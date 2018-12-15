NHL 19: Chicago Blackhawks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The dynasty that dominated the NHL and won three Stanley Cups in six years looks to be coming to its conclusion finally. A new era has now begun with Joel Quenneville out and Jeremy Colliton behind the bench, but there’s little doubt that this will be their second consecutive season without playoff hockey after nine consecutive postseason campaigns.

Patrick Kane, Right Wing, 91 OVR

Age: 29Role: Right Wing SniperHeight: 180cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 97 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control

The youngest, and arguably the most talented, of the core of the latest Blackhawks dynasty, Patrick Kane still performs to the highest level each season, regardless of the quality of his surrounding cast. Last season, the American sniper notched 27 goals and 76 points, following up with 13 goals and 30 points through his first 26 games of this season.

Duncan Keith, Defenseman, 86 OVR

Age: 35Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Passing. 90 Deking, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Poise, Acceleration, Agility, Endurance, Speed, Durability

Every team that aspires to be the best needs that elite-level defenseman to munch minutes and be a major influence on the ice; Duncan Keith was, and still is that defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. Signs of age are beginning to show, but he’s still a world-class puck mover, with 30 assists last season and nine in 27 games of this campaign.

Corey Crawford, Goaltender, 88 OVR

Age: 33Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Vision. 91 Angles, Recover, Rebound Control

Hailed as the unsung hero of the Chicago Blackhawks’ dominance, Corey Crawford has been a reliable, steadfast goaltender over the last eight seasons, and continues to put in decent performances today despite the lack of assistance from his skaters. He had an unflattering 3.18 goals against average but a fair – when you consider the state of the team – .901 save percentage through 16 starts.

NHL 19 Chicago Blackhawks Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Chicago Blackhawks’ first lines start. With Patrick Kane on the second line and Jonathan Toews pivoting the top line, the Blackhawks still rock a one-two attack. Alex DeBrincat broke out last season and has been rewarded with some crazy attribute numbers to make him a very user-friendly and to make his overall rating incredibly deceiving.

Brandon Saad (83) – Jonathan Toews (87) – Alex DeBrincat (83)Duncan Keith (86) – Brent Seabrook (82)Corey Crawford (88)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Jonathan Toews 87 Two-Way Center 188cm 30 Left 95 Poise. 93 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking *Nick Schmaltz 83 Two-Way Center 183cm 22 Right 90 Discipline. 87 Deking, Passing, Hand-Eye, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Wrist Shot Accuracy Alex DeBrincat 83 Center Sniper 170cm 20 Right 95 Discipline. 93 Deking. 92 Acceleration, Speed Brandon Saad 83 Two-Way Left Wing 185cm 25 Left 88 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye Brent Seabrook 82 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 33 Right 90 Endurance. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength Artem Anisimov 81 Two-Way Center 193cm 30 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Balance, Strength Jan Rutta 80 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 28 Right 86 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking Connor Murphy 80 Defensive Defenseman 193cm 25 Right 87 Balance, Strength, Stick Checking Chris Kunitz 80 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 38 Left 88 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance, Slap Shot Power Brandon Manning 79 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 28 Left 88 Aggressiveness. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Durability, Strength John Hayden 78 Power Forward Center 191cm 23 Right 87 Balance, Strength. 86 Aggressiveness Marcus Kruger 78 Two-Way Center 183cm 28 Left 85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking Erik Gustafsson 77 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 26 Left 86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Durability David Kampf 76 Two-Way Center 188cm 23 Left 85 Balance Durability, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Andreas Martinsen 75 Grinder Center 191cm 28 Left 89 Balance, Strength. 88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking Brandon Davidson 75 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 27 Left 84 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Shot Blocking Dylan Sikura 73 Playmaker Center 180cm 23 Left 85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Victor Ejdsell 73 Right Wing Power Forward 196cm 23 Left 83 Strength. 82 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Speed Cam Ward 81 Hybrid Goaltender 185cm 34 Left 87 Vision, Aggressiveness, Poke Check, Breakaway

*Nick Schmaltz traded to the Arizona Coyotes on November 25.

Gustav Forsling, Defenseman, 76 OVR

Age: 22Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med

Gustav Forsling could make a claim for this Chicago Blackhawks roster in NHL 19 with lofty numbers in passing, puck control, and his speed stats. However, his lack of shooting accuracy makes the offensive defenseman a bit frustrating early on. With time in the NHL, these attributes are sure to improve, making him a serviceable defenseman for the second or third defensive pairing.

With Adam Boqvist boasting the potential to become one of the best blueliners in the game, the Blackhawks have amassed a few decent defensive prospects. Henri Jokiharju and Nicolas Beaudin also boast strong potential and futures in the big league. But, for the most part, this is a weak and uninspiring prospect pool drained by years of success and in need of renovation.

NHL 19 Chicago Blackhaw﻿ks Top Prospects