Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/28/18

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Milwaukee (33-27) have dropped three of their last four games, giving up an average of 120.8 points in those games, after a 107-104 home loss to Washington on Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and six blocked shots, but the Bucks were playing uphill the entire game after falling behind by 18 points after a quarter.

Jabari Parker added 19 points off the bench as Milwaukee are looking to avoid their first four-game home losing streak since January 25 to February 10, 2017. Parker has recorded season highs in his last two games and has averaged 11.2 points in nine contests since missing the first 50 games recovering from his second torn ACL.

Detroit (28-32) have dropped three straight and six of seven overall after being manhandled 123-94 at Toronto on Monday night. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds, but the Pistons fell apart in the second half when they were outscored 64-41 and shot 38.3 percent for the game.

With Drummond protecting the rim defensively, teams are finding creases in Detroit's perimeter defense and have connected at a 37.8 percent clip from 3-point range in the last seven games, averaging 12.9 makes in that span. The Pistons have given up 112.7 points per game in that span and been outscored 90-61 in transition.