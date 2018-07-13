They say rugby league is a game of inches and it certainly was in this game. The Eels thought they'd snatched it late, but the touchline denied Bevan French and handed the Knights a well-deserved win. Newcastle made it hard on themselves coughing up possession at will, but ultimately welcomed Mitchell Pearce back to the fold with two competition points.
13 Jul 2018
Newcastle Knights vs. Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned
It wasn't pretty but it certainly was thrilling! The touchline denied the Eels victory in the final seconds as Newcastle welcomed Mitchell Pearce back in style.
