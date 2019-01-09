NHL 19: Detroit Red Wings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

There are a few very talented young forwards currently in Detroit Red Wings jerseys, but for the most part, this is an aging team which needs to be rebuilt over the next few seasons or so. With talisman Henrik Zetterberg retiring before the start of the season – but NHL 19 mercifully leaving him in the team for the game – this team should begin selling off their valuable older players for picks and prospects as they lack much hope of seeing the playoffs for a few years.

Dylan Larkin, Center, 84 OVR

Age: 22Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 90kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Acceleration, Speed. 90 Agility, Deking

Dylan Larkin looks to be the long-term central star of the historic franchise once the team has re-tooled to provide a strong team for him to lead. With 16 goals and 63 points, he led the Detroit Red Wings last season and had done so 28 games into this campaign, scoring ten goals and 24 points.

Danny DeKeyer, Defenseman, 82 OVR

Age: 28Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 88 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Balance

With the likes of Mike Green, Niklas Kronwall, Jonathan Ericsson, and Trevor Daley all on the wrong side of 30, Danny DeKeyser presents the team’s most youthful top defenseman at 28 who they’ll be looking to lean on over the next four or five seasons. He’s one of the better defensive defensemen in the game, with the rating system greatly favoring two-way defensemen, and despite the Red Wings finishing with a -38 goal difference, he maintained a +2 rating having only scored 12 points.

Jimmy Howard, Goaltender, 83 OVR

Age: 34Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 88 Rebound Control, Breakaway, Angles, Glove Low

Having successfully bumped the once up-and-coming Petr Mrazek out of the team, veteran Jimmy Howard has established himself as Detroit’s number one goalie. His decent save percentage of .910 and goals against average of 2.85 may be eclipsed this season despite the lack of improvements in the lines in front of him. Through 20 starts, Howard reeled in a .920 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average.

NHL 19 Detroit Red Wings Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Detroit Red Wings’ first lines start. For what the starting lines lack in overall rating, they more than make up for with shooting skill and speed. It’s a rather user-friendly line, especially with the size and stick of Anthony Mantha coupled with the pace and playmaking ability of Dylan Larkin.

Tyler Bertuzzi (79) – Dylan Larkin (84) – Anthony Mantha (83)Jonathan Ericsson (79) – Mike Green (82)Jimmy Howard (83)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Henrik Zetterberg 84 Playmaker Center 183cm 37 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Poise, Slap Shot Power Gustav Nyquist 83 Right Wing Sniper 180cm 29 Left 93 Acceleration, Agility. 90 Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye Anthony Mantha 83 Right Wing Power Forward 196cm 23 Left 91 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 89 Strength, Balance Mike Green 82 Offensive Defenseman 185cm 32 Right 90 Slap Shot Power. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Passing Andreas Athanasiou 81 Playmaker Center 188cm 24 Left 91 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength Justin Abdelkader 81 Left Wing Power Forward 188cm 31 Left 90 Balance, Strength, Body Checking Thomas Vanek 81 Left Wing Sniper 188cm 34 Right 88 Balance. 87 Slap Shot Power, Strength Niklas Kronwall 81 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 37 Left 87 Body Checking, Wrist Shot Power, Endurance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking Darren Helm 80 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 31 Left 92 Speed. 90 Discipline, Acceleration Trevor Daley 80 Two-Way Defenseman 180cm 34 Left 87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking Frans Nielsen 80 Two-Way Center 185cm 34 Left 95 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking Tyler Bertuzzi 79 Two-Way Left Wing 185cm 23 Left 90 Aggressiveness. 87 Body Checking. 85 Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Durability, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Martin Frk 79 Right Wing Sniper 185cm 24 Right 87 Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power Jonathan Ericsson 79 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 34 Left 88 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking Nick Jensen 78 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 27 Right 85 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Luke Glendening 77 Two-Way Right Wing 180cm 29 Right 88 Speed, Acceleration. 87 Faceoffs, Stick Checking Jussi Jokinen 77 Left Wing Playmaker 183cm 35 Left 90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Endurance Johan Franzen 75 Right Wing Power Forward 193cm 38 Left 90 Strength, Balance. 88 Slap Shot Power Evgeny Svechnikov 74 Left Wing Sniper 191cm 21 Left 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength, Balance Jonathan Bernier 82 Hybrid Goaltender 183cm 30 Left 88 Agility, Speed. 87 Vision, Aggressiveness

Filip Zadina, Right Wing, 76 OVR

﻿Age: 18﻿Role: Two-Way ForwardHeight: 183cmWeight: 85kgShoots: LeftPotential: Elite med

Coming into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Zadina was a clear number three pick in the eyes of many, potentially even battling Andrei Svechnikov for the number two spot. But, with the predicted top two gone, the next teams drafted to their needs, allowing the immensely talented Czech to fall to the Red Wings in sixth. His overall rating may be a bit low for NHL action at the start of the game, but his skating, puck skills, senses, and shooting attributes make him very usable straight away.

The Detroit Red Wings have a very old team and will be looking to some of the highly-rated talents of this overflowing prospect pool very soon. It may take a season or two for NHL-ready skaters to emerge, but the likes of Michael Rasmussen, Dennis Cholowski, Filip Hronek, and Givani Smith aren’t too far off being good enough to earn a shot.

NHL 19 Detroit Red Wings Top Prospects