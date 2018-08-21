Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 things we learned

Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Pep Guardiola experimented with a 3-5-2 formation devoid of his star wide players against Huddersfield Town for Sunday's Premier League game and his team delivered a top class performance to send City top of the table.

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town team had no answer to the onslaught they faced from the opening whistle, grabbing a mere consolation goal with a rare foray upfield.

Despite missing midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City do not look like a team who are going to be held back this season.

Here are five things we learned from the game.