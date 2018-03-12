Manchester United vs Liverpool: 5 things we learned

Manchester United picked up the bragging rights in the 200th competitive meeting between these clubs while Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku picked up the headlines for Manchester United.

The Red Devils were made to weather an early barrage from Liverpool. However, José Mourinho got his team and his tactics correct and ran out the day having frustrated Manchester United's close rivals.

The result meant Tottenham were able to move past Jürgen Klopp’s side into third place with questions once more being raised regarding Liverpool’s defensive capabilities.

For Manchester, it was a case of: No Pogba, no problem while Alexis Sánchez failed to make any significant impact on proceedings as his team benefited from a workman-like display which ground out victory.

But what did we actually learn from Saturday’s lunchtime feast at Old Trafford?