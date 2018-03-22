Manchester United: 5 defenders Mourinho will be looking at this summer

(Photo credit: Parrot of Doom)

Manchester United's defence hasn't looked great of late. Mourinho's men conceded two against Sevilla to crash out of the Champions League, another two against Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace and have also shipped goals to the likes of Burnley and Bristol City this campaign.

Eric Bailly has returned in central defence to shore things up to a degree, but if Manchester United are to challenge for major honours next season and compete with noisy neighbours Manchester City then Mourinho will likely insist on defensive reinforcements.

But who does he want, and who could be available?