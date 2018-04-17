header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

17 Apr 2018

New South Wales Blues: The halfbacks

New South Wales Blues: The halfbacks

What are the options facing Brad Fittler and the New South Wales selectors ahead of the 2018 State of Origin series?

Jump To

Picture credit: Pierre Roudier

In what is shaping as one of the most contentious selection discussions in some time, talk is starting to build around who first-year New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler will select at halfback for his inaugural Origin campaign.

As the Blues lost yet another series last year, incumbent halfback Mitchell Pearce came in for his usual bout of criticism at the Origin level. Pearce is definitely in the mix to play under Fittler this campaign, but he’s not the only player in with a shot.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy