header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

21 Aug 2018

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 things we learned

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 things we learned

Manchester City swept aside Huddersfield Town to send a clear warning to their rivals that they are well prepared to defend their title.

Jump To

Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Pep Guardiola experimented with a 3-5-2 formation devoid of his star wide players against Huddersfield Town for Sunday's Premier League game and his team delivered a top class performance to send City top of the table. 

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town team had no answer to the onslaught they faced from the opening whistle, grabbing a mere consolation goal with a rare foray upfield.

Despite missing midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City do not look like a team who are going to be held back this season.

Here are five things we learned from the game.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy