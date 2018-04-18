header decal
18 Apr 2018

Manchester City: The top 5 Premier League winning points totals

Manchester City: The top 5 Premier League winning points totals

As Manchester City chase down the Premier League's record points total, RealSport look at the five teams that have accumulated the most in a single season.

(Photo credit: Oldelpaso)

Manchester City's 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday meant that a host of Premier League records remain open to them with five games of the season remaining.

Pep Guardiola's side could finish with the most points in the division's history; the most goals; the most wins; the highest goal difference. These records amongst many others.

The most telling, though, when assessing the greatness of this Manchester City team, will be their eventual points total.

Should the Citizens win all of their remaining games, they will finish with 102 points. That would emphatically surpass the current record: Chelsea's 95 points in 2004/05. But Manchester City are not there yet. 

Here are the five highest points totals in Premier League history.

