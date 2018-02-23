Manchester United vs Chelsea: 5 things to look forward to

Manchester United and Chelsea have had their fair share of problems in recent weeks.

The shocking losses to Bournemouth and Watford put doubt in Antonio Conte's job security, and Chelsea's ability to finish in the top four.

However, a strong showing against West Brom - easing past Hull in the FA Cup - and against Barcelona - they put in one of their best performances of the season - they're getting back on track.

Manchester United haven't yet dragged themselves out of the mud and are going through their worst period of the season.

An unimpressive display against Sevilla in the Champions League has extended a malaise at the club, after losing to Newcastle and Spurs in the league.

This is a vital fixture as both teams fight to take part in the Champions League next season. With the added spice of the ill will between the two managers, this has potential to be an explosive occasion.

Here are five things to look forward to: