Manchester United vs Arsenal: 5 things to look forward to

(Photo credit: Reuters/EDDIE KEOGH)

Sunday afternoon's meeting of the big two is an intriguing prospect.

This is Arsene Wenger's last meeting with Manchester United, at least as Arsenal manager. He has hinted that this will not be his last job in football so a future meeting in Europe is not beyond the realm of possibility.

There is expected to be a heavy rotation for Arsenal, given their European commitments. Mohamed Elneny is out for the season and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unlikely to return. Fan favourite Santi Cazorla has returned to training but won't feature until next season. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible in the Europa League, so should feature here.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have few injury concerns. Eric Bailly is still a doubt so Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are likely to continue their partnership in defence. After an inability to field a consistent midfield this season, Jose Mourinho looks to have settled on Ander Herrera partnering Nemanja Matic with Paul Pogba ahead. This looks likely to continue.

Here are five things to look forward to:﻿