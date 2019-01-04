header decal
04 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Arizona Coyotes Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Arizona Coyotes to glory with this roster?

Clayton Keller, Left Wing, 84 OVR

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Defenseman, 88 OVR

Antti Raanta, Goaltender, 84 OVR

NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Roster

Nick Merkley, Center, 78 OVR

NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Top Prospects

The Arizona Coyotes lack top-class strength throughout the line-up: a consequence of flipping their rebuild general manager too soon. While there are still many young players with decent potential on the team, the weak prospect pool and the rapidly aging defensive corps doesn’t bode well for the future of the Yotes. Right now, the defense is the strongest part of this team while top forwards continue to develop. Arizona is one of the furthest teams from being a Stanley Cup contender, but they could be on the rise. 

Clayton Keller, Left Wing, 84 OVR

Age: 20Role: Left Wing PlaymakerHeight: 178cmWeight: 76kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 94 Deking. 90 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Offensive Awareness 

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that rookie Clayton Keller was Arizona’s only bright spot last season, playing all 82 games to score 23 goals and 65 points. Now 20-years-old, Keller leads the team once again. Through 24 games, the young winger had 15 points for the defense-oriented Coyotes, who will lean on the youngster to continue to score in big moments.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Defenseman, 88 OVR

Age: 27Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Passing, Puck Control. 92 Offensive Awareness. 91 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power 

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been Arizona’s top defenseman for some time now, and with a big new contract, the team captain has taken it upon himself to become a two-way defenseman that’s capable of helping his team at both ends of the ice. Last season, the Swede pretty much had free rein to do whatever he wanted, and so tallied 14 goals and 42 points. This season, with the Coyotes trying to establish some philosophy and start to become competitive, he’s been a bit more conservative in the offensive end, prioritizing his defensive duties more often. 

Antti Raanta, Goaltender, 84 OVR

Age: 29Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 183cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 89 Speed. 88 Agility, Vision, Angles, Breakaway, Breakaway, Five Hole, Stick Low

Tempered by the team in front of him, Antti Raanta is a decent goaltender who can win games with a little bit of help. This season, Raanta has seen his numbers tumble from the impressive tallies of a .930 save percentage and 2.24 goals against average of last season despite the Coyotes being more focussed on defense. He’s struggling to find his form and perform the basics consistently, which has resulted in Darcy Kuemper taking over as the team’s starter.

NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Arizona Coyotes’ first lines start. The top line is all about using the speed and skill of Keller to maximum effect, while Richard Panik’s sniping skill can complement the left wing playmaker nicely. Jason Demers is a useful defenseman, but users will want to funnel the puck through Ekman-Larsson as much as possible.

Clayton Keller (84) – Derek Stepan (84) – Richard Panik (80)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (88) – Jason Demers (82)

Antti Raanta (84)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Alex Galchenyuk84Playmaker Center185cm24Left90 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Derek Stepan84Two-Way Center183cm28Right90 Discipline. 88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy
Niklas Hjalmarsson84Defensive Defenseman191cm31Left90 Poise, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
Christian Dvorak82Two-Way Center183cm22Left87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
Jason Demers82Two-Way Defenseman185cm30Right88 Stick Checking. 87 Shot Blocking, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Alex Goligoski82Offensive Defenseman180cm33Left90 Deking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Discipline, Speed, Slap Shot Power
*Brendan Perlini81Left Wing Sniper191cm22Left88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye
Michael Grabner81Left Wing Sniper185cm30Left95 Discipline. 93 Speed. 90 Acceleration
Jakob Chychrun81Two-Way Defenseman191cm20Left88 Balance, Aggressiveness. 87 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength
Richard Panik80Right Wing Sniper185cm27Left87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed
Christian Fischer80Two-Way Right Wing188cm21Right86 Slap Shot Power, Balance, Strength
Vinnie Hinostroza79Right Wing Playmaker175cm24Right88 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Jordan Oesterle78Two-Way Defenseman183cm26Left87 Stick Checking. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Strength, Durability, Wrist Shot Power
Lawson Crouse78Left Wing Power Forward193cm21Left88 Strength, Balance. 87 Aggressiveness, Body Checking
*Dylan Strome78Playmaker Center191cm21Left87 Deking. 85 Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Durability
Nick Cousins77Playmaker Center178cm25Left89 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Marian Hossa77Two-Way Right Wing185cm39Left90 Poise. 87 Discipline, Strength
Brad Richardson77Two-Way Center183cm33Left85 Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Stick Checking
Josh Archibald74Right Wing Sniper178cm25Right85 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Darcy Kuemper81Hybrid Goaltender196cm28Left88 Speed. 87 Agility, Stick Low

*Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 25.

Nick Merkley, Center, 78 OVR

Age: 21Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 178cmWeight: 85kgShoots: RightPotential: Top 6 med

In this roster, the Arizona Coyotes are experiencing somewhat of a logjam at center, especially when it comes to two-way centers. But, to continue the defense-first ethos, Nick Merkley’s two-way skill, particularly the ever-improving 74 for faceoffs, 75 for poise, and 82 for defensive awareness, can be of great use. 

While the Coyotes’ prospect pool has many swimmers, few are of great potential. A few names stick out, like Barrett Hayton, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and the nearly NHL-ready Kyle Capobianco, but for the most part, these prospects look to be the makings of a decent AHL team. 

NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Top Prospects

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Barrett Hayton64Two-Way Center185cm18LeftTop 6 med
Jan Jenik55Two-Way Center185cm18LeftTop 9 low
Kevin Bahl63Defensive Defenseman196cm18LeftTop 6 med
Dennis Busby56Two-Way Defenseman180cm18Right7th D med
Filip Westerlund57Two-Way Defenseman180m19RightTop 6 med
Erik Walli Walterholm54Two-Way Right Wing185cm19RightAHL Top 6 med
Pierre-Olivier Joseph62Two-Way Defenseman183cm19LeftTop 4 med
Noel Hoefenmayer60Two-Way Defenseman183cm19LeftAHL Top 2 high
Nate Schnarr61Power Forward Center191cm19RightAHL Top 6 high
Cam Dineen60Offensive Defenseman180cm20LeftTop 6 med
Tyler Steenbergen65Playmaker Center178cm20LeftTop 9 med
Brayden Burke64Playmaker Center178cm21LeftAHL Top 6 high
Jens Looke69Two-Way Right Wing183cm21RightBottom 6 med
Jalen Smereck61Two-Way Defenseman183cm21LeftAHL Top 2 med
Lane Pederson68Two-Way Center183cm21RightBottom 6 med
Kyle Capobianco73Two-Way Defenseman185cm21LeftTop 6 med
David Tendeck58Hybrid Goaltender188cm18RightBackup med
Adin Hill72Hybrid Goaltender191cm22RightAHL Starter high
