Netherlands 0-1 England: 5 Things We Learned

(Photo Credit: Ben Sutherland)

Football is meant to be entertaining.

During England's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands on Friday, it seemed like that fact was forgotten. Ronald Koeman's men had nothing to play for and it showed, as they were content to stroke the ball idly between the lines before pumping it long to a statuesque Bas Dost.

England, meanwhile, were only marginally more enterprising. Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling showed promise up front, but the night belonged to Jesse Lingard, whose goal on the hour mark was a sweet relief. In a game that hopefully will not reflect the standard in Russia, here are 5 things we learned.