New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/7/18

The Pelicans (45-34) moved into a three-way tie for fifth in the Western Conference with San Antonio and Oklahoma City after rolling past the Phoenix Suns 122-103 on Friday night to open a three-game road swing that concludes Monday night in Los Angeles versus the Clippers.

Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds while Nikola Mirotic scored a season-high 31 points and matched a season-best with 16 rebounds as New Orleans hit 16 3-pointers and held Phoenix to 39.5 percent shooting.

Golden State (57-22) are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and are back home after being routed 126-106 at Indiana on Thursday night. Kevin Durant scored 27 points but needed 23 shots to get there as the Warriors were run off the court as the Pacers outscored them 29-10 in transition.

Steve Kerr's team allowed the Pacers to shoot 15 of 29 from 3-point range and 53.8 percent overall, and the 126 points were the fourth-most allowed this season. Golden State has allowed 125 or more points in four of their last 22 games, and the 107.2 points per game allowed this season is a noticeable uptick from last season's 104.3 per contest en route to their second NBA title in three years.