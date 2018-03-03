Milan derby, Leipzig vs Dortmund, the battle for La Liga: RealSport's weekend football picks

(Photo credit: Jose Luis Hidalgo R.)

Do you like football? Do you like watching football? Say no more. I’m here to shine the spotlight on four fixtures to take your fancy over the weekend.

﻿What am I looking for? Narrative. We’re here for stories, not just to see Lionel Messi bag four against Eibar or watch Jack Wilshere chug along in the Premier League.

We’re looking for meaning of some kind. Derbies, relegation dogfights, clashes - anything with some real relevance.

This isn’﻿t just good football, it’s football which will mean something to anyone watching and not just the diehards. There are some stories for you all below: