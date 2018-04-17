New South Wales Blues: The halfbacks

Picture credit: Pierre Roudier

In what is shaping as one of the most contentious selection discussions in some time, talk is starting to build around who first-year New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler will select at halfback for his inaugural Origin campaign.

As the Blues lost yet another series last year, incumbent halfback Mitchell Pearce came in for his usual bout of criticism at the Origin level. Pearce is definitely in the mix to play under Fittler this campaign, but he’s not the only player in with a shot.