in Detroit Red Wings jerseys, but for the most part, this is an aging team which needs to be rebuilt over the next few seasons or so. With talisman Henrik Zetterberg retiring before the start of the season – but NHL 19 mercifully leaving him in the team for the game – this team should begin selling off their valuable older players for picks and prospects as they lack much hope of seeing the playoffs for a few years.
Dylan Larkin, Center, 84 OVR
Age: 22Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 90kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Acceleration, Speed. 90 Agility, Deking
Dylan Larkin looks to be the long-term central star of the historic franchise once the team has re-tooled to provide a strong team for him to lead. With 16 goals and 63 points, he led the Detroit Red Wings last season and had done so 28 games into this campaign, scoring ten goals and 24 points.
Danny DeKeyer, Defenseman, 82 OVR
Age: 28Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 88 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Balance
With the likes of Mike Green, Niklas Kronwall, Jonathan Ericsson, and Trevor Daley all on the wrong side of 30, Danny DeKeyser presents the team’s most youthful top defenseman at 28 who they’ll be looking to lean on over the next four or five seasons. He’s one of the better defensive defensemen in the game, with the rating system greatly favoring two-way defensemen, and despite the Red Wings finishing with a -38 goal difference, he maintained a +2 rating having only scored 12 points.
Jimmy Howard, Goaltender, 83 OVR
Age: 34Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 88 Rebound Control, Breakaway, Angles, Glove Low
Having successfully bumped the once up-and-coming Petr Mrazek out of the team, veteran Jimmy Howard has established himself as Detroit’s number one goalie. His decent save percentage of .910 and goals against average of 2.85 may be eclipsed this season despite the lack of improvements in the lines in front of him. Through 20 starts, Howard reeled in a .920 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average.
NHL 19 Detroit Red Wings Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Detroit Red Wings’ first lines start. For what the starting lines lack in overall rating, they more than make up for with shooting skill and speed. It’s a rather user-friendly line, especially with the size and stick of Anthony Mantha coupled with the pace and playmaking ability of Dylan Larkin.
Tyler Bertuzzi (79) – Dylan Larkin (84) – Anthony Mantha (83)Jonathan Ericsson (79) – Mike Green (82)Jimmy Howard (83)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Henrik Zetterberg
|84
|Playmaker Center
|183cm
|37
|Left
|90 Discipline. 88 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Poise, Slap Shot Power
|Gustav Nyquist
|83
|Right Wing Sniper
|180cm
|29
|Left
|93 Acceleration, Agility. 90 Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye
|Anthony Mantha
|83
|Right Wing Power Forward
|196cm
|23
|Left
|91 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 89 Strength, Balance
|Mike Green
|82
|Offensive Defenseman
|185cm
|32
|Right
|90 Slap Shot Power. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Passing
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|Playmaker Center
|188cm
|24
|Left
|91 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength
|Justin Abdelkader
|81
|Left Wing Power Forward
|188cm
|31
|Left
|90 Balance, Strength, Body Checking
|Thomas Vanek
|81
|Left Wing Sniper
|188cm
|34
|Right
|88 Balance. 87 Slap Shot Power, Strength
|Niklas Kronwall
|81
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|37
|Left
|87 Body Checking, Wrist Shot Power, Endurance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
|Darren Helm
|80
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|31
|Left
|92 Speed. 90 Discipline, Acceleration
|Trevor Daley
|80
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|34
|Left
|87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking
|Frans Nielsen
|80
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|34
|Left
|95 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|79
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|23
|Left
|90 Aggressiveness. 87 Body Checking. 85 Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Durability, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Martin Frk
|79
|Right Wing Sniper
|185cm
|24
|Right
|87 Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power
|Jonathan Ericsson
|79
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|34
|Left
|88 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
|Nick Jensen
|78
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|27
|Right
|85 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Luke Glendening
|77
|Two-Way Right Wing
|180cm
|29
|Right
|88 Speed, Acceleration. 87 Faceoffs, Stick Checking
|Jussi Jokinen
|77
|Left Wing Playmaker
|183cm
|35
|Left
|90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Endurance
|Johan Franzen
|75
|Right Wing Power Forward
|193cm
|38
|Left
|90 Strength, Balance. 88 Slap Shot Power
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|74
|Left Wing Sniper
|191cm
|21
|Left
|86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength, Balance
|Jonathan Bernier
|82
|Hybrid Goaltender
|183cm
|30
|Left
|88 Agility, Speed. 87 Vision, Aggressiveness
Filip Zadina, Right Wing, 76 OVR
Age: 18Role: Two-Way ForwardHeight: 183cmWeight: 85kgShoots: LeftPotential: Elite med
Coming into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Zadina was a clear number three pick in the eyes of many, potentially even battling Andrei Svechnikov for the number two spot. But, with the predicted top two gone, the next teams drafted to their needs, allowing the immensely talented Czech to fall to the Red Wings in sixth. His overall rating may be a bit low for NHL action at the start of the game, but his skating, puck skills, senses, and shooting attributes make him very usable straight away.
The Detroit Red Wings have a very old team and will be looking to some of the highly-rated talents of this overflowing prospect pool very soon. It may take a season or two for NHL-ready skaters to emerge, but the likes of Michael Rasmussen, Dennis Cholowski, Filip Hronek, and Givani Smith aren’t too far off being good enough to earn a shot.
NHL 19 Detroit Red Wings Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Jared McIsaac
|64
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Otto Kivenmaki
|55
|Two-Way Left Wing
|173cm
|18
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Alec Regula
|56
|Two-Way Defenseman
|193cm
|18
|Right
|7th D med
|Jonathan Berggren
|56
|Two-Way Center
|178cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Joe Veleno
|66
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Michael Rasmussen
|67
|Center Sniper
|193cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Lane Zablocki
|57
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Brady Gilmour
|57
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|19
|Left
|AHL Top 6 med
|Reilly Webb
|56
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|19
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|Malte Setkov
|56
|Two-Way Defenseman
|198cm
|19
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Gustav Lindstrom
|62
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Zach Gallant
|60
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|19
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Cole Fraser
|54
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|19
|Right
|7th D med
|Dennis Cholowski
|68
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Givani Smith
|63
|Left Wing Grinder
|185cm
|20
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Filip Hronek
|72
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|20
|Right
|Top 4 med
|Vili Saarijarvi
|67
|Offensive Defenseman
|178cm
|21
|Right
|Top 4 low
|Jesper Eliasson
|59
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|18
|Left
|AHL Starter med
|Kaden Fulcher
|59
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|19
|Left
|AHL Starter med
|Victor Brattstrom
|60
|Butterfly Goaltender
|196cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Starter med