NHL 19: Chicago Blackhawks Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

The dynasty that dominated the NHL and won three Stanley Cups in six years looks to be coming to its conclusion finally. A new era has now begun with Joel Quenneville out and Jeremy Colliton behind the bench, but there’s little doubt that this will be their second consecutive season without playoff hockey after nine consecutive postseason campaigns.
Patrick Kane, Right Wing, 91 OVR
Age: 29Role: Right Wing SniperHeight: 180cmWeight: 80kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 97 Deking, Hand-Eye, Puck Control
The youngest, and arguably the most talented, of the core of the latest Blackhawks dynasty, Patrick Kane still performs to the highest level each season, regardless of the quality of his surrounding cast. Last season, the American sniper notched 27 goals and 76 points, following up with 13 goals and 30 points through his first 26 games of this season.
Duncan Keith, Defenseman, 86 OVR
Age: 35Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Passing. 90 Deking, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Poise, Acceleration, Agility, Endurance, Speed, Durability
Every team that aspires to be the best needs that elite-level defenseman to munch minutes and be a major influence on the ice; Duncan Keith was, and still is that defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. Signs of age are beginning to show, but he’s still a world-class puck mover, with 30 assists last season and nine in 27 games of this campaign.
Corey Crawford, Goaltender, 88 OVR
Age: 33Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 98kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 92 Vision. 91 Angles, Recover, Rebound Control
Hailed as the unsung hero of the Chicago Blackhawks’ dominance, Corey Crawford has been a reliable, steadfast goaltender over the last eight seasons, and continues to put in decent performances today despite the lack of assistance from his skaters. He had an unflattering 3.18 goals against average but a fair – when you consider the state of the team – .901 save percentage through 16 starts.
NHL 19 Chicago Blackhawks Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Chicago Blackhawks’ first lines start. With Patrick Kane on the second line and Jonathan Toews pivoting the top line, the Blackhawks still rock a one-two attack. Alex DeBrincat broke out last season and has been rewarded with some crazy attribute numbers to make him a very user-friendly and to make his overall rating incredibly deceiving.
Brandon Saad (83) – Jonathan Toews (87) – Alex DeBrincat (83)Duncan Keith (86) – Brent Seabrook (82)Corey Crawford (88)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Jonathan Toews
|87
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|30
|Left
|95 Poise. 93 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking
|*Nick Schmaltz
|83
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|22
|Right
|90 Discipline. 87 Deking, Passing, Hand-Eye, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Wrist Shot Accuracy
|Alex DeBrincat
|83
|Center Sniper
|170cm
|20
|Right
|95 Discipline. 93 Deking. 92 Acceleration, Speed
|Brandon Saad
|83
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|25
|Left
|88 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye
|Brent Seabrook
|82
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|33
|Right
|90 Endurance. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|Artem Anisimov
|81
|Two-Way Center
|193cm
|30
|Left
|90 Discipline. 88 Balance, Strength
|Jan Rutta
|80
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|28
|Right
|86 Slap Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
|Connor Murphy
|80
|Defensive Defenseman
|193cm
|25
|Right
|87 Balance, Strength, Stick Checking
|Chris Kunitz
|80
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|38
|Left
|88 Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Strength, Balance, Slap Shot Power
|Brandon Manning
|79
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|28
|Left
|88 Aggressiveness. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Defensive Awareness, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|John Hayden
|78
|Power Forward Center
|191cm
|23
|Right
|87 Balance, Strength. 86 Aggressiveness
|Marcus Kruger
|78
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|28
|Left
|85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking
|Erik Gustafsson
|77
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|26
|Left
|86 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power. 85 Stick Checking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Durability
|David Kampf
|76
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|23
|Left
|85 Balance Durability, Strength, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Andreas Martinsen
|75
|Grinder Center
|191cm
|28
|Left
|89 Balance, Strength. 88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking
|Brandon Davidson
|75
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|27
|Left
|84 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Shot Blocking
|Dylan Sikura
|73
|Playmaker Center
|180cm
|23
|Left
|85 Durability. 84 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Victor Ejdsell
|73
|Right Wing Power Forward
|196cm
|23
|Left
|83 Strength. 82 Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Speed
|Cam Ward
|81
|Hybrid Goaltender
|185cm
|34
|Left
|87 Vision, Aggressiveness, Poke Check, Breakaway
*Nick Schmaltz traded to the Arizona Coyotes on November 25.
Gustav Forsling, Defenseman, 76 OVR
Age: 22Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 6 med
Gustav Forsling could make a claim for this Chicago Blackhawks roster in NHL 19 with lofty numbers in passing, puck control, and his speed stats. However, his lack of shooting accuracy makes the offensive defenseman a bit frustrating early on. With time in the NHL, these attributes are sure to improve, making him a serviceable defenseman for the second or third defensive pairing.
With Adam Boqvist boasting the potential to become one of the best blueliners in the game, the Blackhawks have amassed a few decent defensive prospects. Henri Jokiharju and Nicolas Beaudin also boast strong potential and futures in the big league. But, for the most part, this is a weak and uninspiring prospect pool drained by years of success and in need of renovation.
NHL 19 Chicago Blackhawks Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Niklas Nordgren
|56
|Two-Way Right Wing
|175cm
|18
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Philipp Kurashev
|60
|Playmaker Center
|180cm
|18
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Nicolas Beaudin
|61
|Offensive Defenseman
|178cm
|18
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Adam Boqvist
|69
|Offensive Defenseman
|180cm
|18
|Right
|Elite med
|Mackenzie Entwistle
|59
|Right Wing Power Forward
|188cm
|19
|Right
|AHL Top 6 high
|Jakub Galvas
|63
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Henri Jokiharju
|70
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|19
|Right
|Top 4 med
|Jake Ryczek
|50
|Two-Way Defenseman
|178cm
|20
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|Tim Soderlund
|59
|Two-Way Center
|173cm
|20
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Roope Laavainen
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|20
|Right
|AHL Top 2 med
|Mathias From
|62
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|20
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Lucas Carlsson
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|21
|Left
|7th D med
|Radovan Bondra
|62
|Right Wing Sniper
|196cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Nathan Noel
|66
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|21
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Graham Knott
|67
|Two-Way Left Wing
|191cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Alexandre Fortin
|67
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Alexis Gravel
|57
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|18
|Right
|Backup med