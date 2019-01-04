NHL 19: Arizona Coyotes Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
The Arizona Coyotes lack top-class strength throughout the line-up: a consequence of flipping their rebuild general manager too soon. While there are still many young players with decent potential on the team, the weak prospect pool and the rapidly aging defensive corps doesn’t bode well for the future of the Yotes. Right now, the defense is the strongest part of this team while top forwards continue to develop. Arizona is one of the furthest teams from being a Stanley Cup contender, but they could be on the rise.
Clayton Keller, Left Wing, 84 OVR
Age: 20Role: Left Wing PlaymakerHeight: 178cmWeight: 76kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 94 Deking. 90 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Offensive Awareness
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that rookie Clayton Keller was Arizona’s only bright spot last season, playing all 82 games to score 23 goals and 65 points. Now 20-years-old, Keller leads the team once again. Through 24 games, the young winger had 15 points for the defense-oriented Coyotes, who will lean on the youngster to continue to score in big moments.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Defenseman, 88 OVR
Age: 27Role: Offensive DefensemanHeight: 188cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Passing, Puck Control. 92 Offensive Awareness. 91 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been Arizona’s top defenseman for some time now, and with a big new contract, the team captain has taken it upon himself to become a two-way defenseman that’s capable of helping his team at both ends of the ice. Last season, the Swede pretty much had free rein to do whatever he wanted, and so tallied 14 goals and 42 points. This season, with the Coyotes trying to establish some philosophy and start to become competitive, he’s been a bit more conservative in the offensive end, prioritizing his defensive duties more often.
Antti Raanta, Goaltender, 84 OVR
Age: 29Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 183cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 89 Speed. 88 Agility, Vision, Angles, Breakaway, Breakaway, Five Hole, Stick Low
Tempered by the team in front of him, Antti Raanta is a decent goaltender who can win games with a little bit of help. This season, Raanta has seen his numbers tumble from the impressive tallies of a .930 save percentage and 2.24 goals against average of last season despite the Coyotes being more focussed on defense. He’s struggling to find his form and perform the basics consistently, which has resulted in Darcy Kuemper taking over as the team’s starter.
NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Arizona Coyotes’ first lines start. The top line is all about using the speed and skill of Keller to maximum effect, while Richard Panik’s sniping skill can complement the left wing playmaker nicely. Jason Demers is a useful defenseman, but users will want to funnel the puck through Ekman-Larsson as much as possible.
Clayton Keller (84) – Derek Stepan (84) – Richard Panik (80)
Oliver Ekman-Larsson (88) – Jason Demers (82)
Antti Raanta (84)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Alex Galchenyuk
|84
|Playmaker Center
|185cm
|24
|Left
|90 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Derek Stepan
|84
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|28
|Right
|90 Discipline. 88 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Accuracy
|Niklas Hjalmarsson
|84
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|31
|Left
|90 Poise, Shot Blocking, Stick Checking
|Christian Dvorak
|82
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|22
|Left
|87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
|Jason Demers
|82
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|30
|Right
|88 Stick Checking. 87 Shot Blocking, Speed, Slap Shot Power
|Alex Goligoski
|82
|Offensive Defenseman
|180cm
|33
|Left
|90 Deking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Discipline, Speed, Slap Shot Power
|*Brendan Perlini
|81
|Left Wing Sniper
|191cm
|22
|Left
|88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Deking, Hand-Eye
|Michael Grabner
|81
|Left Wing Sniper
|185cm
|30
|Left
|95 Discipline. 93 Speed. 90 Acceleration
|Jakob Chychrun
|81
|Two-Way Defenseman
|191cm
|20
|Left
|88 Balance, Aggressiveness. 87 Stick Checking, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Body Checking, Strength
|Richard Panik
|80
|Right Wing Sniper
|185cm
|27
|Left
|87 Slap Shot Power, Acceleration, Speed
|Christian Fischer
|80
|Two-Way Right Wing
|188cm
|21
|Right
|86 Slap Shot Power, Balance, Strength
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|79
|Right Wing Playmaker
|175cm
|24
|Right
|88 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Jordan Oesterle
|78
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|26
|Left
|87 Stick Checking. 86 Slap Shot Power. 85 Shot Blocking, Discipline, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Speed, Strength, Durability, Wrist Shot Power
|Lawson Crouse
|78
|Left Wing Power Forward
|193cm
|21
|Left
|88 Strength, Balance. 87 Aggressiveness, Body Checking
|*Dylan Strome
|78
|Playmaker Center
|191cm
|21
|Left
|87 Deking. 85 Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Accuracy, Wrist Shot Power, Durability
|Nick Cousins
|77
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|25
|Left
|89 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Marian Hossa
|77
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|39
|Left
|90 Poise. 87 Discipline, Strength
|Brad Richardson
|77
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|33
|Left
|85 Strength, Body Checking, Aggressiveness, Slap Shot Power, Balance, Stick Checking
|Josh Archibald
|74
|Right Wing Sniper
|178cm
|25
|Right
|85 Deking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Darcy Kuemper
|81
|Hybrid Goaltender
|196cm
|28
|Left
|88 Speed. 87 Agility, Stick Low
*Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 25.
Nick Merkley, Center, 78 OVR
Age: 21Role: Two-Way CenterHeight: 178cmWeight: 85kgShoots: RightPotential: Top 6 med
In this roster, the Arizona Coyotes are experiencing somewhat of a logjam at center, especially when it comes to two-way centers. But, to continue the defense-first ethos, Nick Merkley’s two-way skill, particularly the ever-improving 74 for faceoffs, 75 for poise, and 82 for defensive awareness, can be of great use.
While the Coyotes’ prospect pool has many swimmers, few are of great potential. A few names stick out, like Barrett Hayton, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and the nearly NHL-ready Kyle Capobianco, but for the most part, these prospects look to be the makings of a decent AHL team.
NHL 19 Arizona Coyotes Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Barrett Hayton
|64
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Jan Jenik
|55
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Left
|Top 9 low
|Kevin Bahl
|63
|Defensive Defenseman
|196cm
|18
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Dennis Busby
|56
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|18
|Right
|7th D med
|Filip Westerlund
|57
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180m
|19
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Erik Walli Walterholm
|54
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|19
|Right
|AHL Top 6 med
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|62
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|19
|Left
|Top 4 med
|Noel Hoefenmayer
|60
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|19
|Left
|AHL Top 2 high
|Nate Schnarr
|61
|Power Forward Center
|191cm
|19
|Right
|AHL Top 6 high
|Cam Dineen
|60
|Offensive Defenseman
|180cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Tyler Steenbergen
|65
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|20
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Brayden Burke
|64
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Top 6 high
|Jens Looke
|69
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|21
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Jalen Smereck
|61
|Two-Way Defenseman
|183cm
|21
|Left
|AHL Top 2 med
|Lane Pederson
|68
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|21
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Kyle Capobianco
|73
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|21
|Left
|Top 6 med
|David Tendeck
|58
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|18
|Right
|Backup med
|Adin Hill
|72
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|22
|Right
|AHL Starter high