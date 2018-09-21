Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks: Five things we learned

The first preliminary final for 2018 has been run and won with Melbourne claiming victory 22-6 over the Sharks. The Storm entered the game as strong favourites and took some time to find their feet. Once they did though, it was one-way traffic as Billy Slater ran riot. The Melbourne fullback may have a nervous wait though after committing what looked to be a shoulder charge early in the match. Plenty of talking points coming out of this match, here's what we learnt.