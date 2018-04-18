Manchester United: 5 players who could leave this summer

(Photo credit: John Hickey-Fry)

The transfer window and its rumour mill provide football fans with just about enough to chew on during the Premier League's summer hiatus.

After what has been another relatively modest season, there will be lots of things for Jose Mourinho and the Manchester United board to think about in a few weeks time.

With the club yet to emulate a Sir Alex Ferguson-esque season since the Scot's departure, there will be plenty in the red half of Manchester calling for somewhat of a re-boot.

As plans and aspirations for next season take place, we may well see several squad players heading through the exit door.