Manchester United: 7 Alderweireld alternatives Mourinho is considering

Jose Mourinho has made no secret of the fact that he is in the market for a new centre half. Since the moment the season ended, reports of negotiations with Tottenham over Toby Alderweireld have been near constant.

At first, the Red Devils thought they could get the Belgian for around £45 million, but the fee now wanted by Daniel Levy is reportedly closer to £75 million, especially if Mourinho refuses to let Anthony Martial the other way.

The Manchester Evening News revealed on Tuesday that United have now moved on from Alderweireld and are pursuing new targets.

Whilst this may just be a ploy to make Levy play ball, here are the seven centre backs that the Red Devils are now considering as alternatives.