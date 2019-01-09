header decal
NHL 19
09 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Detroit Red Wings Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Detroit Red Wings to glory with this roster?

There are a few very talented young forwards currently in Detroit Red Wings jerseys, but for the most part, this is an aging team which needs to be rebuilt over the next few seasons or so. With talisman Henrik Zetterberg retiring before the start of the season – but NHL 19 mercifully leaving him in the team for the game – this team should begin selling off their valuable older players for picks and prospects as they lack much hope of seeing the playoffs for a few years.

Dylan Larkin, Center, 84 OVR

Age: 22Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 185cmWeight: 90kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Acceleration, Speed. 90 Agility, Deking

Dylan Larkin looks to be the long-term central star of the historic franchise once the team has re-tooled to provide a strong team for him to lead. With 16 goals and 63 points, he led the Detroit Red Wings last season and had done so 28 games into this campaign, scoring ten goals and 24 points. 

Danny DeKeyer, Defenseman, 82 OVR

Age: 28Role: Defensive DefensemanHeight: 191cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 88 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Balance

With the likes of Mike Green, Niklas Kronwall, Jonathan Ericsson, and Trevor Daley all on the wrong side of 30, Danny DeKeyser presents the team’s most youthful top defenseman at 28 who they’ll be looking to lean on over the next four or five seasons. He’s one of the better defensive defensemen in the game, with the rating system greatly favoring two-way defensemen, and despite the Red Wings finishing with a -38 goal difference, he maintained a +2 rating having only scored 12 points. 

Jimmy Howard, Goaltender, 83 OVR

Age: 34Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 185cmWeight: 99kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 88 Rebound Control, Breakaway, Angles, Glove Low

Having successfully bumped the once up-and-coming Petr Mrazek out of the team, veteran Jimmy Howard has established himself as Detroit’s number one goalie. His decent save percentage of .910 and goals against average of 2.85 may be eclipsed this season despite the lack of improvements in the lines in front of him. Through 20 starts, Howard reeled in a .920 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average. 

NHL 19 Detroit Red Wings Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Detroit Red Wings’ first lines start. For what the starting lines lack in overall rating, they more than make up for with shooting skill and speed. It’s a rather user-friendly line, especially with the size and stick of Anthony Mantha coupled with the pace and playmaking ability of Dylan Larkin.

Tyler Bertuzzi (79) – Dylan Larkin (84) – Anthony Mantha (83)Jonathan Ericsson (79) – Mike Green (82)Jimmy Howard (83)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Henrik Zetterberg84Playmaker Center183cm37Left90 Discipline. 88 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Poise, Slap Shot Power
Gustav Nyquist83Right Wing Sniper180cm29Left93 Acceleration, Agility. 90 Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye
Anthony Mantha83Right Wing Power Forward196cm23Left91 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 89 Strength, Balance
Mike Green82Offensive Defenseman185cm32Right90 Slap Shot Power. 88 Wrist Shot Power, Offensive Awareness, Passing
Andreas Athanasiou81Playmaker Center188cm24Left91 Acceleration, Speed. 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength
Justin Abdelkader81Left Wing Power Forward188cm31Left90 Balance, Strength, Body Checking
Thomas Vanek81Left Wing Sniper188cm34Right88 Balance. 87 Slap Shot Power, Strength
Niklas Kronwall81Two-Way Defenseman183cm37Left87 Body Checking, Wrist Shot Power, Endurance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
Darren Helm80Two-Way Left Wing183cm31Left92 Speed. 90 Discipline, Acceleration
Trevor Daley80Two-Way Defenseman180cm34Left87 Slap Shot Power. 86 Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking
Frans Nielsen80Two-Way Center185cm34Left95 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
Tyler Bertuzzi79Two-Way Left Wing185cm23Left90 Aggressiveness. 87 Body Checking. 85 Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Durability, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Martin Frk79Right Wing Sniper185cm24Right87 Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power
Jonathan Ericsson79Defensive Defenseman193cm34Left88 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
Nick Jensen78Two-Way Defenseman183cm27Right85 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Luke Glendening77Two-Way Right Wing180cm29Right88 Speed, Acceleration. 87 Faceoffs, Stick Checking
Jussi Jokinen77Left Wing Playmaker183cm35Left90 Discipline. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Endurance
Johan Franzen75Right Wing Power Forward193cm38Left90 Strength, Balance. 88 Slap Shot Power
Evgeny Svechnikov74Left Wing Sniper191cm21Left86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength, Balance
Jonathan Bernier82Hybrid Goaltender183cm30Left88 Agility, Speed. 87 Vision, Aggressiveness

Filip Zadina, Right Wing, 76 OVR

﻿Age: 18﻿Role: Two-Way ForwardHeight: 183cmWeight: 85kgShoots: LeftPotential: Elite med

Coming into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Zadina was a clear number three pick in the eyes of many, potentially even battling Andrei Svechnikov for the number two spot. But, with the predicted top two gone, the next teams drafted to their needs, allowing the immensely talented Czech to fall to the Red Wings in sixth. His overall rating may be a bit low for NHL action at the start of the game, but his skating, puck skills, senses, and shooting attributes make him very usable straight away. 

The Detroit Red Wings have a very old team and will be looking to some of the highly-rated talents of this overflowing prospect pool very soon. It may take a season or two for NHL-ready skaters to emerge, but the likes of Michael Rasmussen, Dennis Cholowski, Filip Hronek, and Givani Smith aren’t too far off being good enough to earn a shot.

NHL 19 Detroit Red Wings Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Jared McIsaac64Two-Way Defenseman185cm18LeftTop 4 med
Otto Kivenmaki55Two-Way Left Wing173cm18LeftBottom 6 med
Alec Regula56Two-Way Defenseman193cm18Right7th D med
Jonathan Berggren56Two-Way Center178cm18LeftTop 6 med
Joe Veleno66Two-Way Center185cm18LeftTop 6 med
Michael Rasmussen67Center Sniper193cm19LeftTop 6 med
Lane Zablocki57Two-Way Right Wing183cm19RightTop 9 med
Brady Gilmour57Playmaker Center178cm19LeftAHL Top 6 med
Reilly Webb56Defensive Defenseman191cm19RightAHL Top 2 med
Malte Setkov56Two-Way Defenseman198cm19LeftTop 6 med
Gustav Lindstrom62Two-Way Defenseman188cm19RightTop 6 med
Zach Gallant60Two-Way Center185cm19LeftBottom 6 med
Cole Fraser54Defensive Defenseman188cm19Right7th D med
Dennis Cholowski68Two-Way Defenseman183cm20LeftTop 4 med
Givani Smith63Left Wing Grinder185cm20LeftTop 9 med
Filip Hronek72Two-Way Defenseman183cm20RightTop 4 med
Vili Saarijarvi67Offensive Defenseman178cm21RightTop 4 low
Jesper Eliasson59Hybrid Goaltender191cm18LeftAHL Starter med
Kaden Fulcher59Hybrid Goaltender191cm19LeftAHL Starter med
Victor Brattstrom60Butterfly Goaltender196cm21LeftAHL Starter med
