15 Dec 2018

NHL 19: Chicago Blackhawks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Chicago Blackhawks to glory with this roster?

Patrick Kane, Right Wing, 91 OVR

Duncan Keith, Defenseman, 86 OVR

Corey Crawford, Goaltender, 88 OVR

NHL 19 Chicago Blackhawks Roster

Gustav Forsling, Defenseman, 76 OVR

NHL 19 Chicago Blackhaw ﻿ ks Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The dynasty that dominated the NHL and won three Stanley Cups in six years looks to be coming to its conclusion finally. A new era has now begun with Joel Quenneville out and Jeremy Colliton behind the bench, but there’s little doubt that this will be their second consecutive season without playoff hockey after nine consecutive postseason campaigns. 

Patrick Kane, Right Wing, 91 OVR

Age: 29Role: Right Wing SniperHeight: 180cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 97 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control 

The youngest, and arguably the most talented, of the core of the latest Blackhawks dynasty, Patrick Kane still performs to the highest level each season, regardless of the quality of his surrounding cast. Last season, the American sniper notched 27 goals and 76 points, following up with 13 goals and 30 points through his first 26 games of this season. 

Duncan Keith, Defenseman, 86 OVR

Age: 35Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Passing. 90 Deking, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Poise, Acceleration, Agility, Endurance, Speed, Durability 

Every team that aspires to be the best needs that elite-level defenseman to munch minutes and be a major influence on the ice; Duncan Keith was, and still is that defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. Signs of age are beginning to show, but he’s still a world-class puck mover, with 30 assists last season and nine in 27 games of this campaign.

Corey Crawford, Goaltender, 88 OVR

Age: 33Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Vision. 91 Angles, Recover, Rebound Control 

Hailed as the unsung hero of the Chicago Blackhawks’ dominance, Corey Crawford has been a reliable, steadfast goaltender over the last eight seasons, and continues to put in decent performances today despite the lack of assistance from his skaters. He had an unflattering 3.18 goals against average but a fair – when you consider the state of the team – .901 save percentage through 16 starts. 

NHL 19 Chicago Blackhawks Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Chicago Blackhawks’ first lines start. With Patrick Kane on the second line and Jonathan Toews pivoting the top line, the Blackhawks still rock a one-two attack. Alex DeBrincat broke out last season and has been rewarded with some crazy attribute numbers to make him a very user-friendly and to make his overall rating incredibly deceiving.

Brandon Saad (83) – Jonathan Toews (87) – Alex DeBrincat (83)Duncan Keith (86) – Brent Seabrook (82)Corey Crawford (88)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Jonathan Toews87Two-Way Center188cm30Left95 Poise. 93 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking
*Nick Schmaltz83Two-Way Center183cm22Right90 Discipline. 87 Deking, Passing, Hand-Eye, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Alex DeBrincat83Center Sniper170cm20Right95 Discipline. 93 Deking. 92 Acceleration, Speed
Brandon Saad83Two-Way Left Wing185cm25Left88 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye
Brent Seabrook82Two-Way Defenseman191cm33Right90 Endurance. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
Artem Anisimov81Two-Way Center193cm30Left90 Discipline. 88 Balance, Strength
Jan Rutta80Defensive Defenseman191cm28Right86 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
Connor Murphy80Defensive Defenseman193cm25Right87 Balance, Strength, Stick Checking
Chris Kunitz80Two-Way Left Wing183cm38Left88 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance, Slap Shot Power
Brandon Manning79Two-Way Defenseman185cm28Left88 Aggressiveness. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
John Hayden78Power Forward Center191cm23Right87 Balance, Strength. 86 Aggressiveness
Marcus Kruger78Two-Way Center183cm28Left85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking
Erik Gustafsson77Two-Way Defenseman183cm26Left86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Durability
David Kampf76Two-Way Center188cm23Left85 Balance Durability, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Andreas Martinsen75Grinder Center191cm28Left89 Balance, Strength. 88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking
Brandon Davidson75Defensive Defenseman188cm27Left84 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Shot Blocking
Dylan Sikura73Playmaker Center180cm23Left85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Victor Ejdsell73Right Wing Power Forward196cm23Left83 Strength. 82 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Speed
Cam Ward81Hybrid Goaltender185cm34Left87 Vision, Aggressiveness, Poke Check, Breakaway

*Nick Schmaltz traded to the Arizona Coyotes on November 25.

Gustav Forsling, Defenseman, 76 OVR

Age: 22Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med

Gustav Forsling could make a claim for this Chicago Blackhawks roster in NHL 19 with lofty numbers in passing, puck control, and his speed stats. However, his lack of shooting accuracy makes the offensive defenseman a bit frustrating early on. With time in the NHL, these attributes are sure to improve, making him a serviceable defenseman for the second or third defensive pairing.

With Adam Boqvist boasting the potential to become one of the best blueliners in the game, the Blackhawks have amassed a few decent defensive prospects. Henri Jokiharju and Nicolas Beaudin also boast strong potential and futures in the big league. But, for the most part, this is a weak and uninspiring prospect pool drained by years of success and in need of renovation.

NHL 19 Chicago Blackhaw﻿ks Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Niklas Nordgren56Two-Way Right Wing175cm18RightTop 9 med
Philipp Kurashev60Playmaker Center180cm18LeftBottom 6 med
Nicolas Beaudin61Offensive Defenseman178cm18LeftTop 4 med
Adam Boqvist69Offensive Defenseman180cm18RightElite med
Mackenzie Entwistle59Right Wing Power Forward188cm19RightAHL Top 6 high
Jakub Galvas63Two-Way Defenseman180cm19RightTop 6 med
Henri Jokiharju70Two-Way Defenseman180cm19RightTop 4 med
Jake Ryczek50Two-Way Defenseman178cm20RightAHL Top 2 med
Tim Soderlund59Two-Way Center173cm20LeftTop 9 med
Roope Laavainen60Two-Way Defenseman188cm20RightAHL Top 2 med
Mathias From62Two-Way Right Wing185cm20RightTop 9 med
Lucas Carlsson60Two-Way Defenseman183cm21Left7th D med
Radovan Bondra62Right Wing Sniper196cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Nathan Noel66Two-Way Center183cm21RightBottom 6 med
Graham Knott67Two-Way Left Wing191cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Alexandre Fortin67Two-Way Center183cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Alexis Gravel57Hybrid Goaltender188cm18RightBackup med
