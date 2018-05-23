New York Yankees Vs. Texas Rangers: Lineups, preview, & prediction (May 23, 2018)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)﻿

The Yankees hit two solo homers against Cole Hamels last night, but the veteran lefty otherwise had his way with the Bronx Bombers. He picked up seven strikeouts and allowed just four hits through seven innings. On the flip side, the Rangers lineup hung six runs on Domingo german, including a three-run homer from Jurickson Profar in the first inning that gave them a lead that they eventually converted into a 6-4 win.

CC Sabathia (LHP) Vs. Doug Fister (RHP)

The veteran lefty has been in solid form this year, posting a 2.40 ERA through eight starts. His return to form has been based on a better walk rate, cutting it from 3.0 BB/9 last year to 2.0 this season. He comes into today off the back of a loss against Kansas City. The Royals hung four runs on him in five innings, but only two were earned.

Fister enters today with a 3.43 ERA in his eight starts. Like Sabathia he has cut his walk rate this year to help lower his ERA by over a run from last season. Unlike Sabathia though, Fister's strikeout rate has taken a tumble too. His last start was a seven-inning shutout performance with six hits allowed, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Projected lineups

Yankees Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Gardner, LF 1 .227 .354 Judge, RF ﻿ 12 .281 .412 Stanton, DH 11 .263 .340 Gregorius, SS 10 .247 .330 Sanchez, C 12 .230 .331 Hicks, CF 5 .248 .350 Austin, 1B 8 .238 .297 Andujar, 3B 5 .285 .295 Torres, 2B 7 .330 .394

Rangers Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage DeShields, CF 2 .226 .310 Choo, RF 6 .249 .335 Odor, 2B 1 .181 .250 Mazara, DH 10 .270 .338 Profar, SS 3 .230 .304 Gallo, LF 14 .197 .276 Kiner-Falefa, 3B 2 .252 .326 Rua, 1B 2 .169 .198 Perez, C 1 .176 .176

﻿Who's hot, and who's not

Giancarlo Stanton has been red hot for the Yankees of late. He has four homers and a .362 batting average in the last two weeks. Supporting his efforts are Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres who are also hitting over .333 in that time span with three and five homers respectively. Only Didi Gregorius is really struggling for the Yankees, with just three hits in his last 43 at-bats.

﻿﻿The Rangers lineup is struggling, with no one hitting over .300 over the last two weeks. Their best hitter has been Shin-Soo Choo, with a .283 average and a homer in that span, while Ronald Guzman has three homers. Rougned Odor, Delino DeShields, and Joey gallo are all struggling, hitting under .200 in the last two weeks.

﻿﻿Prediction

Sabathia is pitching well, and there is plenty of power in the Yankees lineup. They have lost back-to-back games just once since mid-April, and I don't really expect them to start now. Fister isn't good enough to keep this lineup quiet, and the Rangers bats are struggling right now. This should be a comfortable win for the Yankees.﻿﻿