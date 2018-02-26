header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

26 Feb 2018

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Five things we Learned

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Five things we Learned

Manchester United fought back to dump Chelsea out of the top-four and retain second place in the league table.

Jump To

Both teams came into this match in need of victory after recent results had eroded their respective credibilities. 

Manchester United began this match more like an overly-cautious away team rather than a pre-season title favourite who are now unbeaten in 30 of their last 31 Premier League home games.

José Mourinho’s team grew into the game though, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard erasing Willian’s rasping strike earlier in the game.

Defeat for Antonio Conte’s Blues means Chelsea not only lost for the first time this season in which they’ve taken the lead, they’ve also only managed to take eight points from their previous seven games in the league during 2018.

While the match was not the intense spectacle this fixture once provided, it was an absorbing game to watch and showed us several things which were previously unknown or just pushed out of recent memory.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy