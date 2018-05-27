header decal
27 May 2018

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks: Five things we learned

The Cronulla Sharks have made it six wins on the trot with a 48-10 demolition of the Newcastle Knights. Here is what we learned.

The Sharks have put on a clinic at the temporarily renamed Beanie for Brain cancer stadium, outplaying the Knights in every ﻿area of the game and never looked troubled throughout the contest, scoring points nearly every time they got in the red zone.

Newcastle had no answers for the free flowing Sharks rarely threatening the defensive line and its obvious they are missing Mitchell Pearce in attack, lacking in creativity and always looking for Ponga to create something but the Sharks had him well covered all afternoon.

