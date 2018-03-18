Sunday afternoon footy produced a match to remember as Manly trounced the Eels 54-0 at Brookvale Oval. Most pundits expected this to be a tightly fought affair and the fact that the Eels surrendered so tamely poses some serious doubt over their title aspirations for 2018. With so much to dissect, we look at the five key talking points.
News
18 Mar 2018
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned
The heat was on at Brookie and the Sea Eagles sure did sizzle, but has the 54-0 drubbing unearthed a worrying issue for the Eels?
Jump To