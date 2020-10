REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The festival of football has finally ended after a month of spectacular goals, breathtaking saves and legendary individual performances. That Jordan Pickford save. Kylian Mbappe's brace. Or the thunderous shot from Benjamin Pavard. Those moments will be remembered.

Russia hosted some of the best footballers in the world. But, who particularly excelled in this World Cup? RealSport have picked five best players of the tournament.