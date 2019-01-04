NHL 19: Arizona Coyotes Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The Arizona Coyotes lack top-class strength throughout the line-up: a consequence of flipping their rebuild general manager too soon. While there are still many young players with decent potential on the team, the weak prospect pool and the rapidly aging defensive corps doesn’t bode well for the future of the Yotes. Right now, the defense is the strongest part of this team while top forwards continue to develop. Arizona is one of the furthest teams from being a Stanley Cup contender, but they could be on the rise.

Clayton Keller, Left Wing, 84 OVR

Age: 20Role: Left Wing PlaymakerHeight: 178cmWeight: 76kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 94 Deking. 90 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Offensive Awareness

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that rookie Clayton Keller was Arizona’s only bright spot last season, playing all 82 games to score 23 goals and 65 points. Now 20-years-old, Keller leads the team once again. Through 24 games, the young winger had 15 points for the defense-oriented Coyotes, who will lean on the youngster to continue to score in big moments.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Defenseman, 88 OVR

Age: 27Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Passing, Puck Control. 92 Offensive Awareness. 91 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been Arizona’s top defenseman for some time now, and with a big new contract, the team captain has taken it upon himself to become a two-way defenseman that’s capable of helping his team at both ends of the ice. Last season, the Swede pretty much had free rein to do whatever he wanted, and so tallied 14 goals and 42 points. This season, with the Coyotes trying to establish some philosophy and start to become competitive, he’s been a bit more conservative in the offensive end, prioritizing his defensive duties more often.

Antti Raanta, Goaltender, 84 OVR

Age: 29Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 183cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 89 Speed. 88 Agility, Vision, Angles, Breakaway, Breakaway, Five Hole, Stick Low

Tempered by the team in front of him, Antti Raanta is a decent goaltender who can win games with a little bit of help. This season, Raanta has seen his numbers tumble from the impressive tallies of a .930 save percentage and 2.24 goals against average of last season despite the Coyotes being more focussed on defense. He’s struggling to find his form and perform the basics consistently, which has resulted in Darcy Kuemper taking over as the team’s starter.

NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Arizona Coyotes’ first lines start. The top line is all about using the speed and skill of Keller to maximum effect, while Richard Panik’s sniping skill can complement the left wing playmaker nicely. Jason Demers is a useful defenseman, but users will want to funnel the puck through Ekman-Larsson as much as possible.

Clayton Keller (84) – Derek Stepan (84) – Richard Panik (80)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (88) – Jason Demers (82)

Antti Raanta (84)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Alex Galchenyuk 84 Playmaker Center 185cm 24 Left 90 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Derek Stepan 84 Two-Way Center 183cm 28 Right 90 Discipline. 88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy Niklas Hjalmarsson 84 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 31 Left 90 Poise, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking Christian Dvorak 82 Two-Way Center 183cm 22 Left 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking Jason Demers 82 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 30 Right 88 Stick Checking. 87 Shot Blocking, Speed, Slap Shot Power Alex Goligoski 82 Offensive Defenseman 180cm 33 Left 90 Deking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Discipline, Speed, Slap Shot Power *Brendan Perlini 81 Left Wing Sniper 191cm 22 Left 88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye Michael Grabner 81 Left Wing Sniper 185cm 30 Left 95 Discipline. 93 Speed. 90 Acceleration Jakob Chychrun 81 Two-Way Defenseman 191cm 20 Left 88 Balance, Aggressiveness. 87 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength Richard Panik 80 Right Wing Sniper 185cm 27 Left 87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed Christian Fischer 80 Two-Way Right Wing 188cm 21 Right 86 Slap Shot Power, Balance, Strength Vinnie Hinostroza 79 Right Wing Playmaker 175cm 24 Right 88 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Jordan Oesterle 78 Two-Way Defenseman 183cm 26 Left 87 Stick Checking. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Strength, Durability, Wrist Shot Power Lawson Crouse 78 Left Wing Power Forward 193cm 21 Left 88 Strength, Balance. 87 Aggressiveness, Body Checking *Dylan Strome 78 Playmaker Center 191cm 21 Left 87 Deking. 85 Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Durability Nick Cousins 77 Playmaker Center 178cm 25 Left 89 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Marian Hossa 77 Two-Way Right Wing 185cm 39 Left 90 Poise. 87 Discipline, Strength Brad Richardson 77 Two-Way Center 183cm 33 Left 85 Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Stick Checking Josh Archibald 74 Right Wing Sniper 178cm 25 Right 85 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Darcy Kuemper 81 Hybrid Goaltender 196cm 28 Left 88 Speed. 87 Agility, Stick Low

*Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 25.

Nick Merkley, Center, 78 OVR

Age: 21Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 178cmWeight: 85kgShoots: RightPotential: Top 6 med

In this roster, the Arizona Coyotes are experiencing somewhat of a logjam at center, especially when it comes to two-way centers. But, to continue the defense-first ethos, Nick Merkley’s two-way skill, particularly the ever-improving 74 for faceoffs, 75 for poise, and 82 for defensive awareness, can be of great use.

While the Coyotes’ prospect pool has many swimmers, few are of great potential. A few names stick out, like Barrett Hayton, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and the nearly NHL-ready Kyle Capobianco, but for the most part, these prospects look to be the makings of a decent AHL team.

NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Top Prospects