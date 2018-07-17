Manchester United: 5 questions Mourinho needs to address this season

(Photo credit: Aleksandr Osipov)

Old Trafford expects. After two years of progress and big-money signings, only trophies will suffice.

Jose Mourinho, the wizened old Portuguese Man o’War, will hurl himself into the trenches come August for arguably the most vital campaign of his career.

﻿Mourinho's 'third season syndrome' is well-known. After a period of relative success, the 55-year-old tends to come off the rails in the third season into a contract.

Will the season end in success or in ignominy? If he is to succeed in his third tour in Manchester, there are five questions he simply has to answer.