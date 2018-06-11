Manchester United: 5 players who need to leave this summer

Reuters/Lee Smith

Every three years, Jose Mourinho implodes.

According to the evidence of his career so far, we should be expecting an explosion any time soon. Having built his side for the past two seasons, it’s time for him to blow up.

There are no alarm bells ringing, however. The twin captures of Fred and Diogo Dalot hint more at a man who’s comfortable in his employ, one who’s ready to give a more sustained fight to his city rivals than he managed last time out.

﻿Whilst the focus has been on which players are arriving, here are five players who really should be shown the door.