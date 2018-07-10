New York Yankees Vs. Baltimore Orioles: Lineups, preview, & prediction (July 10, 2018)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)﻿

The Orioles took game one of yesterday's double header in tight 5-4 fashion. All five of the Orioles runs came on home runs off Yankees starter CC Sabathia. First is was Mark Trumbo in the forth inning with a two-run shot and then Danny Valencia in the sixth with a three-run bomb. The Yankees lineup got nine hits, including a homer, off the Orioles pitching, but couldn't quite string them together enough to pick up the win.

In game two it was a different story, as the Yankees offense took off in a 10-2 win. Brett Gardner exploded in the lead off spot, going 4-6 with a homer and three RBI. The lineup combined for seven doubles and 17 hits as they crushed Yefry Ramirez and then the bullpen into dust. Luis Cessa gave the Yankees six strong innings before handing over the rest of the game to Giovanny Gallegos.

Masahiro Tanaka (RHP) Vs. Andrew Cashner (RHP)

Tanaka is coming off the DL for this start having recovered from a hamstring strain. He's having a rough year, and has never really been the same since his elbow troubles in 2015 and 2016. His 4.58 ERA over 13 starts is troubling, especially since his 1.09 WHIP is pretty nice. The problem has been more walks than normal and yet another increase in home run rate. That's a deadly combination and one that is hurting the Yankees this season. Tanaka comes into this game after a nice five-inning, one run, no decision against the Mets in which he struck out eight.

If Tanaka's season is a continuation of struggles, then Cashner's is a disappointing slump that is inline with the rest of the Orioles team. After a solid 2017 with Texas, Cashner's 2018 has been something of a fiasco in Baltimore. He ERA has ballooned back up to 4.39, and his WHIP is a horrible 1.56 thanks to a high walk rate and some real meatballs over the plate. He comes into today after a six-inning, two-run loss against the Twins.

Projected lineups

Yankees Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Gardner, CF 7 .260 .352 Judge, RF 25 .281 .399 Stanton, DH 22 .272 .344 Hicks, LF 16 .259 .357 Gregorius, SS 15 .255 .320 Andujar, 3B 12 .279 .309 Bird, 1B 5 .203 .324 Romine, C 5 .280 .345 Walker, 2B 2 .194 .277

Orioles Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Beckham, 3B 2 .214 .265 Jones, CF 10 .280 .305 Machado, SS 21 .309 .379 Trumbo, DH 12 .261 .325 Schoop, 2B 10 .224 .263 Davis, 1B 9 .159 .233 Valencia, RF 9 .252 .314 Mancini, LF 11 .222 .296 Joseph, C 1 .192 .218

Who's hot, and who's not

﻿﻿Aaron Hicks has been in terrific form of late for the Yankees. In the last two weeks he has a .351 average and six homers. That power has been replicated by Aaron Judge, who is hitting a strong .321. Giancarlo Stanton shares the same average as Judge, but has three homers. Basically, the Yankees outfield has been stellar of late.

﻿On the other side of the coin is the infield. Didi Gregorius is hitting just .236, Neil Walker just .208, and Brandon Drury is a horrible .136 over the last two weeks.

﻿The Orioles offense has been put on the shoulders of Manny Machado this year. In the last two weeks he has a .352 average with two homers and two steals. The only other regular hitter over .300 is Jonathan Schoop who is hitting .314 with three homers.

﻿Adam Jones, Chris Davis, and Danny Valencia are all hitting below .200 over the last two weeks, and while Davis and Valencia are providing some power, it is no good if everyone else is unable to get on base.

Prediction

With two shaky pitchers on the mound you have to go with the best lineup, and that is unquestionably the Yankees. With the power that the Yankees have as well as consistency from the top of the order they are in the right place to really abuse Cashner and a tired Orioles bullpen today.﻿﻿﻿