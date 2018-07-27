Manchester United: Toby Alderweireld & Harry Maguire compared

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

"[Antonio] Valencia, [Chris] Smalling, [Eric] Bailly and [Luke] Shaw, they are probably the ones to start the season," Jose Mourinho told MUTV during Manchester United's pre-season tour. But when pressed on whether the Red Devils could win the title using this back four, the Portuguese declined to comment, saying "I don't answer."

Despite falsely proclaiming confidence - a thin facade easily seen through - Mourinho is unconvinced by his defenders, particularly those at centre back given his long-standing distrust of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Toby Alderweireld, therefore, became the primary target over the summer. But as it became clear that Tottenham were demanding more than United were willing to pay - a fee in the region of £75 million - Mourinho turned his attention to World Cup star Harry Maguire, only for Leicester to request a similar sum, as per Sky Sports.

Assuming the Red Devils would have to stump up an equal fee for both, which is the one worth pursuing?