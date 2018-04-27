Despite the absence of key playmaker and captain, Mitchell Pearce, the Knights have pulled off an upset victory by toppling the Sea Eagles at Lottoland. Although the match itself was rather scrappy, the Novocastrians were no less impressive and gutsy, and were good value for the two competition points. Here are five things we learned from the match tonight:
27 Apr 2018
Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights: Five things we learned
The Knights have piled further misery on the Sea Eagles, courtesy of a scrappy 18-12 victory over the Sea Eagles on Sydney’s northern beaches.
