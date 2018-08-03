Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers: Five things we learned

Ivan Cleary's Wests Tigers outfit have managed to keep within touching distance of the top-eight after a narrow 25-16 win against a spirited and injury-ravaged Newcastle Knights outfit at McDonald Jones Stadium.

A woeful first-half highlighted by a number of key errors by the Knights handed the Tigers a handy 16-4 advantage at the break and despite a better performance in the second stanza from the home side, the visitors would have enough to see the job through and bank two vital competition points.

On a night where the Knights lost key players and failed to give milestone players the right sort of effort, here's what we learned.