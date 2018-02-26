Manchester United vs Chelsea: Five things we Learned

Both teams came into this match in need of victory after recent results had eroded their respective credibilities.

Manchester United began this match more like an overly-cautious away team rather than a pre-season title favourite who are now unbeaten in 30 of their last 31 Premier League home games.

José Mourinho’s team grew into the game though, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard erasing Willian’s rasping strike earlier in the game.

Defeat for Antonio Conte’s Blues means Chelsea not only lost for the first time this season in which they’ve taken the lead, they’ve also only managed to take eight points from their previous seven games in the league during 2018.

While the match was not the intense spectacle this fixture once provided, it was an absorbing game to watch and showed us several things which were previously unknown or just pushed out of recent memory.